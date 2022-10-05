Tickets Subscribe
DTM / Hockenheimring News

2022 DTM Hockenheim: Start time, how to watch and more

The DTM travels to the Hockenheimring in Germany on 7-9 October for the final round of the 2022 season. Here's how you can watch this weekend's title decider.

Rachit Thukral
By:
After seven rounds and 14 races, 10 drivers go to the Hockenheim finale with a chance of becoming the DTM's second GT3 champion.

BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde sits at the top of the table on 130 points, but must rebound from a disastrous weekend at the Red Bull Ring where he failed to muster a single point.

Lucas Auer is Mercedes' main hope of defending its crown and sits just 11 points behind van der Linde in second, but hasn't won a race since the season opener at Portimao and will be relying on his consistency to snatch his maiden title

Rene Rast is only one point adrift of Auer in third and will be aiming to call time on his career as an Audi driver with a fourth title, having made a successful return to the championship this year after spending the 2021 season in Formula E.

Thomas Preining is a surprise inclusion in the championship battle following his second victory of the year in Austria, but it would be naive to rule out the Porsche driver from the title fight, especially if it rains again in Saturday's race.

Mirko Bortolotti is fifth in the standings but only 16 points off the lead, and his experience could go a long way in securing Lamborghini the drivers' title in only the second time of asking.

Drivers all the way down to Maximilian Gotz in 10th have a mathematical chance of winning the title, but only the above five names have a realistic shot at the crown.

Hockenheim DTM session timings

The Hockenheim weekend will begin on Friday with two 45-minute practice sessions.

A pair of races will follow over the next two days, the starting grids for which will be decided by separate qualifying sessions, with each race 55 minutes plus one-lap.

Friday 7th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:10am-11:55am BST (12:15pm-12:55pm local)
  • Free Practice 2: 2:50pm-3:35pm BST (3:50pm-4:35pm local)

Saturday 8th October 2022

  • Qualifying one: 9:05am-9:25am BST (10:05am-10:25am local)
  • Race one: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

Sunday 9th October 2022

  • Qualifying two: 9:10am-9:30am BST (10:10am-10:30am local)
  • Race two: 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local)

How can I watch the Hockenheim DTM races?

BT Sport will broadcast the final round of the 2022 DTM season at Hockenheim

Both races will be shown live on BT Sport 4, beginning 12:15pm BST each day.

Can I stream the Hockenheim DTM round?

DTM provides a free livestream on its website for viewers around the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

Will there be fans at Hockenheim?

Yes, fans will be allowed at Hockenheim. To purchase tickets, click here.

What support classes will be in action at Hockenheim?

Fans will once again be treated to the sight of historic touring car action with the DTM Classic Cup, as well as the DTM Trophy for GT4 machinery. The BMW M2 Cup and the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux are also on the support bill as one-make races.

How many laps are the Hockenheim DTM races?

Both Hockenheim races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap.

Rachit Thukral
