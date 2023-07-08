Subscribe
Previous / DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying
DTM / Norisring Race report

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race

BMW star Sheldon van der Linde survived a typically-chaotic DTM race at the Norisring to score his first victory of 2023, leading team-mate Rene Rast to the chequered flag.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Having qualified on pole position in his Schubert Motorsport BMW, van der Linde was unfazed by two safety cars as he led virtually every lap of the race en route to a fifth career win in the DTM.

Rast secured his first podium as a BMW driver in second following a rapid start, while Dennis Olsen completed the podium spots after late troubles for Abt Audi’s Kelvin van der Linde.

As the race got under way, Sheldon van der Linde led the field into the tight Turn 1 chicane, while Team Bernhard’s Ayhancan Guven dived down the inside of fellow Porsche driver Thomas Preining to take second.

Manthey EMA driver Preining dropped further to eighth by the end of the opening lap, while Rast went in the opposite direction, jumping from seventh to third ahead of Kelvin van der Linde’s Audi.

At the front, Sheldon van der Linde began pulling away from the rest of the field, building a gap of close to one second ahead of Guven.

However, his lead was wiped out after just 10 minutes of racing when an incident between David Schumacher and Luca Engstler brought out the first safety car for the first time.

Engstler’s stricken Audi was rapidly recovered by the Norisring marshals and the racing resumed shortly afterwards, with van der Linde holding the lead in the BMW ahead of Guven’s Porsche, as Kelvin van der Linde tried to pass Rast for third.

Not long after the track had green the safety car was out again, this time for debris left on track after contact between Jack Aitken and Clemens Schmid at the exit of Turn 1.

But as was the case at the previous occasion, the track was cleared soon for racing, with the Cupra safety car returning back to the pits in little time.

Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Van der Linde made a perfect restart from the lead, leaving Guven a long way behind as he braked for the Turn 1 hairpin, while team-mate Rast also held station in third.

The order at the front remained the same until the pitstop sequence, with van der Linde pitting two laps before Guven.

Some quick work from Team Bernhard surprisingly allowed Guven to emerge in first position, but the Turkish driver struggled for traction on cold tyres, allowing not only van der Linde but a whole host of cars to pass him on his out-lap.

With chances of second-stint challenge from Guven all but over, van der Linde was able to cruise to the finish line to take his first victory since the Nurburgring round last year, his winning margin 1.520s after 69 laps of racing.

Rast benefitted from Guven’s sluggish out-lap to take second and complete a 1-2 result for Schubert, securing his first podium since his switch from Audi in the process.

Kelvin van der Linde looked set to join his brother Sheldon on the podium but he slowed down with what appeared to be a technical issue in the final five minutes of the race, forcing him into a painful retirement.

This elevated Manthey EMA’s Dennis Olsen onto the final spot on the podium, the Porsche ace having made his way up the pack from 11th on the grid with a rapid opening stint and an early pitstop.

Fourth place went to the Winward Mercedes of Lucas Auer, who had a relatively uneventful race after starting from seventh, while Guven eventually crossed the finish line in fifth.

Guven led the top Lamborghini of SSR Performance driver Mirko Bortolotti, Landgraf Mercedes driver Maro Engel and the sole surviving Abt Audi of Ricardo Feller to the chequered flag.

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann had a topsy-turvy race in the Project 1 BMW, the German driver rising as high as 10th from 16th in the early laps of the race before an incident after the first safety car period dropped him back to 17th.

He recovered from the setback to finish ninth, just ahead of Bernhard Porsche’s Laurin Heinrich.

Franck Perera finished 11th for SSR Performance, while Preining bounced back from a poor opening lap and a botched pitstop - where his car was released without the front-left tyre bolted properly - to take 12th.

HRT Mercedes’ Arjun Maini, Winward Mercedes driver Schumacher and Grasser Lamborghini rookie Mick Wishofer rounded out the points scorers.

DTM Norisring - Race 1 results

Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps   Gap 
1 S.van der Linde BMW 69  
2 René Rast BMW 69 1.520s
3 Dennis Olsen Porsche 69 2.547s
4 Lucas Auer Mercedes 69 4.142s
5 Ayhancan Guven Porsche 69 5.042s
6 Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 69 7.657s
7 Maro Engel Mercedes 69 8.347s
8 Ricardo Feller Audi 69 11.979s
9 Marco Wittmann BMW 69 12.849s
10 Laurin Heinrich Porsche 69 13.251s
11 Franck Perera Lamborghini 69 19.730s
12 Thomas Preining Porsche 69 21.138s
13 Arjun Maini Mercedes 69 22.668s
14 David Schumacher Mercedes 69 23.614s
15 Mick Wishofer Lamborghini 69 25.938s
16 Mattia Drudi Audi 69 26.578s
17 P.Niederhauser Audi 69 28.391s
18 Jack Aitken Ferrari 69 48.900s
19 Clemens Schmid Lamborghini 69 50.102s
20 Alessio Deledda Lamborghini 68 +1 lap
21 T.Vermeulen Ferrari 68 +1 lap
22 K.van der Linde Audi 63 +6 laps
 
(19) Tim Heinemann Porsche 55 Retirement
(23) Luca Stolz Mercedes 29 Retirement
(25) Jusuf Owega Mercedes 18 Retirement
(19) Luca Engstler Audi 11 Retirement
(26) C.Engelhart Porsche 11 Retirement
shares
comments

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying DTM Norisring: Van der Linde beats Preining to pole in Saturday qualifying

Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

Formula E

Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again Inside Mahindra's three-year plan to become a Formula E frontrunner again

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Sheldon Van Der Linde More
Sheldon Van Der Linde
DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener

DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener

DTM
Oschersleben

DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener DTM champion van der Linde was "jinxed" in season opener

The remarkable rise of the DTM’s first family

The remarkable rise of the DTM’s first family

DTM

The remarkable rise of the DTM’s first family The remarkable rise of the DTM’s first family

DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde wants "bucket list" Le Mans, Bathurst outings

DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde wants "bucket list" Le Mans, Bathurst outings

DTM

DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde wants "bucket list" Le Mans, Bathurst outings DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde wants "bucket list" Le Mans, Bathurst outings

Latest news

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner McLaren: F1 car weaknesses remain despite British GP stunner

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist takes pole in Acura 1-2 ahead of Cadillacs

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP Albon “almost disappointed” to qualify eighth for F1 British GP

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Plus
Plus
DTM
James Newbold

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Plus
Plus
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe