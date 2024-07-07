All Series
Race report
DTM Norisring

DTM Norisring: Thiim scores emotional first win, Bortolotti seizes points lead

Thiim completes a dream week following Spa 24 Hours victory with maiden DTM triumph

Richard Asher
Upd:

Nicki Thiim became the first son of a former DTM winner to also claim a series victory as he took an emotional triumph in Sunday’s clash at the Norisring.

The son of 1986 champion Kurt Thiim converted pole position in his SSR Performance Lamborghini to record a second landmark victory in seven days, having prevailed in the Spa 24 Hours last weekend.

As was the case on Saturday, the first part of the race was uneventful as the top four on the grid maintained their positions at the start.

Thiim led team-mate Mirko Bortolotti, Maro Engel (Winward Racing Mercedes) and points leader Kelvin van der Linde (Abt Sportsline Audi), with Luca Stolz (Team HRT Mercedes), Saturday polesitter Jack Aitken (Emil Frey Racing Ferrari), defending champion Thomas Preining (Manthey EMA Porsche) and Stolz's team-mate Arjun Maini bottled up behind.

The race really came alive when the pit window opened with 20 minutes of the hour-long race gone. With none of Saturday’s weather demons on the horizon, most of the pack were in early.

Engel and Kelvin van der Linde were among the first to stop, the former arguably only maintaining his position through a dubious release into the South African's path.

But the resulting clear air made all the difference for Engel, who used it to build up a run on Bortolotti as the Italian emerged from his stop one lap later. Engel launched a move into Turn 1 and completed in the second part of the Esses.

Nicki Thiim, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3

Nicki Thiim, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

While the perfectly executed undercut tied up second place for Engel, the three-corner battle cost both him and Bortolotti time just as Thiim was making his own stop. That enabled him to emerge with a net race lead of over six seconds.

Others to gain during the stops were Maini and Saturday’s winner Rene Rast (Schubert Motorsport BMW), who were fourth and fifth when it all shook out. Losers included Kelvin van der Linde, who complained he’d had to brake thanks to Engel’s release and then clashed trying to get around Aitken at the Esses, which cost both drivers time.

A late safety car, which pulled in with under five minutes left on the clock, had no impact on the top five as Thiim headed Engel and Bortolotti.

The main mover after the restart was Preining, who entertained the Norisring faithful with passes on Sheldon van der Linde (Schubert Motorsport BMW) and then Stolz to claim sixth place.

The SSR team had additional grounds for celebration as Bortolotti moved into the lead of the drivers’ championship, six points ahead of Kelvin van der Linde who could only manage 10th place.

DTM Norisring Race 2 Results

 
   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 Denmark N. Thiim SSR Performance 94 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 69

1:01'07.550

     25
2 Germany M. Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Winward 130 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 69

+0.777

1:01'08.327

 0.777   20
3 Italy M. Bortolotti SSR Performance 92 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 69

+1.880

1:01'09.430

 1.103   16
4 India A. Maini Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 36 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 69

+3.098

1:01'10.648

 1.218   13
5 Germany R. Rast Schubert Motorsport 33 BMW M4 GT3 69

+4.023

1:01'11.573

 0.925   11
6 Austria T. Preining Manthey EMA 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R 69

+5.211

1:01'12.761

 1.188   10
7 Germany L. Stolz Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 69

+5.661

1:01'13.211

 0.450   9
8 Turkey A. Güven Manthey EMA 90 Porsche 911 GT3 R 69

+8.157

1:01'15.707

 2.496   8
9 South Africa K. van der Linde Abt Sportsline 3 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 69

+8.489

1:01'16.039

 0.332   7
10 Austria L. Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Mann-Filter 22 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 69

+9.575

1:01'17.125

 1.086   6
11 Germany M. Wittmann Schubert Motorsport 11 BMW M4 GT3 69

+10.598

1:01'18.148

 1.023   5
12 Switzerland R. Feller Abt Sportsline 7 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 69

+11.003

1:01'18.553

 0.405   4
13
F. Perera GRT Grasser Racing Team
 63 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 69

+11.513

1:01'19.063

 0.510   3
14 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Schubert Motorsport 31 BMW M4 GT3 69

+11.665

1:01'19.215

 0.152   2
15
T. Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
 69 Ferrari 296 GT3 69

+12.304

1:01'19.854

 0.639   1
16
B. Dörr Dörr Motorsport
 25 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 69

+15.289

1:01'22.839

 2.985    
17 Austria C. Schmid Dörr Motorsport 85 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 69

+18.093

1:01'25.643

 2.804    
18 United Kingdom J. Aitken Emil Frey Racing 14 Ferrari 296 GT3 69

+24.215

1:01'31.765

 6.122    
19 Germany L. Engstler GRT Grasser Racing Team 19 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 64

+5 Laps

57'46.395

 5 Laps    
dnf Germany P. Maximilian Paul Motorsport 71 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 14

+55 Laps

14'51.319

 50 Laps    
View full results  

