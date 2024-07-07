DTM Norisring: Thiim scores emotional first win, Bortolotti seizes points lead
Thiim completes a dream week following Spa 24 Hours victory with maiden DTM triumph
Nicki Thiim became the first son of a former DTM winner to also claim a series victory as he took an emotional triumph in Sunday’s clash at the Norisring.
The son of 1986 champion Kurt Thiim converted pole position in his SSR Performance Lamborghini to record a second landmark victory in seven days, having prevailed in the Spa 24 Hours last weekend.
As was the case on Saturday, the first part of the race was uneventful as the top four on the grid maintained their positions at the start.
Thiim led team-mate Mirko Bortolotti, Maro Engel (Winward Racing Mercedes) and points leader Kelvin van der Linde (Abt Sportsline Audi), with Luca Stolz (Team HRT Mercedes), Saturday polesitter Jack Aitken (Emil Frey Racing Ferrari), defending champion Thomas Preining (Manthey EMA Porsche) and Stolz's team-mate Arjun Maini bottled up behind.
The race really came alive when the pit window opened with 20 minutes of the hour-long race gone. With none of Saturday’s weather demons on the horizon, most of the pack were in early.
Engel and Kelvin van der Linde were among the first to stop, the former arguably only maintaining his position through a dubious release into the South African's path.
But the resulting clear air made all the difference for Engel, who used it to build up a run on Bortolotti as the Italian emerged from his stop one lap later. Engel launched a move into Turn 1 and completed in the second part of the Esses.
Nicki Thiim, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
While the perfectly executed undercut tied up second place for Engel, the three-corner battle cost both him and Bortolotti time just as Thiim was making his own stop. That enabled him to emerge with a net race lead of over six seconds.
Others to gain during the stops were Maini and Saturday’s winner Rene Rast (Schubert Motorsport BMW), who were fourth and fifth when it all shook out. Losers included Kelvin van der Linde, who complained he’d had to brake thanks to Engel’s release and then clashed trying to get around Aitken at the Esses, which cost both drivers time.
A late safety car, which pulled in with under five minutes left on the clock, had no impact on the top five as Thiim headed Engel and Bortolotti.
The main mover after the restart was Preining, who entertained the Norisring faithful with passes on Sheldon van der Linde (Schubert Motorsport BMW) and then Stolz to claim sixth place.
The SSR team had additional grounds for celebration as Bortolotti moved into the lead of the drivers’ championship, six points ahead of Kelvin van der Linde who could only manage 10th place.
DTM Norisring Race 2 Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|N. Thiim SSR Performance
|94
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|69
|
1:01'07.550
|25
|2
|M. Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Winward
|130
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|69
|
+0.777
1:01'08.327
|0.777
|20
|3
|M. Bortolotti SSR Performance
|92
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|69
|
+1.880
1:01'09.430
|1.103
|16
|4
|A. Maini Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|36
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|69
|
+3.098
1:01'10.648
|1.218
|13
|5
|R. Rast Schubert Motorsport
|33
|BMW M4 GT3
|69
|
+4.023
1:01'11.573
|0.925
|11
|6
|T. Preining Manthey EMA
|91
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|69
|
+5.211
1:01'12.761
|1.188
|10
|7
|L. Stolz Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|4
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|69
|
+5.661
1:01'13.211
|0.450
|9
|8
|A. Güven Manthey EMA
|90
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|69
|
+8.157
1:01'15.707
|2.496
|8
|9
|K. van der Linde Abt Sportsline
|3
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|69
|
+8.489
1:01'16.039
|0.332
|7
|10
|L. Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Mann-Filter
|22
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|69
|
+9.575
1:01'17.125
|1.086
|6
|11
|M. Wittmann Schubert Motorsport
|11
|BMW M4 GT3
|69
|
+10.598
1:01'18.148
|1.023
|5
|12
|R. Feller Abt Sportsline
|7
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|69
|
+11.003
1:01'18.553
|0.405
|4
|13
|
F. Perera GRT Grasser Racing Team
|63
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|69
|
+11.513
1:01'19.063
|0.510
|3
|14
|S. Van Der Linde Schubert Motorsport
|31
|BMW M4 GT3
|69
|
+11.665
1:01'19.215
|0.152
|2
|15
|
T. Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
|69
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|69
|
+12.304
1:01'19.854
|0.639
|1
|16
|
B. Dörr Dörr Motorsport
|25
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|69
|
+15.289
1:01'22.839
|2.985
|17
|C. Schmid Dörr Motorsport
|85
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|69
|
+18.093
1:01'25.643
|2.804
|18
|J. Aitken Emil Frey Racing
|14
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|69
|
+24.215
1:01'31.765
|6.122
|19
|L. Engstler GRT Grasser Racing Team
|19
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|64
|
+5 Laps
57'46.395
|5 Laps
|dnf
|P. Maximilian Paul Motorsport
|71
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|14
|
+55 Laps
14'51.319
|50 Laps
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
Mercedes to unleash double upgrade before F1 summer break
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Autosport Plus
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments