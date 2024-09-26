All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
DTM

Audi splits with ex-DTM and rallycross champion Ekstrom after two decades

The partnership, which had lasted over two decades, has come to an end

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi RS Q e-tron E2: Mattias Ekstrom

Photo by: Audi Sport

Audi has announced that it has parted ways with two-time DTM champion Mattias Ekstrom to bring an end to a 23-year partnership.

A special farewell for Ekstrom was organised by Audi at its factory in Ingolstadt on 26 September, which was attended by Audi Sport chief Rolf Michl and several other employees.

The event brought the curtain down to Ekstrom’s lengthy stint at the German manufacturer, where he established himself as one of the most versatile drivers in all of motorsport.

He landed a factory contract at Audi in 2001, two years after he had won the Swedish Touring Car Cup Championship in a privately-entered A4 quattro.

The Swedish driver went on to spend 17 years in the DTM with Audi and its factory team Abt - and the famous blue-and-red Red Bull livery that he raced during that time became an important part of the series’ folklore.

It wasn’t until the end of the 2017 season that he stepped down from the DTM, by which time he had racked up two titles, 25 wins and 83 podiums, becoming one of the series’ all-time greats.

Outside of the DTM, Ekstrom helped Audi’s customer racing programme clinch its first outright victory in a 24-hour race when he partnered with Timo Scheider and Greg Franch at the Spa 24 Hours in 2011.

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist

#211 Team Audi Sport Audi: Mattias Ekstrom, Emil Bergkvist

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Ekstrom also established a name for himself in other arenas, winning the 2016 World Rallycross title with his own factory-backed EKS team in an Audi S1.

More recently, he has represented Audi in cross-country rallying, securing its first-ever stage victory in the Dakar Rally in 2022 en route to finishing ninth overall in the drivers’ standings.

“Driving for Audi Sport was like a childhood dream coming true,” said the 46-year-old. “Looking back on more than two decades with the four rings brings back many memories.

“I had the chance to fulfill my dreams as a kid, like racing in the DTM, winning races and titles, and developing race cars. Winning the DTM title in 2004 is something I will cherish forever.

“But it was more than just motorsport. I had the chance to meet so many interesting and talented people and attended many great events.

“Being involved with the same company for so long is quite rare in motorsport, and I am very grateful for this period of my life. I can only say thank you to everyone at Audi.”

Audi has been steadily curtailing all its factory-supported motorsport programmes while diverting resources to its 2026 Formula 1 project with Sauber.

The rally-raid programme that he has been a part of since inception was concluded after its victory in the Dakar Rally earlier this year.

In recent times, Audi also pulled out of the DTM, Formula E, and stripped down its GT3 programme to a supply of spare parts.

Its entire pool of factory sportscar drivers was disbanded at the end of last year, although some drivers who had longer-term contracts ended up being retained by the brand for 2024.

Speaking of Ekstrom’s departure, Audi Sport boss Michl said: “We owe Mattias an immense amount, and in turn, we have helped him to the greatest successes of his career.

“To this day, I am impressed not only by his continuous performance but also by his excellent team spirit. Mattias has never concentrated solely on racing.

“He has always helped to drive projects forward, support our developers and promote the teams he has worked with.

“With these qualities and his series of successes, he is a great role model for many international talents in motorsport. We wish him all the best for his future career.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why DTM won’t use F1’s gravel bed at the Red Bull Ring

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Jota set to skip Bahrain WEC test as focus switches to factory Cadillac programme

Jota set to skip Bahrain WEC test as focus switches to factory Cadillac programme

WEC
Fuji
Jota set to skip Bahrain WEC test as focus switches to factory Cadillac programme
Mir says Honda's double points finish in Misano MotoGP was "real"

Mir says Honda's double points finish in Misano MotoGP was "real"

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Mir says Honda's double points finish in Misano MotoGP was "real"
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Ferrari on top of bouncing issues after identifying wind tunnel anomaly

Ferrari on top of bouncing issues after identifying wind tunnel anomaly

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ferrari on top of bouncing issues after identifying wind tunnel anomaly
FIA: It’s not too late to attract new marques to WRC in 2027

FIA: It’s not too late to attract new marques to WRC in 2027

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
FIA: It’s not too late to attract new marques to WRC in 2027
Marquez curious to try Ducati in bid to break Indonesian MotoGP hoodoo

Marquez curious to try Ducati in bid to break Indonesian MotoGP hoodoo

MGP MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Marquez curious to try Ducati in bid to break Indonesian MotoGP hoodoo
Jon Noble: The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

Jon Noble: The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jon Noble: The red herring reality of McLaren ‘mini-DRS’ saga

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
By Gary Watkins
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By James Newbold
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Plus
Plus
DTM
By Rachit Thukral
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe