DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season Next / Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
DTM / Igora Drive Analysis

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?

By:

The wide gulf in performance at Lausitzring has prompted discussions regarding the true speed of the cars under the current Balance of Performance in DTM, with many questioning why Audi and BMW were so far off the pace. 

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?

The DTM field convened at the German venue last week for a final three-day test prior to the start of the new campaign in Monza in June and much like the previous test at Hockenheim, Mercedes appeared to be a class apart from the rest of the field. 

Haupt Racing driver Maximilian Gotz set the pace on each of the three days, ending the test quickest of all with a time of 1m42.744s. The two Red Bull-backed Ferraris finished second and third overall in the hands of Liam Lawson and Alex Albon, with Mercedes-AMG GT3s occupying the next four spots in the combined order. 

Kelvin van der Linde was the best driver among the Audi contingent in eighth, six tenths down on Gotz, while the top BMW of Marco Wittmann was nearly two seconds off the pace in 17th, only ahead of fellow M6 runner Timo Glock. BMW’s poor showing was only partially down to the Walkenhorst and Rowe Racing teams missing the final day of testing as even on Wednesday the gap to the front runners was about one second. 

The DTM employed a test BoP at the Lausitzring developed by series partner AVL Racing. The goal wasn’t to have the cars perfectly balanced already and the BoP will be honed further for the first round of the season. However, the times set by some of the cars weren’t exactly in line with what was expected of them under the current BoP. 

Kelvin van der Linde, Abt Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Kelvin van der Linde, Abt Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The Audi R8 LMS, for instance, was given several performance breaks compared to the GT Masters series, which uses an SRO-determined BoP. At last year’s Lausitzring round, Audi was carrying a minimum weight of 1,320kg and hence was only 10kg lighter than Mercedes’ GT3 car.

At the DTM test, the minimum weight requirement was lowered to 1,275kg, giving it a 45kg advantage over Mercedes. 

Also, Audi was allowed to run its engine at full power at the Lausitzring test, while the SRO has stipulated two 40mm restrictors in the GT Masters series. For comparison, Mercedes had to run with two 38mm restrictors in the DTM, which was bigger than what it was required to run in GT Masters. 

Hence, it was surprising to see Audi off the pace at Lausitzring when it is known to be competitive in GT Masters and other SRO-sanctioned championships. 

So, was the Ingolstadt-based brand trying to conceal its true pace to influence the BoP for Monza?  

"You have to drive at full speed," Team Rosberg Audi boss Kimmo Liimatainen said, denying those suggestions. "The AVL people are not stupid and have access to the data. They can see when someone is cheating." 

However, while that is true, according to Autosport's sister title Motorsport-Total, there are still loopholes to give a wrong impression to BoP makers - even with all the sensors placed on the cars.  

For example, certain components such as the brake blocks can be made to a different specification to disguise the true performance of the cars in testing. Drivers, too, can avoid taking kerbs - although this could be detected using onboard cameras. 

The Audi R8 LMS was noticeably quicker on straights, clocking a top speed of 252.25km/h during a special BoP run on Wednesday compared to 249.23km/h recorded by Ferrari 488, 248.17km/hr by BMW M6 and only 246.46km/h by Mercedes. 

Read Also:

 However, it struggled in the tricky middle sector which requires high downforce. While Lawson recorded a best time of 38.265s through that passage in his Red Bull-liveried Ferrari, van der Linde couldn’t go any quicker than 38.970s on any of his four flying laps during the BoP run. 

It must be noted that DTM rookie and Team Rosberg Audi driver Dev Gore, who had normally proved to be at least a second slower than the more experienced van der Linde across a full lap in testing, was only a thousandth of a second slower than the South African in sector 2 during the same BoP run. 

Alex Albon, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Alex Albon, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

This suggests that van der Linde’s lap of 1m43.737s was not representative, even more so when you consider he managed a time of 38.622s in sector 2 outside the BoP run. Hence, it’s reasonable to expect a lap time of 1m43.025s could have been possible, which would have put him third in the BoP run behind Gotz and Albon’s Ferrari. 

"The people from AVL don't just look at the times of the BoP Run," said Abt Audi team boss Thomas Biermaier. "If Kelvin was two tenths faster in the middle sector two hours earlier, then they will take this sector time. And then the difference is not six, but two or three tenths." 

Two-time DTM champion Wittmann ended the BoP run 0.997s off the pace in the Walkenhorst BMW. His best time from the test was 1.850s slower than Gotz, which is seen to be too big in the view of balance of performance. 

This wasn't down to any changes in the turbo settings made on behalf of AVL, as both Ferrari and BMW were running the same boost pressure during the entire test.

"The balance of performance is not exactly beneficial for the M6 ​​GT3, but the car should still have more potential," said an insider about BMW’s lack of pace. 

Overall Lausitzring test results (including BoP runs):

1. Maximilian Gotz (HRT-Mercedes) 1: 42.744 (Thu) (251 laps) 

2. Liam Lawson (AF-Corse-Ferrari) 1: 42.840 (Thu) (164) 

3. Alex Albon (AF-Corse-Ferrari) 1: 42.904 (Thu) (222) 

4. Philip Ellis (Winward-Mercedes) 1: 43.108 (Thu) (169) 

5. Arjun Maini (GetSpeed-Mercedes) 1: 43.118 (Thu) (230) 

6. Lucas Auer (Winward-Mercedes) 1: 43.180 (Thu) (183) 

7. Vincent Abril (HRT-Mercedes) 1: 43.353 (Thu) (218) 

8. Kelvin van der Linde (Abt-Audi) 1: 43.373 (Thu) (113) 

9th Daniel Juncadella (GruppeM-Mercedes) 1: 43.428 (Thu) (182) 

10. Nico Müller (Rosberg-Audi) 1: 43.815 (Wed) (156 ) 

11. Mike Rockenfeller (Abt-Audi) 1: 43.952 (Wed) (134) 

12. Gary Paffett (Mücke-Mercedes) 1: 44.022 (Wed) (162) 

13. Dev Gore (Rosberg-Audi) 1: 44.346 (Thu) (246) 

14. Sophia Floresch (Abt-Audi) 1: 44.420 (Thu ) (228) 

15. Nick Cassidy (AF-Corse-Ferrari) 1: 44.523 (Tue) (82) 

16. Marco Wittmann (Walkenhorst-BMW) 1: 44.594 (Wed) (153) 

17. Timo Glock (Rowe-BMW ) 1: 44.946 (Wed) (146) 

Series DTM
Event Igora Drive
Author Sven Haidinger

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza
DTM DTM

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
DTM DTM

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?

DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season
DTM DTM

DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season

