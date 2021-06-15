DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

Six manufacturers will be present on the grid this year, including five full-season marques. Audi and BMW are both continuing in the series as it transitions from Class One to GT3 machinery, while Mercedes is back after a two-year hiatus, reviving their epic three-way rivalry from the 2010s.

Lamborghini and Ferrari are both represented in the DTM for the first time, the latter thanks to a two-car entry backed by Red Bull.

McLaren will appear in three races this year as part of a programme run by JP Motorsport.

In terms of drivers, there will be three previous champions on the grid this year, including Mercedes star Gary Paffett.

He will be joined by fellow two-time title winner Marco Wittmann and 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller.

Last year's runner-up Nico Muller, ex-Formula 1 driver Timo Glock, multiple race winner Lucas Auer and Daniel Juncadella are some of the other drivers with DTM experience on the 2021 grid.

The list of rookies is led by ex-Red Bull F1 driver Alex Albon, Nick Cassidy and Liam Lawson, the trio part of a two-car set-up at Red Bull.

Kelvin van der Linde, Maximilian Gotz and Vincent Abril are some of the other newcomers on the grid, and bring with them their wealth of GT3 experience from other categories.

In all, there will be 19 cars on the grid at Monza this year, with that figure rising to 20 in select events where Christian Klien's McLaren is present.

Start practice Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

2021 DTM line-up

Driver Team Manufacturer Kelvin van der Linde Abt Sportsline Audi Mike Rockenfeller Abt Sportsline Audi Sophia Floersch Abt Sportsline Audi Nico Muller Team Rosberg Audi Dev Gore Team Rosberg Audi Timo Glock Rowe Racing BMW Sheldon van der Linde Rowe Racing BMW Marco Wittmann Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW Alex Albon / Nick Cassidy AlphaTauri / AF Corse Ferrari Liam Lawson Red Bull / AF Corse Ferrari Esteban Muth T3 Motorsport Lamborghini Esmee Hawkey T3 Motorsport Lamborghini Christian Klien* JP Motorsport McLaren Maximilian Gotz Haupt Racing Team (HRT) Mercedes Vincent Abril Haupt Racing Team (HRT) Mercedes Daniel Juncadella GruppeM Racing Mercedes Gary Paffett** Mucke Motorsport Mercedes Lucas Auer Winward Racing Mercedes Philip Ellis Winward Racing Mercedes Arjun Maini GetSpeed Mercedes * three rounds only ** expected to be replaced by Maximilian Buhk for opening two rounds

2021 DTM calendar:

Round Date Venue 1 June 18-20 Monza 2 July 23-25 Lausitzring (GP layout) 3 August 6-8 Zolder 4 August 20-22 Nurburgring 5 September 3-5 Red Bull Ring 6 September 17-19 Assen 7 October 1-3 Hockenheim TBA TBA Norisring

