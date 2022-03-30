Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Berger: DTM wasn't right place for MotoGP ace Rossi's first GT3 season
DTM News

Loeb tests for Red Bull Ferrari team, linked to DTM race seat

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb has tested with Red Bull’s DTM team at Spa-Francorchamps this week, raising speculation that he could make his race debut in the GT3-based series.

By:
Loeb tests for Red Bull Ferrari team, linked to DTM race seat

Loeb, who won the WRC's season-opening Monte Carlo Rally in January, was present for a private test organised by Red Bull’s DTM partner AF Corse at Spa alongside the team’s recently-confirmed full-season drivers Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy.

It is understood that AF Corse was running three cars at the Belgian Grand Prix venue on Tuesday, with its regular Red Bull and AlphaTauri-liveried Ferrari 488 GT3s complemented by a third car in plain white livery.

Red Bull refused to comment on Loeb’s surprise appearance in the pre-season test, which continues on Wednesday, but also stopped short of denying the Frenchman’s presence at Spa.

Loeb has long been associated with the energy drinks giant and could be in line to replace Cassidy when the Kiwi is unavailable to race in the DTM due to clashing commitments in Formula E and the World Endurance Championship.

Cassidy is expected to miss the opening round at Portimao on 30 April-1 May as well as the Norisring races in June, with his Formula E contract with Envision taking precedence over his DTM deal with AF Corse.

The sixth round of the DTM season at Spa also falls on the same weekend as the WEC’s annual visit to Fuji in September.

Loeb, who is racing in Extreme E for Lewis Hamilton's Prodrive-run X44 team and the new FIA World Rally-Raid Championship with the Prodrive-built BRX Hunter, doesn’t face any scheduling conflicts with the DTM’s Portimao and Norisring races.

However, the Spa DTM race does overlap with the penultimate round of the Extreme E series in Chile.

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Felipe Fraga, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The potential inclusion of Loeb would lend star power to Red Bull’s DTM line-up, especially as the Austrian brand hasn’t been able to work out a deal to place one of its Formula 1 junior drivers in the series due to multiple clashes with Formula 2 and Formula 3 calendars.

The 48-year does have pedigree in circuit racing, having finished second overall at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2006 and scored multiple race wins in the World Touring Car Championship between 2014 and 2015.

His last season of racing in GT3 machinery, in 2013 with his own McLaren-affiliated Sebastien Loeb Racing squad, also yielded race wins in the Blancpain Sprint Series alongside Alvaro Parente.

shares
comments
Berger: DTM wasn't right place for MotoGP ace Rossi's first GT3 season
Previous article

Berger: DTM wasn't right place for MotoGP ace Rossi's first GT3 season
Load comments
More
Sven Haidinger
BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit
GT

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit

Porsche GT3 ace Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022
DTM

Porsche GT3 ace Vanthoor set for DTM debut in 2022

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season
DTM

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season

Sébastien Loeb More
Sébastien Loeb
Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return Rally Sweden
WRC

Loeb: It would be hard to resist temptation of WRC Ford Puma return

Loeb beats Vettel to secure fourth Race of Champions victory Race Of Champions
General

Loeb beats Vettel to secure fourth Race of Champions victory

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start Rally Monte Carlo Plus
WRC

Why Loeb v Ogier duel gave the WRC's new hybrid era the ideal start

Latest news

Loeb tests for Red Bull Ferrari team, linked to DTM race seat
DTM DTM

Loeb tests for Red Bull Ferrari team, linked to DTM race seat

Berger: DTM wasn't right place for MotoGP ace Rossi's first GT3 season
DTM DTM

Berger: DTM wasn't right place for MotoGP ace Rossi's first GT3 season

Red Bull signs Fraga, Cassidy for 2022 DTM season
DTM DTM

Red Bull signs Fraga, Cassidy for 2022 DTM season

Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini
DTM DTM

Aston GT driver Thiim enters DTM with T3 Lamborghini

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.