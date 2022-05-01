Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bortolotti thought his race was over at Portimao DTM restart
DTM / Algarve Qualifying report

DTM Portimao: Audi's Muller takes pole in second qualifying

Team Rosberg’s Nico Muller claimed his first DTM pole position in nearly two years after beating Grasser Racing rival Mirko Bortolotti in Sunday’s second qualifying session at Portimao.

Rachit Thukral
By:
DTM Portimao: Audi's Muller takes pole in second qualifying

Muller held the top spot for much of the 20-minute pole-shootout in Portugal, grabbing an early edge over his rivals with a time of 1m40.137s in his Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Red Bull driver Felipe Fraga briefly deposed Muller with a 1m40.001s as the second runs began, highlighting the one-lap pace of his AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 for the second day in succession. 

However, it took little time for Muller to regain the initiative, the factory Audi driver setting a blistering time of 1m39.974s on his next flying lap to secure his first pole in the DTM's GT3 era.

Bortolotti again opted to complete only a single run in qualifying and jumped to second late on, although the factory Lamborghini driver’s time was slower than his pole-setting lap from Saturday, leaving him two tenths behind Muller in the timesheets.

Brazilian racer Fraga was shuffled down to third in the final order, albeit just 0.010s behind Bortolotti, while Sheldon van der Linde finished another 0.001s adrift in fourth in his Schubert Motorsport BMW M4.

Saturday race winner Lucas Auer was Mercedes’ top qualifier in fifth, setting a time of 1m40.055s in his Winward AMG GT3 ahead of the similar machine of HRT driver Luca Stolz - who coincidentally finished second behind Auer in the opening race of the weekend.

Auer will carry 25kg of additional weight on his Mercedes in the race as part of the DTM’s updated success ballast rules, with Stolz and Bortolotti hobbled by 15kg and 5kg in extra weight respectively.

Lucas Auer, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Mercedes-AMG GT3

Lucas Auer, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Mercedes-AMG GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann put on a much stronger performance in qualifying on Sunday, putting his Walkenhorst BMW seventh on the grid ahead of Abt Sportsline duo Kelvin van der Linde and Ricardo Feller.

The top 10 was rounded out by reigning champion Maximilian Gotz, who has switched to the Winward Mercedes team this year after winning the 2021 title with Hubert Haupt’s HRT outfit.

SSR Performance’s Laurens Vanthoor was the top Porsche driver on the grid in 11th in an ultra-competitive session where 15 out of 29 drivers were separated by just half a second, and the entire field apart from Alessio Deledda separated by two seconds.

After retiring from Saturday’s race due to contact at the restart, Abt Audi DTM star Rene Rast qualified 13th with a time of 1m40.283s, just fractionally ahead of the slowest Audi of Attempto driver Marius Zug.

Nicki Thiim, who qualified fifth on his DTM debut on Saturday, struggled for pace on Sunday and ended up a distant 20th on the grid in his T3 Motorsport Lamborghini.

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb was also unable to replicate his pace from Saturday and will line up 27th on the grid in his AlphaTauri-sponsored AF Corse Ferrari, only ahead of the Lamborghinis of Esmee Hawkey and Deledda.

DTM Portimao - Sunday qualifying results:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car   Time   Delay 
51  Nico Müller Audi 1'39.794  
63  Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 1'40.001 0.207
74  Felipe Fraga Ferrari 1'40.011 0.217
31  S.van der Linde BMW 1'40.012 0.218
22  Lucas Auer Mercedes 1'40.055 0.261
Luca Stolz Mercedes 1'40.063 0.269
11  Marco Wittmann BMW 1'40.107 0.313
K.van der Linde Audi 1'40.153 0.359
Ricardo Feller Audi 1'40.154 0.360
10  Maximilian Götz Mercedes 1'40.189 0.395
11  92  Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'40.210 0.416
12  12  Dev Gore Audi 1'40.236 0.442
13  33  René Rast Audi 1'40.283 0.489
14  66  Marius Zug Audi 1'40.285 0.491
15  55  Mikaël Grenier Mercedes 1'40.304 0.510
16  94  Dennis Olsen Porsche 1'40.378 0.584
17  10  Esteban Muth BMW 1'40.410 0.616
18  88  Maro Engel Mercedes 1'40.471 0.677
19  25  Philipp Eng BMW 1'40.537 0.743
20  95  Nicki Thiim Lamborghini 1'40.563 0.769
21  24  Thomas Preining Porsche 1'40.580 0.786
22  36  Arjun Maini Mercedes 1'40.597 0.803
23  18  Maximilian Buhk Mercedes 1'40.622 0.828
24  27  David Schumacher Mercedes 1'40.670 0.876
25  85  Clemens Schmid Lamborghini 1'40.947 1.153
26  19  Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini 1'40.959 1.165
27  37  Sébastien Loeb Ferrari 1'41.045 1.251
28  26  Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini 1'41.613 1.819
29  Alessio Deledda Lamborghini 1'42.208 2.414
shares
comments

Related video

Bortolotti thought his race was over at Portimao DTM restart
Previous article

Bortolotti thought his race was over at Portimao DTM restart
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Bortolotti thought his race was over at Portimao DTM restart Portimao April testing
DTM

Bortolotti thought his race was over at Portimao DTM restart

DTM Portimao: Auer leads Mercedes 1-2 as slow restart dents Bortolotti's charge Algarve
Video Inside
DTM

DTM Portimao: Auer leads Mercedes 1-2 as slow restart dents Bortolotti's charge

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

DTM Portimao: Audi's Muller takes pole in second qualifying
DTM DTM

DTM Portimao: Audi's Muller takes pole in second qualifying

Bortolotti thought his race was over at Portimao DTM restart
DTM DTM

Bortolotti thought his race was over at Portimao DTM restart

DTM Portimao: Auer leads Mercedes 1-2 as slow restart dents Bortolotti's charge
Video Inside
DTM DTM

DTM Portimao: Auer leads Mercedes 1-2 as slow restart dents Bortolotti's charge

DTM Portimao: Bortolotti claims pole position for Lamborghini
DTM DTM

DTM Portimao: Bortolotti claims pole position for Lamborghini

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.