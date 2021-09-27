Tickets Subscribe
Esports News

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced
Esports News

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

By:
, Junior Games and Esports Editor, Traxion.GG

The F1 Esports Series Pro Championship grid is now set, with the drivers and calendar revealed for the championship held using the F1 2021 game.



During a streamed preview show recently, all 10 real-world F1 teams revealed their three drivers for the upcoming virtual season.

The Pro Championship is the leading F1 gaming championship and features a mix of professional Esports and up-and-coming driving talent.

Many familiar names return for another season, while some new talent has advanced through the qualifications, time trials and supplementary F1 Challenges series. A total of 10 new drivers were scouted through May's Pro Exhibition event.

Each team will be trying to grab their piece of the $750,000 purse over the course of the 12-race season as the Algarve International Circuit and Imola join the schedule for the first time in the series' five-year history.

The first event starts on the week of 13th October in Bahrain where Jarno Opmeer will look to start his defence of the title from 2020, this time with a new teamRed Bull Racing Esports will look to do the same with the Teams' championship, fielding a largely unchanged squad. Meanwhile, 2019 champion David Tonizza lines up alongside 2017 and 2018 champion Brendon Leigh at Ferrari.

2021 F1 Esports Series Pro Championship driver line-up

Team Race number Driver Nationality
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN F1 Esports 30 Simon Weigang German
  38 Filip Prešnajder Slovakian
  73 Thijmen Schütte Dutch
Scuderia AlphaTauri Esports Team 51 Joni Törmälä Finnish
  13 Sebastian Job British
  28 Dario Iemmulo Italian
Alpine Esports Team 40 Nicolas Longuet French
  8 Fabrizio Donoso Chilean
  80 Patrik Sipos Hungarian
Aston Martin Cognizant Esports Team 88 Lucas Blakely British
  92 Daniele Haddad Italian
  79 Shanaka Clay British
FDA Esports Team 95 David Tonizza Italian
  72 Brendon Leigh British
  29 Domenico Lovece Italian
Uralkali Haas F1 Team Esports 2 Cedric Thomé German
  15 Samuel Libeert French
  48 Matthjs van Erven Dutch
McLaren Shadow 12 Daniel Bereznay Hungarian
  20 Bardia Boroumand Iranian
  52 Josh Idowu British
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team 34 Jarno Opmeer Dutch
  26 Dani Moreno Spanish
  94 Bono Huis Dutch
Red Bull Racing Esports 24 Marcel Kiefer German
  19 Frederik Rasmussen Danish
  59 Liam Parnell German
Williams Esports 21 Álvaro Carretón Spanish
  53 Michael Romanidis Greek
  23 Alessio Di Capua Italian

2021 F1 Esports Series Pro Championship calendar

Event 

Date

Round 

Circuit

Event 1

13-14 October

Round 1

Sakhir, Bahrain

Round 2

Shanghai, China

Round 3

Spielberg, Austria

Event 2

27-28 October

Round 4

Silverstone, Great Britain

Round 5

Monza, Italy

Round 6

Spa, Belgium

Event 3

24-25 November

Round 7

Portimão, Portugal

Round 8

Zandvoort, Netherlands

Round 9

Austin, USA

Event 4

15-16 December

Round 10

Imola, Italy

Round 11

Mexico City, Mexico

Round 12

Interlagos, Brazil







