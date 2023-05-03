Subscribe
Previous / Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona 24 Hours crash Next / Audi could end GT3 and other customer racing programmes after 2023
DTM News

Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM

Rene Rast is unsure if he will ever be able to fully gel with the BMW M4 GT3 as he prepares for his first season with the Munich-based manufacturer in the DTM.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
René Rast, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Three-time DTM champion Rast will compete for BMW in a variety of GT3 races and championships this year, having ended a decade-long association with rival German marque Audi in the wake of its decision to scrap its LMDh programme.

The 36-year-old got his first experience of BMW’s GT3 contender as part of a two-day private test at Oschersleben last month and logged more miles in the M4 in the official DTM test at Spielberg a fortnight ago.

Rast said after his first outing at Oschersleben that he was having to completely change his driving style to adapt to the M4, which is a completely different car to the Audi R8 LMS GT3 he is accustomed to from his time with the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer.

Now having had two more days of running in the car, Rast said he still needs to put in more work to be able to match the pace of reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde, who will be his team-mate at Schubert Motorsport this year.

"You can never tell if the point will come that you really drive on the same level as Sheldon," he says in an interview with Autosport’s sister title. Motorsport-Total.com. 

"I hope that at some point the BMW will fit me like a glove, but it's not certain that that will happen. I'll do everything I can, but unfortunately there's no guarantee.”

René Rast, Schubert Motorsport

René Rast, Schubert Motorsport

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Rast was seventh and three tenths off the ultimate pace in the Spielberg test, while van der Linde finished a close second to pacesetter and Mercedes driver Maro Engel despite missing the opening day of action to take part in an NLS race.

He was also fractionally slower than two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann, who will drive for the new Project 1 team this year following Walkenhorst’s withdrawal from the series.

Both van der Linde and Wittmann have one season of racing with the M4 GT3 under their belt, with the former also getting more mileage when he drove the car to victory in the Kyalami 9 Hours earlier this year.

Rast explained that he is still having to make changes in his own driving to get the maximum out of the BMW, which is radically different to the Audi with which he finished third in the championship last year.

The mid-engined R8 LMS is stronger in cornering speed and on the brakes, while the M4 is superior in acceleration out of the corner.

"Driving style is still the issue," said Rast. "With Sheldon you can see that he slows down the car and then accelerates early again. 

“I still see a tendency in myself to try to force the car into corners too much. The synapses in my head still have to be linked and the others need to be deleted. I'm sure that will take a while.

"So you have to put all your focus on being at full throttle early and using the engine to bring all the power to the straight. It's a bit different than the Audi."

Read Also:

Further explaining the need to change his driving style, Rast added that foregoing corner speed to get a better exit makes him think that he is not pushing the car to the limit.

"You think to yourself that you can actually drive faster, but you have to force yourself not to so that you get the good exit that suits the BMW," he said.

"It's still weird. And I often catch myself pushing too much in the corner and then realising at the end of the corner that I was too fast again and then didn't get a good exit. It's not always easy.

"You can't try to reinvent the wheel now. You have to give it time and trust that your driving style will eventually take over and that it will work."

Rast will get another day’s worth of running in the M4 GT3 at Oschersleben ahead of the DTM season opener at the same venue on May 27-28.

shares
comments

Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona 24 Hours crash

Audi could end GT3 and other customer racing programmes after 2023
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
IMSA drops LMP3 class from 2024 amid GTP growth

IMSA drops LMP3 class from 2024 amid GTP growth

IMSA

IMSA drops LMP3 class from 2024 amid GTP growth IMSA drops LMP3 class from 2024 amid GTP growth

MotoGP legend Rossi to race on support bill for Le Mans 24 Hours

MotoGP legend Rossi to race on support bill for Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans

MotoGP legend Rossi to race on support bill for Le Mans 24 Hours MotoGP legend Rossi to race on support bill for Le Mans 24 Hours

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

René Rast More
René Rast
Rast completely changing driving style to adapt to BMW GT3

Rast completely changing driving style to adapt to BMW GT3

DTM

Rast completely changing driving style to adapt to BMW GT3 Rast completely changing driving style to adapt to BMW GT3

Rast, Ricky Taylor combine at Tower LMP2 team for Le Mans 24 Hours

Rast, Ricky Taylor combine at Tower LMP2 team for Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans

Rast, Ricky Taylor combine at Tower LMP2 team for Le Mans 24 Hours Rast, Ricky Taylor combine at Tower LMP2 team for Le Mans 24 Hours

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Plus
Plus
DTM

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1 Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

More
Schubert Motorsport
How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory

How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory

DTM

How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory How BMW's new "freestyle" flagbearers swept to 2022 DTM glory

DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider

DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider

DTM
Hockenheimring

DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider DTM champion van der Linde couldn't sleep ahead of title decider

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Bortolotti, Fraga clash

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Bortolotti, Fraga clash

DTM
Nurburgring

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Bortolotti, Fraga clash DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde wins after Bortolotti, Fraga clash

Latest news

Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes

Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes Tost not too worried about De Vries' F1 rookie crashes

Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP

Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Jerez May testing

Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP Binder: “More than special” Pedrosa “best test rider anyone can ask for” in MotoGP

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release Ferrari's Red Bull F1 signings could hold key to Mekies release

Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem

Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem Why Monaco will be the real test of Formula E’s slipstreaming problem

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Plus
Plus
DTM
James Newbold

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Plus
Plus
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe