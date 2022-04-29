Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022
DTM / Portimao April testing News

DTM drivers back return of night races after Portimao evening test

Several DTM drivers have voiced their support to a return of night-time race events, with reigning champion Maxi Gotz saying it has the potential to produce a “mega event”.

Rachit Thukral
By:
DTM drivers back return of night races after Portimao evening test

This week's pre-season test at Portimao started late in the evening and until 10pm local time, with Dennis Olsen ending the test sessions fastest for the SSR Porsche team.

Although the schedule was not by design but circumstances, as the DTM needed extra time in daylight to set up TV cameras after last weekend's MotoGP race at the Portuguese venue, it has led to suggestions that the championship should consider a return of night races in the near future.

The DTM hosted a pair of races under floodlights at Misano in 2018, before switching back to a more conventional time slot the following year. It also experimented with running the top 10 qualifying shootout at night at the Nurburgring back in 2003, but that format was never again used in the future.

Asked if drivers would like to see night races make a comeback in the DTM, Schubert Motorsport BMW driver Philipp Eng said: "I would definitely say yes, night racing is always cool. 

"Even though it was only a test session, it always feels cool when the sun sets and you switch the high beam on, and there is just the light and the racetrack ahead of you. 

"I think it would be really cool for the show. Everybody that watches 24-hour races knows that the pictures are incredible and very spectacular.

"You see the brake discs glowing and everything, so if DTM comes up with that idea, I would 100% be up for the challenge."

Read Also:
Eng was on the grid in 2018 when the DTM held night races at Misano

Eng was on the grid in 2018 when the DTM held night races at Misano

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Gotz said the DTM should take the concept of night races even further, by organising music concerts and opening the paddock to spectators.

"I know how it is to drive by night and it would be a mega event if the DTM comes up with this idea of doing late race in the day, like from 8 to 9 [pm], and after [the race] having a great concert or party in the paddock with all the spectators, open pitlane and open paddock for everybody," said the Team Winward Mercedes driver.

"This would be a nice for fans and for all for us. I hope the DTM will follow our ideas.

"This would be really, really great. We saw it in the past, it worked quite well and I think for spectators it's hugely spectacular.

"I'm looking forward to talk about this, bringing up this discussion is great. I'm fully committed to this. Let's see how it goes."

Team Bernhard Porsche racer Thomas Preining said he would like to see a night race around the streets of Norisring, which is already considered the most iconic venue on the DTM calendar.

"I think night racing at Norisring would be cool," he said.

"In general night racing is always something special. Also in sprint races, not only in endurance, we've seen on many occasions in various different series. 

"It usually works very well and I would definitely welcome it to the DTM. It would be a cool addition."

T3 Motorsport Lamborghini driver Esmee Hawkey said the test was her first time driving a GT3 car in the dark and was "very different to what I've ever experienced before".

"But it would definitely be a spectacle and something I would enjoy, it's a challenge that all the drivers would be interested in," she added.

shares
comments
Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022
Previous article

Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022
DTM

Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022

Porsche's Olsen tops final day of Portimao DTM testing Portimao April testing
DTM

Porsche's Olsen tops final day of Portimao DTM testing

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

DTM drivers back return of night races after Portimao evening test
DTM DTM

DTM drivers back return of night races after Portimao evening test

Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022
DTM DTM

Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022

Porsche's Olsen tops final day of Portimao DTM testing
DTM DTM

Porsche's Olsen tops final day of Portimao DTM testing

2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics Plus

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of team-mates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Autosport to look back

GT
Mar 5, 2022
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.