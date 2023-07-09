Subscribe
Previous / DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race Next / DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaims points lead
DTM / Norisring Qualifying report

DTM Norisring: Rast claims first pole for BMW in Sunday qualifying

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast claimed his first pole position as a BMW driver in a tense qualifying session at the Norisring on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
René Rast, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Having scored his maiden podium since his switch to Audi on Saturday, Rast carried that form into qualifying for the second leg of the DTM’s blue riband event, setting a rapid time of 48.622s in Group A.

The German driver then had to spend the next 20 minutes in the Schubert garage as he waited for the second group of drivers to complete their session, with the DTM having gone for a split-qualifying format at the Norisring due to the short length of the track.

While a number of Porsche drivers showed rapid pace in a session that was supposed to be theoretically faster, no one was able to usurp Rast’s lap, with the 36-year-old clinching his 24th career pole in the DTM by 0.151s.

The closest anyone came to beating Rast was Manthey EMA’s Thomas Preining, the Porsche driver qualifying on the front row of the grid for a second race in succession after setting a best time of 48.773s.

Saturday winner and reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde finished right behind his team-mate Rast in the first qualifying group with a time that was only 0.018s down, which put him third on the grid ahead of the Bernhard Porsche duo Laurin Heinrich and Ayhancan Guven.

SSR Performance driver Mirko Bortolotti was once again Lamborghini’s best representative as he qualified sixth, beating the second Manthey EMA Porsche of Dennis Olsen.

HRT driver Luca Stolz led Mercedes’ charge in eighth, while Kelvin van der Linde was the best of the Audi runners in ninth. The top 10 was rounded out by SSR Lamborghini’s Franck Perera, the winner of the season opener bouncing back from two difficult qualifying sessions where he could reach no higher than 18th.

Marco Wittmann, Project 1 Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Marco Wittmann, Project 1 Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Photo by: ADAC Motorsport

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann was 11th in the Project 1 BMW, while Christian Engelhart qualified his Toksport WRT car 12th on the grid ahead of the top Grasser Racing Lamborghini of Clemens Schmid and Abt Audi of Ricardo Feller.

The Emil Frey Ferrari team again endured a woeful qualifying session, with Thierry Vermeulen and Jack Aitken ending up a distant 25th and 26th on the grid, only beating the SSR Lamborghini of Alessio Deledda in the 27-car field.

DTM Norisring - Qualifying 2 results

Results to follow

shares
comments

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaims points lead
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaims points lead

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaims points lead

DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaims points lead DTM Norisring: Preining passes Rast to win, reclaims points lead

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race

DTM
Norisring

DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race DTM Norisring: Van der Linde leads BMW 1-2 in chaotic Saturday race

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

René Rast More
René Rast
Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

DTM
Oschersleben

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM

Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM

DTM

Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM Rast uncertain if BMW GT3 will ever "fit me like a glove" in DTM

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Plus
Plus
DTM

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1 Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 British GP review

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

WEC WEC
Monza

Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race Ferrari claims it faced "disadvantage" in Monza WEC race

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP Video: How McLaren’s “rocketship” struck back at the F1 British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0” Mercedes poised to switch full focus to 2024 F1 car and abandon “Diva 2.0”

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Plus
Plus
DTM
James Newbold

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Plus
Plus
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe