Formula 1

F1 24: How to pre-order, release date and trailer for latest F1 video game

EA Sports has announced the release of F1 24, including a new trailer and pre-order bonuses.

Rebecca Braybrook
Upd:
F1 24 game

F1 24 game

EA Sports

The 2024 Formula 1 season is underway and soon fans will soon be able to experience this season’s action for themselves. EA Sports has revealed that they will release the 24th edition of the F1 game, giving fans the chance to compete in this year's grands prix.  

The video game publisher is most known for some of the most popular sport games, including FC 24 (previously known as FIFA), Madden 24 and the WRC and PGA Tour games. 

Players don’t need to wait for F1 24’s launch to access some new content though, with updated liveries having already been added to F1 23. Alongside some of the 2024 liveries, there will be new time trial challenges added for anyone who has pre-ordered the updated edition. 

Players who own F1 23 will be able to compete with the new Alpine, Haas, McLaren and Williams liveries, with a second wave set to be made available at the end of April. Owners of the previous game will also receive the McLaren and Alpine 2023 F1 esports liveries, which can be transferred across to the new game. 

What is the release date for F1 24?

EA Sports has revealed that F1 24 will be released on 31 May 2024, one week after the Monaco Grand Prix. Players who pre-order the Champions Edition of the game before 24 April will get three days of early access to the game. 

F1 24 gameplay details

EA Sports has released limited details about the upcoming F1 24, but the website has revealed that there will be an all-new Driver Career Mode with “new gameplay rooted in the sport”.  

F1 24 game

F1 24 game

Photo by: EA Sports

There will also be updates to player experience, with new dynamic handling, which will give driving a more authentic feel. This will allow players to personalise driving to their own style, which will impact their car’s performance and race strategy. 

EA Sports has said that more information will be announced for the game in April.  

What consoles will F1 24 be released on?

F1 24 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The racing game will also be available for PC players via the EA App, Epic Games Store and Steam

F1 24 trailer

EA Sports has released a new trailer for F1 24 and revealed a full trailer will be released in April.  

How to pre-order F1 24?

F1 24 can be directly pre-ordered via the EA Sports website, but can also be purchased from other retailers such as Amazon and Smyths. The game can also be purchased via the PlayStation and Xbox stores with the same pre-order bonuses.  

How much will F1 24 cost?

The Standard Edition of the game costs £69.99 and the Champions Edition is priced at £89.99. Players who already own F1 2021, F1 22 or F1 23 will be given a 15% discount when they pre-order F1 24 Champions Edition.  

PlayStation users who have EA Play can save themselves 10% on both editions of the game, with Xbox offering £7 off the Standard Edition and £9 off the Champions Edition with EA Play.  

What are the pre-order bonuses for F1 24?

By pre-ordering the Standard Edition of F1 24, players will receive 5,000 PitCoin to spend in the game and an F1 World Starter Pack. Players pre-ordering the Champions Edition will receive three days early access starting on 28 May 2024, a VIP Podium Pass - which gives players the chance to earn VIP rewards and PitCoin, 18,000 PitCoin, special events with early access, two New My Team Icons and an F1 World Bumper Pack.  

What tracks will feature on F1 24?

The tracks that feature on F1 24 will match the 2024 F1 racing calendar, which is the same as previous editions. This means that the Shanghai International Circuit in China will return to the main game, after featuring as a ‘bonus track’ for the last few editions of the game.  

The Shanghai International Circuit has not hosted a Formula 1 grand prix since 2019 due the COVID-19 pandemic causing tight restrictions in China. The track has since featured as a ‘bonus track’ and last year players could also experience Circuit Paul Ricard in France and Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal on F1 23.  

The Lusail International Circuit in Qatar and the Las Vegas Street Circuit will make their return to F1 24 after debuting on the previous edition of the game. Despite Qatar last hosting a grand prix in 2021, the track was not added to the game until last year. 

