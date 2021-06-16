Monza DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Monza will mark the first time the DTM will race with GT3 cars, having ditched Class One machinery over the winter following Audi's factory withdrawal from the series.

The DTM is aiming to be the fastest GT3 series in the world by exploiting Balance of Performance of regulations to boost the performance of the cars in use.

There will be a total of 19 drivers on the grid this weekend, representing 11 teams and five manufacturers.

Two former champions will line up at Monza, namely Mike Rockenfeller and Marco Wittmann, with Rene Rast having left the series and Gary Paffett missing due to clashing commitments with Mercedes in Formula E.

Formula 1 podium finisher Alex Albon will make his DTM debut behind the wheel of an AlphaTauri-liveried Ferrari, run by the Italian marque's long-time GT racing partner AF Corse.

Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari and Lamborghini make up the list of manufacturers.

As usual, the weekend will get underway with a pair of practice sessions on Friday, each lasting 45 minutes. A 20-minute qualifying session on Saturday will decide the grid for Race 1 later in the day.

Sunday's programme is almost the exact replica of Saturday, with a short qualifying session followed by the main race in the afternoon.

How can I watch the Monza DTM races?

The first DTM race of the weekend will be broadcast live on BT Sport ESPN, with coverage beginning at 12:15pm BST.

BT Sport 3 will show the second race on Sunday at exactly the same time.

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 12:55 BST

Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 BST

Saturday 19th June 2021

Qualifying 1: 09:30 - 09:50 BST

Race 1: 12:30 BST

Sunday 20th June 2021

Qualifying 2: 09:10 - 9:30 BST

Race 2: 12:30 BST

Can I stream the Monza DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Monza DTM races?

Both Monza races will run to a duration of 50 minutes. The DTM has cut short the distance marginally - five minutes and one lap to be precise - amid fears that cars could run out of fuel.

Will there be fans at Monza?

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Monza will be closed to spectators for the entire race weekend.

