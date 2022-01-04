Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Dakar 2022, Stage 2: Loeb wins as Al-Attiyah holds overall lead Next / Toyota driver hit with Dakar penalty after collision with a bike rider
Dakar / Dakar News

Dakar leader Al-Attiyah fined for rules breach, gets suspended DSQ

By:

Dakar Rally leader Nasser Al-Attiyah has been hit with a €5,000 fine and a suspended disqualification for failing to connect the data logger to his Toyota during yesterday's second stage.

Dakar leader Al-Attiyah fined for rules breach, gets suspended DSQ

The penalty was announced at 9:15 local time on Tuesday, just before the start of the third stage near Al Qaisumah.

According to an official statement by the stewards, three-time Dakar winner Al-Attiyah arrived at the bivouac on Monday with FIA's black box - which records all the performance data of each car and is supplied by Magnetti Marelli - disconnected to his Toyota Hilux T1+.

This is in breach of regulation 13.1.2 of the FIA World Rally Raid Sporting Regulations, which states that this data collection system is mandatory for "all T1 vehicles with a turbo petrol engine (...) and for all T1 vehicles with a turbo diesel engine whose drivers are FIA priority drivers". 

Toyota alerted the FIA technical delegate after realising the black box was not connected to the car.

The technical delegate passed on the matters to the stewards who, after listening to the team's representative Jean-Marc Fortin, decided to impose a penalty of €5,000 to be paid within 48 hours.

In addition, it also decided to impose a suspended disqualification from the 2022 Dakar Rally in the event of a repeat of a similar offence in the next 10 days.

#201 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#201 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Fortin explained that an error on the team's part that led to the fine.

"It was a simple mistake by our mechanics," he said.

"They just forgot to connect the data logger to the battery. We disconnect the data logger every night from the battery for safety reasons. I will personally check all next days that the data logger is properly connected."

The consequence of this oversight is that the instrument did not register any data during Stage 2, so "there is no way to check if the Turbo Boost pressure has exceeded the values defined in the appendix VIII of the 2022 CCR Sporting Regulation".

According to the stewards, this type of infringement, even if it was not intentional, implies a disqualification "according to the jurisprudence in the past".

However, they consider that "exceptional circumstances exist in the present case, insofar as the Rally Dakar consists of 12 competition days and the infringement was discovered in the second leg and the car was in conformity in the first leg".

"A disqualification from the entire competition does hence not seem to be proportional, especially as the competitor has confirmed to rectify the problem promptly so that his car will comply with the regulations for the following 10 competition days," it said.

Al-Attiyah holds a nine-minute lead over Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Sebastien Loeb going into Tuesday's Stage 3, which has been shortened due to rain.

shares
comments

Related video

Dakar 2022, Stage 2: Loeb wins as Al-Attiyah holds overall lead
Previous article

Dakar 2022, Stage 2: Loeb wins as Al-Attiyah holds overall lead
Next article

Toyota driver hit with Dakar penalty after collision with a bike rider

Toyota driver hit with Dakar penalty after collision with a bike rider
Load comments
Sergio Lillo More
Sergio Lillo
Audi won't appeal against Dakar roadbook after Stage 1 controversy Dakar
Dakar

Audi won't appeal against Dakar roadbook after Stage 1 controversy

How the opening stage of Dakar 2022 unleashed chaos Dakar
Dakar

How the opening stage of Dakar 2022 unleashed chaos

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Plus
Dakar

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

More
Nasser Al-Attiyah
Dakar 2022, Stage 1: Al-Attiyah eases to win, disaster for Audi Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 1: Al-Attiyah eases to win, disaster for Audi

Toyota's Al-Attiyah sees himself as Dakar Rally 2022 favourite Dakar
Dakar

Toyota's Al-Attiyah sees himself as Dakar Rally 2022 favourite

Al-Attiyah not interested in Dakar return if rules don’t change
Dakar

Al-Attiyah not interested in Dakar return if rules don’t change

Latest news

Lost personal belongings dashed Petrucci’s Dakar hopes
Dakar Dakar

Lost personal belongings dashed Petrucci’s Dakar hopes

Dakar 2022, Stage 3: Sainz scores first win for electric Audi
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 3: Sainz scores first win for electric Audi

Audi won't appeal against Dakar roadbook after Stage 1 controversy
Dakar Dakar

Audi won't appeal against Dakar roadbook after Stage 1 controversy

Toyota driver hit with Dakar penalty after collision with a bike rider
Dakar Dakar

Toyota driver hit with Dakar penalty after collision with a bike rider

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.