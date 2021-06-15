Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Paffett set to miss opening two DTM races due to FE clashes
DTM Preview

DTM 2021: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

By:

The new GT3 era of the DTM is about to get underway this weekend at Monza. Here's the full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers competing in the revamped series this year.

Six manufacturers will be present on the grid this year, including five full-season marques. Audi and BMW are both continuing in the series as it transitions from Class One to GT3 machinery, while Mercedes is back after a two-year hiatus, reviving their epic three-way rivalry from the 2010s.

Read Also:

Lamborghini and Ferrari are both represented in the DTM for the first time, the latter thanks to a two-car entry backed by Red Bull.

McLaren will appear in three races this year as part of a programme run by JP Motorsport.

In terms of drivers, there will be three previous champions on the grid this year, including Mercedes star Gary Paffett.

He will be joined by fellow two-time title winner Marco Wittmann and 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller.

Last year's runner-up Nico Muller, ex-Formula 1 driver Timo Glock, multiple race winner Lucas Auer and Daniel Juncadella are some of the other drivers with DTM experience on the 2021 grid.

The list of rookies is led by ex-Red Bull F1 driver Alex Albon, Nick Cassidy and Liam Lawson, the trio part of a two-car set-up at Red Bull.

Kelvin van der Linde, Maximilian Gotz and Vincent Abril are some of the other newcomers on the grid, and bring with them their wealth of GT3 experience from other categories.

In all, there will be 19 cars on the grid at Monza this year, with that figure rising to 20 in select events where Christian Klien's McLaren is present.

Start practice

Start practice

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

2021 DTM line-up

Driver

Team

Manufacturer
South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Abt Sportsline Audi
Germany Mike Rockenfeller Abt Sportsline Audi
Germany Sophia Floersch Abt Sportsline Audi
Switzerland Nico Muller Team Rosberg Audi
United States Dev Gore Team Rosberg Audi
Germany Timo Glock Rowe Racing BMW
South Africa Sheldon van der Linde Rowe Racing BMW
Germany Marco Wittmann Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW
Thailand Alex Albon / New Zealand Nick Cassidy AlphaTauri / AF Corse Ferrari
New Zealand Liam Lawson Red Bull / AF Corse Ferrari
Belgium Esteban Muth T3 Motorsport Lamborghini
United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey T3 Motorsport Lamborghini
Austria Christian Klien* JP Motorsport McLaren
Germany Maximilian Gotz Haupt Racing Team (HRT) Mercedes
Monaco Vincent Abril Haupt Racing Team (HRT) Mercedes
Spain Daniel Juncadella GruppeM Racing Mercedes
United Kingdom Gary Paffett** Mucke Motorsport Mercedes
Austria Lucas Auer Winward Racing Mercedes
Switzerland Philip Ellis Winward Racing Mercedes
India Arjun Maini GetSpeed Mercedes

* three rounds only

** expected to be replaced by Maximilian Buhk for opening two rounds

2021 DTM calendar:

Round

Date

Venue

1

June 18-20

Italy Monza

2

July 23-25

Germany Lausitzring (GP layout)

3

August 6-8

Belgium Zolder

4

August 20-22

Germany Nurburgring

5

September 3-5

Austria Red Bull Ring

6

September 17-19

Netherlands Assen

7

October 1-3

Germany Hockenheim
TBA

TBA

Germany Norisring

 

