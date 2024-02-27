Leading German sportscar team Project 1 files for bankruptcy
Leading German sportscar racing outfit Project 1 Motorsport has filed for bankruptcy and will not contest the DTM in 2024.
Marco Wittmann, Project 1 Motorsport BMW M4 GT3
Andreas Beil
Eng won Supercup title with Project 1 in 2015
#56 Project 1 - AO Porsche 911 RSR - 19: PJ Hyett, Gunnar Jeannette, Matteo Cairoli
Photo by: Shameem Fahath
