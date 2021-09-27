F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

During a streamed preview show recently, all 10 real-world F1 teams revealed their three drivers for the upcoming virtual season.

The Pro Championship is the leading F1 gaming championship and features a mix of professional Esports and up-and-coming driving talent.

Many familiar names return for another season, while some new talent has advanced through the qualifications, time trials and supplementary F1 Challenges series. A total of 10 new drivers were scouted through May's Pro Exhibition event.

Each team will be trying to grab their piece of the $750,000 purse over the course of the 12-race season as the Algarve International Circuit and Imola join the schedule for the first time in the series' five-year history.

The first event starts on the week of 13th October in Bahrain where Jarno Opmeer will look to start his defence of the title from 2020, this time with a new team. Red Bull Racing Esports will look to do the same with the Teams' championship, fielding a largely unchanged squad. Meanwhile, 2019 champion David Tonizza lines up alongside 2017 and 2018 champion Brendon Leigh at Ferrari.

2021 F1 Esports Series Pro Championship driver line-up

Team Race number Driver Nationality Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN F1 Esports 30 Simon Weigang German 38 Filip Prešnajder Slovakian 73 Thijmen Schütte Dutch Scuderia AlphaTauri Esports Team 51 Joni Törmälä Finnish 13 Sebastian Job British 28 Dario Iemmulo Italian Alpine Esports Team 40 Nicolas Longuet French 8 Fabrizio Donoso Chilean 80 Patrik Sipos Hungarian Aston Martin Cognizant Esports Team 88 Lucas Blakely British 92 Daniele Haddad Italian 79 Shanaka Clay British FDA Esports Team 95 David Tonizza Italian 72 Brendon Leigh British 29 Domenico Lovece Italian Uralkali Haas F1 Team Esports 2 Cedric Thomé German 15 Samuel Libeert French 48 Matthjs van Erven Dutch McLaren Shadow 12 Daniel Bereznay Hungarian 20 Bardia Boroumand Iranian 52 Josh Idowu British Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team 34 Jarno Opmeer Dutch 26 Dani Moreno Spanish 94 Bono Huis Dutch Red Bull Racing Esports 24 Marcel Kiefer German 19 Frederik Rasmussen Danish 59 Liam Parnell German Williams Esports 21 Álvaro Carretón Spanish 53 Michael Romanidis Greek 23 Alessio Di Capua Italian

2021 F1 Esports Series Pro Championship calendar

Event Date Round Circuit Event 1 13-14 October Round 1 Sakhir, Bahrain Round 2 Shanghai, China Round 3 Spielberg, Austria Event 2 27-28 October Round 4 Silverstone, Great Britain Round 5 Monza, Italy Round 6 Spa, Belgium Event 3 24-25 November Round 7 Portimão, Portugal Round 8 Zandvoort, Netherlands Round 9 Austin, USA Event 4 15-16 December Round 10 Imola, Italy Round 11 Mexico City, Mexico Round 12 Interlagos, Brazil