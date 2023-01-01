Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Dakar 2023: Ekstrom fastest as Audi tops Prologue
Dakar / Dakar Stage report

Dakar 2023: Sainz leads Stage 1 from Loeb, Al-Attiyah struggles

Audi driver Carlos Sainz Sr took the lead of the 2023 Dakar Rally with a late charge in the opening stage on Sunday, while reigning Nasser Al-Attiyah struggled to eighth place.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Dakar 2023: Sainz leads Stage 1 from Loeb, Al-Attiyah struggles

Sainz’s teammate Mattias Ekstrom led the majority of the 367km special near Sea Camp in Saudi Arabia, the former DTM ace grabbing the lead at the first checkpoint and steadily building his advantage from there.

But the complexion of the stage changed completely between the final two checkpoints, with Sainz producing a heroic effort to jump from fourth - and more than two minutes down - to clinch his 42nd career stage win in the Dakar Rally.

It marked an incredible turnaround for the Spaniard, a four-time overall winner of the prestigious rally-raid, as he had been sitting down in 30th place following the first checkpoint at 37km.

Ekstrom not only conceded a position to his more experienced teammate Sainz but also the Bahrain Raid Xtreme entry of WRC legend Sebastien Loeb over the course of the day, the Frenchman likewise gaining a chunk of time on him in the final 90km stretch to the finish line.

Loeb, still chasing a maiden win in Dakar, was Ekstrom’s main challenger for most of the stage and ended the day’s action just 23 seconds behind Sainz’s winning Audi.

But having finished comfortably ahead of him in Saturday’s Prologue, Loeb only sits 10 seconds adrift of Sainz going into the second stage of the rally from Sea Camp to Alula on Monday.

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

#201 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Ekstrom eventually ended the day 33s down on Sainz in the overall standings, having previously been a minute clear of his competitors at the penultimate timing point of the stage.

Fourth place went to French driver Guerlain Chicherit, who finished just over a minute down in a privateer Prodrive-built Hunter campaigned by his GCK Motorsport team.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi was another privateer who impressed during the first full day of Dakar as he beat all factory Toyotas in the Overdrive-run Hilux en route to fifth overall, just 2m01s down on Sainz’s hybrid Audi.

Seventh place went to Orlando Terranova in the second of the Bahrain entries, although the Argentine lost seven minutes to the leaders in what wasn’t a particularly long stage by Dakar’s standards.

Toyota star Al-Attiyah fared even worse as the Qatari driver dropped 7m07s over the course of the stage, haemorrhaging most of the time in the final section that featured a wide variety of terrain including dunes.

This put him eighth in the overall standings, just ahead of ‘Mr Dakar’ Stephane Peterhansel and the leading X-raid Mini of Jakub Przygonski in the top 10.

Peterhansel had been running near the front in the first half of the stage and stood as high as third in the standings, but lost a chunk of time between waypoints 3 and 4 to end the day the slowest of the three factory Audis.

He takes a 8m51s deficit to the second stage of the rally, which will run to a distance of 430km.

Classification after stage 1:

Position
Driver
 Car Time / gap
1
Carlos Sainz
 Audi
3:28:55 
2
Sebastien Loeb
 Prodrive
+0:10 
3
Mattias Ekstrom
 Audi
+0:33 
4
Guerlain Chicherit 
 Prodrive
+1:03 
5
Yazeed Al-Rajhi
 Toyota
+2:01 
6
Brian Baragwanath
 Century
+6:51 
7
Orlando Terranova
 Prodrive
+7:05 
8
Nasser Al-Attiyah
 Toyota
+7:07 
9
Stephane Peterhansel
 Audi
+8:51 
10
Jakub Przygonski
 Mini
+8:54 
shares
comments

Related video

Dakar 2023: Ekstrom fastest as Audi tops Prologue
Previous article

Dakar 2023: Ekstrom fastest as Audi tops Prologue
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Dakar 2023: Ekstrom fastest as Audi tops Prologue Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Ekstrom fastest as Audi tops Prologue

United Autosports confident of WEC fightback after below-par 2022
WEC

United Autosports confident of WEC fightback after below-par 2022

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

More
Carlos Sainz Sr
Sainz: Audi has made “brave” revisions for 2023 Dakar Rally Dakar
Dakar

