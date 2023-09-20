Abt calls for action against DTM teams using sunlight to heat tyres
Abt Sportsline has called for the DTM to penalise teams if they are caught using sunlight to heat up tyres in the final two rounds of the season.
Amid struggles to get temperatures into Pirelli tyres that are new to the DTM for 2023, teams have come up with creative ways to circumvent the ban on using electric blankets.
According to Autosport's sister website Motorsport-Total.com, several teams have been found leaving the garage doors wide open and placing tyres in a way to take advantage of direct sunlight.
Teams also appear to have used tyre tents to heat up the Pirelli rubber. Some outfits use a black tarpaulin for this purpose, which can store more heat in direct sunlight than a white-coloured tent.
Another clever trick involves teams placing tyres early on the grid trolley, which happens to be positioned in the sun outside the pit.
These incidents were recorded most recently at the Lausitzring and the Sachsenring rounds and appear to be in contravention of the rules. Article 25.1 of the DTM regulations for the 2023 season states that "any device or measure to increase the tyre temperature above the ambient temperature is inadmissible".
For this reason, the DTM issued a clarification to the rules on Saturday evening of the Sachsenring weekend, preventing teams from using sun rays to heat up tyres.
"Exposing the complete wheels to sunlight is considered a measure to increase the tyre temperature above the ambient temperature,” it said.
“The only exception is the duration of the stay of tyres on trolleys on the grid. The teams are therefore obliged to make every effort to protect the wheels from sunlight.”
Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Speaking about the controversy, long-time Audi squad Abt said it had asked for a clarification from the DTM even before the start of the season.
"That was a very clear question from us: if the sun shines into the pit at an angle, do I have to put the tyres somewhere at the very back and bring them forward during the pit stop?" Abt sports director Martin Tomczyk told Motorsport-Total.com.
"We had one metre of sunlight into the pits. We then put the tyres in the shade and not in the sun at the front because that is not allowed."
Abt managing director Thomas Biermaier stressed that the clarification was important“ because you never have the same amount of sunshine in all the garages.”
While Abt adhered to the rules willingly, officials of the German Motorsport Federation (DMSB) had to go from pits to pits to reiterate the regulations to other teams.
With the DTM now issuing a clear-cut clarification to the rules, Abt is demanding penalties in case any team is caught using sunlight to heat up the tyres.
“Now there is no excuse," said Tomczyk. "If someone is caught now, then we need tough measures. That's what I expect, otherwise we don't need rules."
The issue of tyre heating could play a decisive role in the final four races at the Red Bull Ring and Hockenheim, where temperatures are expected to be on the lower end of the scale.
Torsten Schubert, whose eponymous BMW squad likely complied with the rules following the clarification at Sachsenring, said: "The tyre is there in a jiffy, you saw that in the outlaps. That will be a different issue when it gets a bit colder."
Latest news
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
F1 teams concerned by Las Vegas tyre temperatures
F1 teams concerned by Las Vegas tyre temperatures F1 teams concerned by Las Vegas tyre temperatures
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics
The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.