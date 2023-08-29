Subscribe
Previous / How Ferrari finally won a DTM race in 2023 with Jack Aitken
DTM News

Rast targets Schneider's DTM title record

Rene Rast says he's targeting Bernd Schneider’s record of five DTM titles as the treble champion aims to cement his legacy in the German category with BMW.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
René Rast, Schubert Motorsport, 100th DTM Race

Rast has established himself as one of the best drivers to ever compete in the DTM, winning three titles (2017, ‘19, ‘20) and 25 races since he made his debut with Audi at Zandvoort in 2016.

PLUS: The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The 36-year-old racked up his 100th race start at the Lausitzring earlier this month, making him the third-most experienced driver on the grid after fellow BMW ace Marco Wittmann and Winward Mercedes driver Lucas Auer.

Sitting ninth in the championship after five rounds in his first year with BMW, having had to miss the Zandvoort weekend due to a clash with his McLaren commitments in Formula E, Rast is aware that winning this year’s title is a “mission impossible”.

However, the Schubert driver is keen to add to his championship tally in the coming years and has Mercedes legend Schneider in his sights. He added to his 1995 title with another four in six seasons between 2000 and '06 following the series' reboot.

PLUS: The season that revitalised German motorsport's sleeping giant 

"Of course, that's the goal," Rast told German broadcaster ran.de. "Bernd has five, I only have three. It will be a bit more difficult this year, but I'm still young."

Rast’s admission that he is gunning for Schneider’s long-held record comes just a few weeks after it was announced that he will be leaving McLaren after just a single-season with the British team in Formula E.

This would leave Rast free to concentrate entirely on his role with BMW in 2024, which will likely include an LMDh programme in the World Endurance championship along with a continuation of his duties in the DTM.

There are no clashes at present between DTM and WEC next year.

Schneider won his fifth DTM title in 2006, a record Rast has his eye on surpassing

Schneider won his fifth DTM title in 2006, a record Rast has his eye on surpassing

Photo by: Sutton Images

Rast has found it tough to challenge regularly at the front in the DTM this year following his switch from Audi, with a pair of second-place finishes at the Norisring marking his only visits to the podium.

He also failed to score points in three races, which means he wouldn’t have been in the thick of the title fight even if he hadn’t missed the Zandvoort races to compete in the clashing Portland E-Prix.

Read Also:

At the most recent round at Zandvoort, Rast could finish just eighth and 11th across the two races, while team-mate and reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde managed a best finish of fifth.

"Of course, I would have wished for a little more for my 100th race," said Rast.

“It was obvious that we [BMW] didn't have the conditions this weekend to be competitive.

“I was the 15th best placed BMW driver in qualifying on Sunday - that says it all, I think. In the race I made up a few places but there was nothing else in it."

shares
comments

How Ferrari finally won a DTM race in 2023 with Jack Aitken
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

WEC
Fuji

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

WEC

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

René Rast More
René Rast
Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team

Formula E

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

DTM
Nurburgring

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Plus
Plus
DTM

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1 Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Latest news

Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change

Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change Why Aston Martin’s latest F1 upgrade has forced a pit equipment change

Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen finally gets replacement Hungary F1 trophy after Norris breakage

Verstappen finally gets replacement Hungary F1 trophy after Norris breakage

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen finally gets replacement Hungary F1 trophy after Norris breakage Verstappen finally gets replacement Hungary F1 trophy after Norris breakage

Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?

Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?

F1 Formula 1

Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock? Could F1's too-quiet driver market be poised for a major shock?

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

Plus
Plus
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics The remarkable career of a 'classy' champion who rejected politics

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Plus
Plus
DTM
James Newbold

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Plus
Plus
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Plus
Plus
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe