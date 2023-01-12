Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Dakar 2023: Loeb makes it a hat-trick of stage wins on Stage 10
Dakar / Dakar Stage report

Dakar 2023: Loeb continues winning streak on Stage 11, Al-Attiyah leads

Sebastien Loeb stormed to his fourth-successive stage victory in the 2023 Dakar Rally, while Nasser Al-Attiyah maintained his lead in the overall standings on Thursday.

Rachit Thukral
By:

Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver Loeb was untouchable in the 274km special between Shaybah and Empty Quarter, throwing caution to the wind in the first part of the two-day marathon stage to score a 2m16s victory over GCK Motorsport’s Guerlain Chicherit.

Loeb had pulled out of a lead of over a minute just 63km into the stage and his advantage peaked at 3m06s at two-thirds distance, but he lost some time in comparison to his rivals through to the two final checkpoints of the stage, which took drivers to Saudi Arabia's infamous sand desert.

The result marked Loeb’s fifth stage victory of the 2023 Dakar Rally, two more than his nearest competitor Al-Attiyah, as well as the 21st of his career, in a stunning recovery drive from a string of punctures and a rollover in the first week that had left him out of running for the overall win.

Behind Loeb, Chicherit was able to secure a 1-2 result for the Prodrive Hunter after leapfrogging the sole-surviving Audi of Mattias Ekstrom at the penultimate checkpoint, the gap between the two drivers just 10 seconds at the finish line after 274km of racing against the clock.

Fourth place on the stage went to debutant Lucas Moraes, who once again impressed on his Overdrive-run Toyota Hilux to finish 6m12s off the lead.

Qatari driver Al-Attiyah cruised to a fifth-place finish on his factory Toyota, conceding 6m42s to Loeb in the process but maintaining a healthy lead in the overall standings.

#200 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel

#200 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Mathieu Baumel

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Al-Attiyah’s teammate Henk Lategan finished next up in sixth, while seventh place was occupied by another driver on the Toyota Hilux, local Yazeed Al-Rajhi driving the customer Overdrive example.

Matthieu Serradori (Century), Giniel de Villiers (Toyota) and Martin Prokop (Benzina) rounded out the top 10.

In the general classification, Al-Attiyah holds a reduced but still substantial 1h21m04s led over Moraes, with the Qatari driver poised to secure his fifth career victory in Dakar, and second since the rally-raid moved to his neighbouring country of Saudi Arabia.

Loeb’s winning streak in the second half of the rally has moved him within 10 minutes of Moraes, giving him a real shot of equalling his best-ever finish in Dakar from 2017 and 2022.

Lategan and de Villiers continue to hold fourth and fifth position respectively in one of Toyota’s strongest outings yet in Dakar, while Prokop has overtaken Romain Dumas for sixth position in the overall standings.

Baragwanath (Century), Wei Han (Hanwei) and Overdrive's Juan Cruz Yacopini remain the final drivers inside the top 10.

Classification after Stage 11:

Position

Driver

Car

Time / gap

1

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Toyota

39hr16m33s 

2

Lucas Moraes

Toyota

+1hr21m04s

3

Sebastien Loeb

Prodrive

+1hr30m41s

4

Henk Lategan

Toyota

+1hr49m17s

5

Giniel de Villiers

Toyota

+2hr14m18s

6

Martin Prokop

Benzina

+2hr53m59s

7

Romain Dumas

Rebellion

+3hr03m54s

8

Brian Baragwanath

Century

+3hr23m31s

9

Wei Han

SMG

+3hr54m07s

10

Juan Cruz Yacopini

Toyota

+4hr08m31s
shares
comments
Dakar 2023: Loeb makes it a hat-trick of stage wins on Stage 10
Previous article

Dakar 2023: Loeb makes it a hat-trick of stage wins on Stage 10
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Dakar 2023: Loeb wins again on Stage 9, Sainz suffers major crash Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Loeb wins again on Stage 9, Sainz suffers major crash

Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car
WEC

Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros in 2023

Richie Stanaway will partner Shane van Gisbergen at Triple Eight for the Supercars endurance races in 2023.

Retiring Harvick "genuinely looking forward" to final NASCAR season
NASCAR NASCAR

Retiring Harvick "genuinely looking forward" to final NASCAR season

Kevin Harvick says he is "genuinely looking forward to" his final season of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series after announcing plans to retire at the end of 2023.

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Kyle Larson to race for McLaren-Hendrick in 2024 Indy 500

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will join McLaren Racing for the 2024 Indianapolis 500, racing a car co-owned by Rick Hendrick.

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger expands IndyCar entry to two cars for 2023

Juncos Hollinger Racing has expanded its IndyCar programme to two cars for the 2023 season, signing Argentine touring car ace Agustin Canapino to partner Callum Illot.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Plus

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

OPINION: Audi has been a disruptive presence on the 2022 Dakar Rally, with its new hybrid RS Q e-tron taking three stage wins so far. Its impressive pace and resilience on one of the world’s toughest tests also bodes well for the Dakar’s future as it seeks to attract new manufacturers

Dakar
Jan 12, 2022
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory Plus

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Having tasted plenty of success in the World Rally Championship in the past, Prodrive took its off-road excursions to a new level with its first Dakar Rally entry this year. Now well-versed in the challenges that the famous rally-raid event possesses, Prodrive can learn from those lessons for next year's tilt at Dakar honours

Dakar
Jun 2, 2021
Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Plus

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

The nine-time World Rally champion is heading to the Dakar Rally with an all-new project, and is joining up with the team he often fought against in the WRC - Prodrive - in his quest to finally add the most famed rally raid of them all to his bulging CV

Dakar
Dec 4, 2020
Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge Plus

Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge

With a stunning success record in motorsport, Prodrive is targeting a new crown by entering the 2021 Dakar Rally. David Richards provides an update on the programme, how COVID has slowed its plans and its options on who sits behind the wheel of its new car

Dakar
Jul 16, 2020
Why Alonso is already exceeding expectations in Dakar bid Plus

Why Alonso is already exceeding expectations in Dakar bid

How significant was Fernando Alonso's first cross-country rallying podium on a Saudi Arabian event last weekend? Very. The next leg of his post-F1 quest for versatile glory is going very well so far...

Dakar
Nov 12, 2019
What Alonso learned from his best Dakar test yet Plus

What Alonso learned from his best Dakar test yet

Double Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso took on one of his biggest challenges yet in the five-day Dakar warm-up event, Rally Morocco. Alonso gives his thoughts on his progress in a "bittersweet" event, and whether he will contest the Dakar

Dakar
Oct 10, 2019
Why Alonso must heed Loeb's Dakar failures Plus

Why Alonso must heed Loeb's Dakar failures

Fernando Alonso is edging closer to a Dakar debut, but he should take heed of the lessons rallying legend Sebastien Loeb has learned through several near-misses, despite his promising performances at the event

Dakar
Aug 22, 2019
Why Loeb cannot be allowed to give up on Dakar Plus

Why Loeb cannot be allowed to give up on Dakar

Sebastien Loeb has been the fastest man on the Dakar Rally since he first appeared on the legendary event, but he's still not won it after four dramatic attempts. That story cannot end here

Dakar
Jan 20, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.