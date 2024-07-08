Thiim completes '20-year-old dream' as he joins father Kurt as a DTM winner

Driving a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 2 for SSR Performance , polesitter Thiim survived a late safety car appearance to clinch his maiden race victory in the DTM on his 12th start in the category.

The Danish driver was visibly emotional when he crossed the chequered flag at the end of lap 69 and broke into tears when he appeared for post-race interviews.

The DTM has always occupied a special place in Thiim's heart because of the long and successful tenure his father enjoyed in the series during late 80s and early 90s. Apart from winning the title at his first attempt in ‘86 in a Rover Vitesse, the older Thiim won a total of 20 races with three different brands, including BMW and Mercedes.

Asked about the significance of his victory at the fabled Norisring street circuit, where his father won twice in the DTM, the 35-year-old said: “My father was a great hero [for me], and now [winning] here at the Norisring means a lot to me.

"I don't even know where to start. It's unbelievable. This has been my dream for over 20 years.

"I saw my father racing on the race track in the '90s. Ever since I was a big boy, I've dreamed of being like these guys here.

"I've travelled around the world and mainly driven endurance races, won last week in Spa [at the 24-hour race] and now here. I don't know what to say."

Nicki Thiim, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Thiim got a chance to race in the DTM for the first time in 2022 when he signed a deal with T3 Motorsport, but he split with the team just three rounds into the year. The privateer Lamborghini squad subsequently pulled out of the championship without a single points finish to its name.

After a year out, Thiim returned to the DTM this year with Aston Martin’s blessing, joining Lamborghini's factory-supported SSR Performance squad alongside multiple race winner Mirko Bortolotti

But much like his truncated 2022 campaign, the start of the season was nothing short of a nightmare, as he retired from three out of the first races across Oschersleben and the Lausitzring - mostly due to mechanical problems.

“It was the hardest six months I've experienced in my entire career,” he admitted.

"Nothing worked, no matter what, but with hard work and dedication you can really achieve something. I just always believed in myself and of course, the team never let me down either.

"So it's about winning and losing together, and I'm obviously very proud to be standing here now and celebrating a DTM victory. That shows me once again that I'm not too old for something like this."