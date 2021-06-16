Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins
DTM / Monza News

Van der Linde: DTM regulars will quickly match GT3 specialists

By:

Audi driver Kelvin van der Linde says he "has to laugh" at suggestions that GT3 specialists will have an early advantage in the new era of the DTM, saying he expects the series’ veterans to be on the pace immediately.

Van der Linde: DTM regulars will quickly match GT3 specialists

The 2021 DTM grid is essentially split into two groups, with drivers staying in the championship after its transition from Class One cars joined by a host of newcomers, many of them bringing their vast knowledge of GT3 cars with them.

Two-time DTM runner-up Nico Muller has said he thinks it will be "hard to beat” GT3 regulars “who contest 30 or more races in those cars” every year, while Timo Glock was quoted as saying he feels like a “rookie” in his 10th consecutive season in the category.

Abt Sportsline recruit van der Linde is one driver who has spent the majority of his professional career driving the Audi R8 LMS, but believes the level of long-time DTM drivers is so high that they would be able to adapt to GT3 cars in no time.

When asked by Autosport if he shares the opinion of drivers like Glock and Muller, van der Linde said: “I have to laugh every time I hear it, because I hear it a lot from my team as well at the moment.

Insight: The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins

“You don’t make it into DTM if you are not a world class driver. All the guys, Timo, Mike [Rockenfeller], all the ex-DTM drivers, and even my brother [Sheldon, who is driving for Rowe Racing BMW] is trying to play it down. 

“I think they are all world class drivers, they are going to be on the pace at Monza, I’m 100% sure about that and they are going to put on a good fight. 

“For sure on paper it looks good for us, I'm not going to lie. But at the end of the day it’s still racing, it’s got four wheels, it’s got a steering wheel. So yeah, grow some balls and go for it boys.”

Kelvin van der Linde, Abt Sportsline

Kelvin van der Linde, Abt Sportsline

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Glock competed with the BMW M6 GT3 in the opening two rounds of the GT World Challenge Europe season with the Walkenhorst team, securing a top 10 finish at Paul Ricard.

But his GT3 experience prior to this year is very limited, the ex-Formula 1 driver having made only a pair of race appearances with BMW in the Bathurst 12 Hour between 2017-18.

Glock is adamant that drivers with extensive GT3 experience will find themselves at the front of the pack in the opening rounds of the new DTM season, and feels his own preparation has been hampered by his Rowe team bringing only a single car to the Hockenheim test and skipping the final day of the Lausitzring running.

“In Hockenheim I shared the car with [team-mate] Sheldon so there was not much time in the car, and then at Lausitzring we suffered with a bit of technical problem on the first day,” he said.

“So at the end, let’s say I had one and a half to two days in the car and that’s it really. So there’s still a lot of things to learn. 

“Even Kelvin is not really agreeing with it, but I think there is still an advantage for the drivers who are used to GT3 cars because they know it blindly, they know what they have to do. 

“For me it’s still a learning process, how far I can go, where is the limit in terms of ABS braking and stuff like this, traction control.

“With the short amount of time we have, 45 minutes on Friday, [the two] free practice sessions are of 45 minutes [each], it’s not much. But again it’s a learning process and at the end we are going to find a way to get up to speed.”

shares
comments

Related video

The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins

Previous article

The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

4h
2
IndyCar

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

54min
3
Formula 1

Esteban Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024

8min
4
National

Ex-F1 racer Chandhok joins Motorsport UK board of directors

3h
5
Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

6h
Latest news
Van der Linde: DTM regulars will quickly match GT3 specialists
DTM

Van der Linde: DTM regulars will quickly match GT3 specialists

26m
The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins
DTM

The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins

3h
Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races
DTM

Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races

6h
DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers
DTM

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

Jun 15, 2021
Paffett set to miss opening two DTM races due to FE clashes
DTM

Paffett set to miss opening two DTM races due to FE clashes

Jun 11, 2021
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins Monza
DTM

The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins

Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races Monza
DTM

Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Timo Glock More
Timo Glock
Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
DTM

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM

Glock, Muller wary of threat from "GT3 specialists" in DTM
Video Inside
DTM

Glock, Muller wary of threat from "GT3 specialists" in DTM

Timo Glock: No more Mr Backmarker Plus
Formula 1

Timo Glock: No more Mr Backmarker

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Plus

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000. Autosport's expert panel ranks its 10 best drivers from the period

DTM
May 5, 2020
How the DTM landed itself in crisis Plus

How the DTM landed itself in crisis

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM was the latest bodyblow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
The FE cynic who had to accept change in his series Plus

The FE cynic who had to accept change in his series

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was an ardent detractor of Formula E and was reluctant for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. But this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure the DTM's existence in the future of motorsport

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Trending Today

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America
IndyCar IndyCar

Kevin Magnussen to make IndyCar debut at Road America

Esteban Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024
Formula 1 Formula 1

Esteban Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024

Ex-F1 racer Chandhok joins Motorsport UK board of directors
National National

Ex-F1 racer Chandhok joins Motorsport UK board of directors

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected

The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins
DTM DTM

The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins

Van der Linde: DTM regulars will quickly match GT3 specialists
DTM DTM

Van der Linde: DTM regulars will quickly match GT3 specialists

Latest news

Van der Linde: DTM regulars will quickly match GT3 specialists
DTM DTM

Van der Linde: DTM regulars will quickly match GT3 specialists

The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins
DTM DTM

The eight things to watch for as the DTM's brave new era begins

Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races
DTM DTM

Buhk to replace absent Paffett in opening DTM races

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers
DTM DTM

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.