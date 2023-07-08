DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race
BMW star Sheldon van der Linde survived a typically-chaotic DTM race at the Norisring to score his first victory of 2023, leading team-mate Rene Rast to the chequered flag.
Having qualified on pole position in his Schubert Motorsport BMW, van der Linde was unfazed by two safety cars as he led virtually every lap of the race en route to a fifth career win in the DTM.
Rast secured his first podium as a BMW driver in second following a rapid start, while Dennis Olsen completed the podium spots after late troubles for Abt Audi’s Kelvin van der Linde.
As the race got under way, Sheldon van der Linde led the field into the tight Turn 1 chicane, while Team Bernhard’s Ayhancan Guven dived down the inside of fellow Porsche driver Thomas Preining to take second.
Manthey EMA driver Preining dropped further to eighth by the end of the opening lap, while Rast went in the opposite direction, jumping from seventh to third ahead of Kelvin van der Linde’s Audi.
At the front, Sheldon van der Linde began pulling away from the rest of the field, building a gap of close to one second ahead of Guven.
However, his lead was wiped out after just 10 minutes of racing when an incident between David Schumacher and Luca Engstler brought out the first safety car for the first time.
Engstler’s stricken Audi was rapidly recovered by the Norisring marshals and the racing resumed shortly afterwards, with van der Linde holding the lead in the BMW ahead of Guven’s Porsche, as Kelvin van der Linde tried to pass Rast for third.
Not long after the track had green the safety car was out again, this time for debris left on track after contact between Jack Aitken and Clemens Schmid at the exit of Turn 1.
But as was the case at the previous occasion, the track was cleared soon for racing, with the Cupra safety car returning back to the pits in little time.
Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3
Photo by: Andreas Beil
Van der Linde made a perfect restart from the lead, leaving Guven a long way behind as he braked for the Turn 1 hairpin, while team-mate Rast also held station in third.
The order at the front remained the same until the pitstop sequence, with van der Linde pitting two laps before Guven.
Some quick work from Team Bernhard surprisingly allowed Guven to emerge in first position, but the Turkish driver struggled for traction on cold tyres, allowing not only van der Linde but a whole host of cars to pass him on his out-lap.
With chances of second-stint challenge from Guven all but over, van der Linde was able to cruise to the finish line to take his first victory since the Nurburgring round last year, his winning margin 1.520s after 69 laps of racing.
Rast benefitted from Guven’s sluggish out-lap to take second and complete a 1-2 result for Schubert, securing his first podium since his switch from Audi in the process.
Kelvin van der Linde looked set to join his brother Sheldon on the podium but he slowed down with what appeared to be a technical issue in the final five minutes of the race, forcing him into a painful retirement.
This elevated Manthey EMA’s Dennis Olsen onto the final spot on the podium, the Porsche ace having made his way up the pack from 11th on the grid with a rapid opening stint and an early pitstop.
Fourth place went to the Winward Mercedes of Lucas Auer, who had a relatively uneventful race after starting from seventh, while Guven eventually crossed the finish line in fifth.
Guven led the top Lamborghini of SSR Performance driver Mirko Bortolotti, Landgraf Mercedes driver Maro Engel and the sole surviving Abt Audi of Ricardo Feller to the chequered flag.
Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann had a topsy-turvy race in the Project 1 BMW, the German driver rising as high as 10th from 16th in the early laps of the race before an incident after the first safety car period dropped him back to 17th.
He recovered from the setback to finish ninth, just ahead of Bernhard Porsche’s Laurin Heinrich.
Franck Perera finished 11th for SSR Performance, while Preining bounced back from a poor opening lap and a botched pitstop - where his car was released without the front-left tyre bolted properly - to take 12th.
HRT Mercedes’ Arjun Maini, Winward Mercedes driver Schumacher and Grasser Lamborghini rookie Mick Wishofer rounded out the points scorers.
DTM Norisring - Race 1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|S.van der Linde
|BMW
|69
|2
|René Rast
|BMW
|69
|1.520s
|3
|Dennis Olsen
|Porsche
|69
|2.547s
|4
|Lucas Auer
|Mercedes
|69
|4.142s
|5
|Ayhancan Guven
|Porsche
|69
|5.042s
|6
|Mirko Bortolotti
|Lamborghini
|69
|7.657s
|7
|Maro Engel
|Mercedes
|69
|8.347s
|8
|Ricardo Feller
|Audi
|69
|11.979s
|9
|Marco Wittmann
|BMW
|69
|12.849s
|10
|Laurin Heinrich
|Porsche
|69
|13.251s
|11
|Franck Perera
|Lamborghini
|69
|19.730s
|12
|Thomas Preining
|Porsche
|69
|21.138s
|13
|Arjun Maini
|Mercedes
|69
|22.668s
|14
|David Schumacher
|Mercedes
|69
|23.614s
|15
|Mick Wishofer
|Lamborghini
|69
|25.938s
|16
|Mattia Drudi
|Audi
|69
|26.578s
|17
|P.Niederhauser
|Audi
|69
|28.391s
|18
|Jack Aitken
|Ferrari
|69
|48.900s
|19
|Clemens Schmid
|Lamborghini
|69
|50.102s
|20
|Alessio Deledda
|Lamborghini
|68
|+1 lap
|21
|T.Vermeulen
|Ferrari
|68
|+1 lap
|22
|K.van der Linde
|Audi
|63
|+6 laps
|(19)
|Tim Heinemann
|Porsche
|55
|Retirement
|(23)
|Luca Stolz
|Mercedes
|29
|Retirement
|(25)
|Jusuf Owega
|Mercedes
|18
|Retirement
|(19)
|Luca Engstler
|Audi
|11
|Retirement
|(26)
|C.Engelhart
|Porsche
|11
|Retirement
DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener
DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener
The remarkable rise of the DTM’s first family
The remarkable rise of the DTM’s first family The remarkable rise of the DTM’s first family
DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde wants "bucket list" Le Mans, Bathurst outings
DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde wants "bucket list" Le Mans, Bathurst outings DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde wants "bucket list" Le Mans, Bathurst outings
Latest news
McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner
McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs
F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP
Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.