Sainz: Audi has made “brave” revisions for 2023 Dakar Rally

Friday favourite: A misunderstood WRC rivalry which forged a friendship
WRC

Friday favourite: A misunderstood WRC rivalry which forged a friendship

Sainz hits out at 100kg weight increase for Audi's Dakar contender
Dakar

Sainz hits out at 100kg weight increase for Audi's Dakar contender

Latest news

Dakar 2023: Sainz leads Stage 1 from Loeb, Al-Attiyah struggles
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2023: Sainz leads Stage 1 from Loeb, Al-Attiyah struggles

Audi driver Carlos Sainz Sr took the lead of the 2023 Dakar Rally with a late charge in the opening stage on Sunday, while reigning Nasser Al-Attiyah struggled to eighth place.

Williams needs "rolling pin" to iron out peakiness with 2023 F1 car — Albon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams needs "rolling pin" to iron out peakiness with 2023 F1 car — Albon

Alex Albon says that his Williams Formula 1 team has to use a “rolling pin” to ensure that its 2023 car has the consistency that its predecessors have lacked.

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed Plus
WRC WRC

The ultimate rally car project the WRC is glad COVID killed

Toyota was unstoppable in the 2021 World Rally Championship, with an excellent 75% strike rate from 12 rallies. But in a scary proposition for its rivals, the Japanese marque had built a car for the final year of the previous regulations set which it believes was much faster and could feasibly have crushed the opposition completely. Here the story of its mothballed world-beater

Newey expects "tough year" against Ferrari and Mercedes in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey expects "tough year" against Ferrari and Mercedes in 2023

Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey is braced for a tough year in Formula 1 against Ferrari and Mercedes, believing they will “be right back” in the championship fight. 

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Plus

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

OPINION: Audi has been a disruptive presence on the 2022 Dakar Rally, with its new hybrid RS Q e-tron taking three stage wins so far. Its impressive pace and resilience on one of the world’s toughest tests also bodes well for the Dakar’s future as it seeks to attract new manufacturers

Dakar
Jan 12, 2022
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory Plus

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Having tasted plenty of success in the World Rally Championship in the past, Prodrive took its off-road excursions to a new level with its first Dakar Rally entry this year. Now well-versed in the challenges that the famous rally-raid event possesses, Prodrive can learn from those lessons for next year's tilt at Dakar honours

Dakar
Jun 2, 2021
Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Plus

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

The nine-time World Rally champion is heading to the Dakar Rally with an all-new project, and is joining up with the team he often fought against in the WRC - Prodrive - in his quest to finally add the most famed rally raid of them all to his bulging CV

Dakar
Dec 4, 2020
Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge Plus

Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge

With a stunning success record in motorsport, Prodrive is targeting a new crown by entering the 2021 Dakar Rally. David Richards provides an update on the programme, how COVID has slowed its plans and its options on who sits behind the wheel of its new car

Dakar
Jul 16, 2020
Why Alonso is already exceeding expectations in Dakar bid Plus

Why Alonso is already exceeding expectations in Dakar bid

How significant was Fernando Alonso's first cross-country rallying podium on a Saudi Arabian event last weekend? Very. The next leg of his post-F1 quest for versatile glory is going very well so far...

Dakar
Nov 12, 2019
What Alonso learned from his best Dakar test yet Plus

What Alonso learned from his best Dakar test yet

Double Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso took on one of his biggest challenges yet in the five-day Dakar warm-up event, Rally Morocco. Alonso gives his thoughts on his progress in a "bittersweet" event, and whether he will contest the Dakar

Dakar
Oct 10, 2019
Why Alonso must heed Loeb's Dakar failures Plus

Why Alonso must heed Loeb's Dakar failures

Fernando Alonso is edging closer to a Dakar debut, but he should take heed of the lessons rallying legend Sebastien Loeb has learned through several near-misses, despite his promising performances at the event

Dakar
Aug 22, 2019
Why Loeb cannot be allowed to give up on Dakar Plus

Why Loeb cannot be allowed to give up on Dakar

Sebastien Loeb has been the fastest man on the Dakar Rally since he first appeared on the legendary event, but he's still not won it after four dramatic attempts. That story cannot end here

Dakar
Jan 20, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.