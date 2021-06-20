Tickets Subscribe
Ferrari, Mercedes get BoP hit for second Monza DTM race
DTM / Monza Qualifying report

Monza DTM: Van der Linde edges Lawson to grab Race 2 pole

By:

Audi GT3 star Kelvin van der Linde claimed pole position for the second DTM race of the Monza season-opener, beating Saturday winner Liam Lawson by 0.078s in a closely-contested qualifying.

Nurburgring 24 Hours winner van der Linde led throughout the 20-minute session in his Abt Sportsline R8 LMS, with his time of 1m46.604s from the first run proving to be good enough for a maiden pole in the revamped DTM series.

Red Bull protege Lawson didn’t set a competitive lap until the final five minutes of the race, but his first flying lap was already good enough - a 1m46.942s - for a provisional third.

Then the Kiwi, hit with a 25kg ballast for winning Race 1 on top of an 30kg weight penalty for both Ferrari cars, managed to find yet more time on his final lap, securing a spot on the front row of the grid with a 1m46.682s.

That denied the van der Linde brothers the chance to start at the front of the pack, with Rowe Racing BMW driver Sheldon having provisionally held second with a 1m46.834s until a late improvement from Lawson dropped him to third.

Nico Muller qualified fourth in the Team Rosberg Audi, just 0.004s adrift of the younger of the van der Linde brothers, as Esteban Muth made it four different manufacturers in the top five with a time of 1m46.849s in the T3 Lamborghini.

Mercedes had locked out the top four spots on Saturday’s grid but following a 25kg weight penalty the German marque’s best qualifier was HRT driver Vincent Abril in sixth, albeit just 0.248s off the outright pace.

Lucas Auer, who finished outside the points yesterday after a slow pitstop, qualified right behind Abril in the Winward Mercedes, as Maximilian Gotz (HRT), Daniel Juncadella (GruppeM) and Philip Ellis (Winward) completed the top 10.

Marco Wittman qualified 11th in the sole Walkenhorst BMW, while Alex Albon finished 0.467s behind polesitter van der Linde in 12th in the second AF Corse-run Ferrari.

2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller ended up a disappointing 17th in the second of the three Abt Audis.

DTM Monza Race 2 - qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'46.604  
2 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'46.682 0.078
3 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 1'46.834 0.230
4 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'46.838 0.234
5 10 Belgium Esteban Muth Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'46.849 0.245
6 5 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'46.852 0.248
7 22 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'46.939 0.335
8 4 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'46.944 0.340
9 8 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'46.964 0.360
10 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'46.967 0.363
11 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 1'47.044 0.440
12 23 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'47.071 0.467
13 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M6 GT3 1'47.163 0.559
14 36 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'47.390 0.786
15 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'47.490 0.886
16 26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'47.540 0.936
17 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'47.592 0.988
18 12 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'47.647 1.043
19 99 Germany Sophia Flörsch Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'48.142 1.538
View full results
Ferrari, Mercedes get BoP hit for second Monza DTM race

Ferrari, Mercedes get BoP hit for second Monza DTM race
Monza DTM: Van der Linde edges Lawson to grab Race 2 pole
Ferrari, Mercedes get BoP hit for second Monza DTM race
Monza DTM: Lawson claims debut win in Red Bull Ferrari
Monza DTM: Abril on pole, Mercedes locks top four spots
Monza DTM: Ellis Mercedes tops Friday practice as GT3 era begins
Rachit Thukral
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Plus
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Plus

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000. Autosport's expert panel ranks its 10 best drivers from the period

DTM
May 5, 2020
How the DTM landed itself in crisis Plus

How the DTM landed itself in crisis

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM was the latest bodyblow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive

DTM
Apr 28, 2020

