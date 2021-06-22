Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Van der Linde glad to match brother with DTM Monza win
DTM / Monza News

Mercedes DTM drivers unhappy with Monza BoP changes

By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger

Mercedes DTM drivers feel Audi and BMW were out of reach following two successive rounds of Balance of Performance adjustments during the season opening round at Monza.

Mercedes DTM drivers unhappy with Monza BoP changes

After Mercedes-AMG GT3s locked out the top four spots on the grid for the opening race of the weekend, DTM’s official partner AVL Racing handed a 15kg weight reduction to the Audi R8 LMS GT3s, while also raising the boost pressures of the BMW M6 GT3 and the Ferrari 488 GT3.

Haupt Racing Team (HRT) duo Vincent Abril and Maximilian Gotz went on to finish second and third respectively behind the winning AF Corse-run Ferrari of Liam Lawson, taking a 18kg and 15kg hit respectively as part of the series’ new success ballast rules.

More BoP changes followed on Sunday morning ahead of the second qualifying, with AVL directly pegging back the performance of the Mercedes this time. 

Checkered flag for Kelvin van der Linde, Abt Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Checkered flag for Kelvin van der Linde, Abt Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

This played a role in only three cars from the Stuttgart-based manufacturer’s stable finishing inside the points, with Winward’s Lucas Auer the highest-classified driver in third behind the dominant Audis of Kelvin van der Linde and Nico Muller.

Auer was able to jump some of his rivals in the pits with an early stop, but felt Mercedes’ German rivals clearly had an advantage over it on Sunday.

"It was very difficult because Audi and BMW were on a different level today," said the Austrian. "But we had a great strategy, came into the pits earlier and also had a new set of tyres. That's why I was able to pull off the massive undercut."

After finishing on the podium on Saturday, Gotz could only salvage a 10th-place result on Sunday, nearly half a minute down on race winner van der Linde.

Read Also:

"After that it was really difficult. Then there was another divebomb from him a few laps later in Turn 1. That's when the car was also a bit misaligned. We then shimmied our way through the race." 

Abril was one of the four Mercedes drivers who failed to score points on Sunday, finishing less than a second behind his teammate Gotz in 11th.

Team boss Hubert Haupt said: "The first race on Saturday went great with second and third places. [On Sunday] the success weight and the BoP made life difficult for us.

"Then there was the unfortunate situation for Vincent [having to take evasive action after contact between Lawson and Esteban Muth's Lamborghini], but both cars made it through. We have to take that as experience from the first race weekend."

Winward boss Christian Hohenadel added: "The Audis at the front were in a league of their own on Sunday.”

Following the opening round of the season, Abril is the top Mercedes driver in standings in fourth on 21 points, 15 down on van der Linde.

Van der Linde glad to match brother with DTM Monza win

Previous article

Van der Linde glad to match brother with DTM Monza win
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Van der Linde glad to match brother with DTM Monza win Monza
DTM

Van der Linde glad to match brother with DTM Monza win

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Plus
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Muller: Important to prove myself against GT3 experts in Monza Monza
DTM

Muller: Important to prove myself against GT3 experts in Monza

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
5h
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions Plus

The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

The Opel Vectra GTS was the last in the line of the marque's DTM challengers, but failed to hit the lofty heights of its predecessors when financial constraints hit

DTM
May 15, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Plus

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000. Autosport's expert panel ranks its 10 best drivers from the period

DTM
May 5, 2020

