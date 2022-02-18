Tickets Subscribe
Coanda Simsport wins inaugural Autosport Esports Team of the Year Award
Esports News

SRO GT World Challenge Esports series returns for 2022

The SRO Motorsports Group has announced that its flagship range of Esports events will return this year, again using Kunos Simulazioni’s GT3 simulator Assetto Corsa Competizione.

SRO GT World Challenge Esports series returns for 2022
By:
, Junior Games and Esports Editor, Traxion.GG

There have been several key changes to the GT World Challenge Esports series for 2022, namely the regional endurance categories consolidated into a single, larger series named the Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports (IGTC Esports).

Series organisers have adopted the real-life championship’s rule in that two separate classes will compete against each other in the same race – Pro and Silver.

The regional Sprint championships – Europe, Asia and America – will remain this year, and consist of 60-minute races in which competitors are obliged to pit at least once.

A list of Pro drivers eligible for this series has already been published, including professional Esports athletes like defending European Sprint Series champion James Baldwin, VRS Coanda Simsport’s Josh Rogers, Team Redline’s Kevin Siggy and Ferrari Driver Academy-backed drivers David Tonizza and Brendon Leigh.

 

This isn’t an entry list, but a collation of qualified drivers to this point. Teams can change their Pro drivers when the racing begins.

Drivers have been assigned to the Pro category if they scored more than 25 points in last year’s SRO European Esports series, or who scored 15 points in the Asian or American variants. Those who failed to score this amount have been declared as Silver drivers by default.

For the regional and international competitions, manufacturers can nominate drivers for two of their Pro cars, with any available spaces filled via a hot stint qualifying session for the remaining Pros.

To determine the Silver class line-ups, three drivers from each prospective team must run qualifying laps around three tracks, with the aim of setting the fastest average time. The top 24 teams then qualify for the Silver class.

 

In a shake-up to the distribution of prizes, more drivers than ever will be eligible for rewards across both classes, with a prize pool of €120,000 plus extra bonuses for those who finish in the top 10.

The IGTC prize pool for the Pro class is set at €35,000 cash, with a further €8,000 in products and prizes, with the Silver class receiving €15,000 cash and €4,000 in products and prizes.

Those in the European regional Sprint series Pro category stand to compete for €10,000 in cash and €5,000 in prizes, with Silver drivers racing for €5,000 cash and €3,000 in product value.

The Asian and American regional Sprint Series lack a cash fund, but products and prizes equate to €12,500 and €5,000 for Pro and Silver categories respectively.

Prizes include real-world driver tests for as-yet-to-be-determined teams.

As a welcome addition to the format, organisers have partially made the Balance of Performance (BoP) process more transparent, after a few teams expressed concerns over the way weight penalties were distributed previously.

 

As has been proposed, drivers can test other cars on request, but whether this means more detailed BoP information will be made public remains to be seen.

Silver Cup qualifying for the regional Sprint series commences 21st February, with Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) Esports qualifying beginning a week later on the 28th February.

For Pro drivers, Sprint qualifying starts on 14th March, with IGTC from 21st March 2022.

GT World Challenge Esports Sprint Series - Europe 2022 calendar

  • Round 1 – Misano – 6th April
  • Round 2 – Zandvoort – 4th May
  • Round 3 -Nürburgring – 8th June
  • Round 4 – Hungaroring – 6th July
  • Round 5 – Monza – 3rd August

GT World Challenge Esports Sprint Series - Asia 2022 calendar

  • Round 1 – Barcelona – 13th April
  • Round 2 – Imola – 11th May
  • Round 3 – Bathurst – 15th June
  • Round 4 -Zolder – 13th July
  • Round 5 – Suzuka – 24th August

GT World Challenge Esports Sprint Series - America 2022 calendar

  • Round 1 – Zolder – 23rd April
  • Round 2 – Silverstone – 28th May
  • Round 3 – Kyalami – 25th June
  • Round 4 – Donington Park – 9th July
  • Round 5 – Laguna Seca – 13th August

Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports 2022 calendar

  • Round 1 – Bathurst 12 Hours – 16th April
  • Round 2 – Suzuka 10 Hours – 21st May
  • Round 3 – 24 Hours of Spa – 18-19th June
  • Round 4 – The 8 Hours of Laguna Seca – 16th July
  • Round 5 – The Kyalami 9 Hours – 27th August
