Previous / DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season
DTM News

Engel returns to DTM as Mercedes unveils seven-car line-up for 2022

Mercedes will be represented by seven cars in the 2022 DTM, but its driver line-up has received a shake-up as Maro Engel returns to the series and Daniel Juncadella departs.

Engel returns to DTM as Mercedes unveils seven-car line-up for 2022
Rachit Thukral
By:

Engel has been a stalwart of Mercedes' GT3 programme over the past decade, winning the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2016 and taking the 2018 Blancpain Endurance Series title, but also has previous experience in the DTM during its spell as a tin-top championship.

The German, who also finished runner-up in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in 2019 and 2021, joined Mercedes for 2008 straight out of British Formula 3 and completed four seasons in the DTM before returning in 2017 and scoring his maiden win from 17th on the grid at Moscow Raceway.

Engel will replace Juncadella, who leaves the DTM just one year into his own series comeback, at the expanded GruppeM squad which also welcomes series newcomer Mikael Grenier.

The Canadian racer recently secured the Pro-Am title in the Intercontinental GT Challenge finale at Kyalami with SunEnergy1 and previously finished second in the GTD Pro class with the same squad at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours.

Juncadella, who broke his DTM duck at Brands Hatch in 2018, is instead expected to compete in GT World Challenge Europe and reprise his seat at the AKKA ASP team with which he contested selected rounds last season.

Reigning champion Maximilian Gotz will leave Haupt Racing Team (HRT) to join Winward, where he will be partnered by seven-time DTM race winner Lucas Auer.

Gotz will carry #1 on his Mercedes-AMG GT3 this year, ditching the #4 number plate with which he clinched the 2021 title in controversial circumstances.

PLUS: How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

“I have achieved great success with the team that emerged from HTP Motorsport,” said Gotz. “Now returning to WINWARD Racing with starting number 1 is an emotional affair and a real privilege for me.

“Securing the DTM title was unbelievably difficult, but without any doubt, successfully defending it will be even more difficult. With Lucas Auer, I have an extremely strong team-mate, we will be pushing each other.”

Maximilian Götz will defend his title with the Winward team

Maximilian Götz will defend his title with the Winward team

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

HRT, in turn, will field an all-new line-up comprising Luca Stolz and Arjun Maini, following the departure of Gotz’s 2021 team-mate Vincent Abril from Mercedes’ stable to join the JP Motorsport McLaren team in GTWCE.

Stolz, Engel's regular partner in GTWCE and ADAC GT Masters in recent years, impressed during a wildcard appearance at the Nurburgring with Toksport last year, while Maini moves over from the GetSpeed squad that has stepped down from its involvement in the DTM in 2022.

Elsewhere, Maximilian Buhk will remain with Mucke Motorsport in what is expected to be the only car on the grid to be featuring Schaeffler-Paravan’s steer-by-wire system.

Buhk initially stood in for Mucke’s original signing Gary Paffett in 2021 but went on to complete the full season due to a combination of travel restrictions affecting the British driver and his existing role with Mercedes’ Formula E team.

“Mercedes-AMG has been a permanent feature in DTM almost without exception since the very beginning and we are delighted that they want to continue to write this story in 2022 as well,” said Benedikt Bohme, managing director of ITR.

“Their achievements speak for themselves, but it is certain: in the new season, they will be the hunted both in the drivers’ and the manufacturers’ standings.”

It is expected that Mercedes will again have the biggest presence of any manufacturer in the DTM this year.

Mercedes' driver line-up in 2022

HRT: Luca Stolz, Arjun Maini
GruppeM: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier
Winward: Lucas Auer, Maximilian Gotz
Mucke: Maximilian Buhk

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
