DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race

Having qualified on pole position in his Schubert Motorsport BMW, van der Linde was unfazed by two safety cars as he led virtually every lap of the race en route to a fifth career win in the DTM.

Rast secured his first podium as a BMW driver in second following a rapid start, while Dennis Olsen completed the podium spots after late troubles for Abt Audi’s Kelvin van der Linde.

As the race got under way, Sheldon van der Linde led the field into the tight Turn 1 chicane, while Team Bernhard’s Ayhancan Guven dived down the inside of fellow Porsche driver Thomas Preining to take second.

Manthey EMA driver Preining dropped further to eighth by the end of the opening lap, while Rast went in the opposite direction, jumping from seventh to third ahead of Kelvin van der Linde’s Audi.

At the front, Sheldon van der Linde began pulling away from the rest of the field, building a gap of close to one second ahead of Guven.

However, his lead was wiped out after just 10 minutes of racing when an incident between David Schumacher and Luca Engstler brought out the first safety car for the first time.

Engstler’s stricken Audi was rapidly recovered by the Norisring marshals and the racing resumed shortly afterwards, with van der Linde holding the lead in the BMW ahead of Guven’s Porsche, as Kelvin van der Linde tried to pass Rast for third.

Not long after the track had green the safety car was out again, this time for debris left on track after contact between Jack Aitken and Clemens Schmid at the exit of Turn 1.

But as was the case at the previous occasion, the track was cleared soon for racing, with the Cupra safety car returning back to the pits in little time.

Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3 Photo by: Andreas Beil

Van der Linde made a perfect restart from the lead, leaving Guven a long way behind as he braked for the Turn 1 hairpin, while team-mate Rast also held station in third.

The order at the front remained the same until the pitstop sequence, with van der Linde pitting two laps before Guven.

Some quick work from Team Bernhard surprisingly allowed Guven to emerge in first position, but the Turkish driver struggled for traction on cold tyres, allowing not only van der Linde but a whole host of cars to pass him on his out-lap.

With chances of second-stint challenge from Guven all but over, van der Linde was able to cruise to the finish line to take his first victory since the Nurburgring round last year, his winning margin 1.520s after 69 laps of racing.

Rast benefitted from Guven’s sluggish out-lap to take second and complete a 1-2 result for Schubert, securing his first podium since his switch from Audi in the process.

Kelvin van der Linde looked set to join his brother Sheldon on the podium but he slowed down with what appeared to be a technical issue in the final five minutes of the race, forcing him into a painful retirement.

This elevated Manthey EMA’s Dennis Olsen onto the final spot on the podium, the Porsche ace having made his way up the pack from 11th on the grid with a rapid opening stint and an early pitstop.

Fourth place went to the Winward Mercedes of Lucas Auer, who had a relatively uneventful race after starting from seventh, while Guven eventually crossed the finish line in fifth.

Guven led the top Lamborghini of SSR Performance driver Mirko Bortolotti, Landgraf Mercedes driver Maro Engel and the sole surviving Abt Audi of Ricardo Feller to the chequered flag.

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann had a topsy-turvy race in the Project 1 BMW, the German driver rising as high as 10th from 16th in the early laps of the race before an incident after the first safety car period dropped him back to 17th.

He recovered from the setback to finish ninth, just ahead of Bernhard Porsche’s Laurin Heinrich.

Franck Perera finished 11th for SSR Performance, while Preining bounced back from a poor opening lap and a botched pitstop - where his car was released without the front-left tyre bolted properly - to take 12th.

HRT Mercedes’ Arjun Maini, Winward Mercedes driver Schumacher and Grasser Lamborghini rookie Mick Wishofer rounded out the points scorers.

DTM Norisring - Race 1 results

Cla Driver Car / Engine Laps Gap 1 S.van der Linde BMW 69 2 René Rast BMW 69 1.520s 3 Dennis Olsen Porsche 69 2.547s 4 Lucas Auer Mercedes 69 4.142s 5 Ayhancan Guven Porsche 69 5.042s 6 Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 69 7.657s 7 Maro Engel Mercedes 69 8.347s 8 Ricardo Feller Audi 69 11.979s 9 Marco Wittmann BMW 69 12.849s 10 Laurin Heinrich Porsche 69 13.251s 11 Franck Perera Lamborghini 69 19.730s 12 Thomas Preining Porsche 69 21.138s 13 Arjun Maini Mercedes 69 22.668s 14 David Schumacher Mercedes 69 23.614s 15 Mick Wishofer Lamborghini 69 25.938s 16 Mattia Drudi Audi 69 26.578s 17 P.Niederhauser Audi 69 28.391s 18 Jack Aitken Ferrari 69 48.900s 19 Clemens Schmid Lamborghini 69 50.102s 20 Alessio Deledda Lamborghini 68 +1 lap 21 T.Vermeulen Ferrari 68 +1 lap 22 K.van der Linde Audi 63 +6 laps (19) Tim Heinemann Porsche 55 Retirement (23) Luca Stolz Mercedes 29 Retirement (25) Jusuf Owega Mercedes 18 Retirement (19) Luca Engstler Audi 11 Retirement (26) C.Engelhart Porsche 11 Retirement