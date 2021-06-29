Tickets Subscribe
Previous / DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers
DTM / Monza News

Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated

By:

The results for DTM's first qualifying session at Monza remain provisional due to “a pending procedure”, with the series understood to be investigating a fuel sample on Vincent Abril’s Mercedes.

Monza DTM results pending as Mercedes team is investigated

More than a week after the opening round of the 2021 season, the DTM issued a short statement stating that it will investigate a potential breach of sporting regulations at the Lausitzring next month.

“The result of Qualifying 1 on Saturday of the DTM opening weekend in Monza (Italy) cannot yet be finalised for reasons of sporting law,” the statement read.

“The reason for this delay is a pending procedure. The next steps in this process will take place on site at the next DTM weekend at the Lausitzring (23-25 July).”

While the press release fell short of mentioning which team is under investigation, according to Autosport's sister title Motorsport-Total.com, Mercedes-supported Haupt Racing Team appears to be at the centre of a potential rules violation.

HRT driver Abril claimed pole position in the first-ever DTM qualifying under GT3 regulations on June 19 with a time of 1m46.488s, leading a Mercedes top-four lock out.

At the end of the session, a routine fuel sample was taken from Abril’s AMG GT3, which did not exactly match the specimen from the Shell tanker.

"It is a pending case," HRT managing director Ulrich Fritz told Motorsport-Total.com.

"That is why we are not allowed to say anything about it."

Vincent Abril, Haupt Racing Team Mercedes AMG GT3

Vincent Abril, Haupt Racing Team Mercedes AMG GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Irregularities in the fuel sample doesn’t necessarily provide evidence for cheating as there are several other reasons for the fuel tank being contaminated.

Read Also:

GT3 teams typically use their cars in a variety of championships and even an empty fuel tank may contain petrol residues from other series, leading to a sample showing traces of unauthorised substances.

According to the DTM regulations, "Modification of the prescribed fuel is prohibited. For example, no substances may be added, removed or altered in concentration. Any mixing with other fuels is prohibited; even if this has been allocated at one of the previous events."

It is unclear what kind of penalty may be handed to Abril or Haupt should they be found guilty of a rules breach. 

If the regulators of the DTM are convinced that no sporting advantage was gained, it is possible that Abril may only lose the three points he scored for topping qualifying.

The wording of the statement suggests that his race results are unaffected, meaning he remains officially classified in second place behind the Ferrari of Red Bull protege Liam Lawson.

DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers

Previous article

DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Jun 22, 2021
Sven Haidinger
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Plus

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000. Autosport's expert panel ranks its 10 best drivers from the period

DTM
May 5, 2020

