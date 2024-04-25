The release of F1 24 from EA and Codemasters is rapidly approaching and a teaser of the latest Formula 1-focused game has been released with more information on what fans can expect from the revamped Career mode.

Game developer Codemasters says its latest Career mode will give fans a more immersive experience, with the trailer showcasing “game-changing” upgrades resulting from its new Dynamic Handling model.

Codemasters worked closely with three-time world champion Max Verstappen, who provided development support to help make the cars feel more realistic. Each player's personal driving style will be impacted by a new handling model, resulting in new strategic racing opportunities.

Here is everything you need to know about the F1 24 Career mode, ahead of the game’s launch on 31 May.

F1 24 Career mode

F1 24’s Career mode has been revamped to bring players a more true-to-life experience of being a grand prix driver. As normal, players will be able to choose their own custom character, but for the first time in the franchise's history can now choose to step into the shoes of a current driver.

The game will allow its players to pick from one of the 20 drivers on the F1 grid, or take the place of the up-and-coming Formula 2 drivers as either a current F2 driver or their own player. There will also be the option to compete as one of F1’s legendary drivers – including Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

A player's performance in F2 will affect their power when it comes to negotiating a move up into F1, impacting their position in the driver market.

Driver ratings will also return to F1 24, with each driver having a pre-set starting set of ratings. This will then be impacted by the player’s ability and progress within Career mode, with the main goal of improving their ratings.

F1 24 Career mode - Recognition

F1 24’s Career mode is now driven by the Driver Recognition system, which gives a more lifelike feel to the gameplay. Every decision on and off track will impact recognition, which will help build reputation in the paddock.

F1 24 screenshot Photo by: EA Sports

Players will be tasked with new goals across the race weekend - including on-track objectives, alongside contract targets and season-long specific goals. Completing these tasks will earn more Driver Recognition and help solidify your standing within the paddock.

A driver's performance during the weekend and growing their reputation will help with contract negotiations – much like in real life. Building a driver’s reputation will open the potential for new secret meetings with rival teams to secure the best seat on the grid.

Working alongside your agent, you will attend meetings with the other teams that will track your performance and impact your place in the driver's market. Building a strong reputation will earn more bargaining power for exciting new contract opportunities, but these secret meetings could come with an element of risk. If your current team finds out, it risks how long negotiations can go on and your standing within your own team.

Starting your career in F2 and working up to F1 can open your own opportunities to grow your reputation. But seeking out different teams can still impact your standing in F2; staying loyal will help build stronger relationships with your team, resulting in more rewards long term.

F1 24 – Career mode R&D

Reputation now ties into the research and development system within F1 24. A higher reputation will result in a more motivated team focused on quickly improving your car.

The greater the driver’s recognition, the easier it will be for players to get upgrades produced quickly with the R&D rush mechanic. It will also result in a reduction in the chance of parts failing, as well as increasing item delivery speeds.

Players will get the opportunity to build secret upgrades during the season and be given resource points to make decisions on their car's R&D. This will include deciding if you will work with your team-mate and going all-in on one specific innovation or spending your points slowly to balance out development.

F1 24 screenshot Photo by: EA Sports

After a full season, players will be given a host of new challenges with season modifiers. This will include challenges such as high inflation – making upgrades more expensive or resulting in chip shortages – that limit a driver to one upgrade a month. Some challenges will restrict players to aero or chassis-only upgrades, making no two seasons feel the same.

F1 24 Career mode – Accolades

New lifetime career achievements will be introduced to F1 24’s Career mode, which will bring a new twist. Each long-term milestone will be tied to current drivers' real-world achievements and will set challenges such as more race wins or another championship title.

When choosing Lewis Hamilton, you’ll be aiming for his eighth world championship. Playing as Verstappen will have you focused on defending your title.

Playing as an Icon will also give the player a unique set of challenges that will build on their incredible careers.

Starting Career mode with a custom driver will give the player a completely blank slate to build their own legacy as you play through the career – including achievements for things as simple as completing your first practice session or race.

Every driver will be given longer-term goals which will be impacted by the team's expectations on their season. Expectations could include a specific number of top 10 finishes, pole positions or even the world championship.

Earning accolades will play a part in significant career milestones and will be directly impacted by a driver's performance statistics, including the number of race starts, points finishes, wins and podiums.

F1 24 screenshot Photo by: EA Sports

F1 24 Career mode - Contract negotiations

F1 24 has introduced specialists who will set you targets. By completing their goals, you will strengthen your relationship, allowing players to unlock extra R&D perks.

Codemasters has developed a new contract system exclusive to Driver Career mode. As well as meets held with a driver's current teams to settle on contract offers, players can attend secret meetings that could produce more lucrative contracts. These come with the risk of becoming public knowledge that can impact a driver’s relationship within their own team, as well as any potential contract negotiations with other teams.

Players will be able to negotiate and accept long-term contracts which exceed one season and allow a driver to develop themselves within their team. Working closely with a new agent will help a driver to produce a stronger outcome when negotiating a new contract.

F1 24 - Challenge Career

A new way to experience Career mode comes with the new Challenge career, featuring shorter scenarios that will change throughout the year – in real-time. Players will be assigned a pre-selected F1 driver and team to participate in events that are identical to all players.

Completing the challenges will reward players with a points spot on the global leaderboard. After the multi-week seasons have come to an end, the player with the most points will be crowned champion.

Future Challenge Careers will be influenced by the community, with players being given the choice to vote on elements such as the choice of driver, circuits and even weather conditions.

F1 24 screenshot Photo by: EA Sports

F1 24 - Career two-player

All the new features of single-player mode can now be enjoyed with a friend in two-player Career mode, giving you the option to play as a current driver, an icon. After deciding to play as team-mates or rivals, each player will be given their individual objectives and focus on becoming the team’s number one driver.