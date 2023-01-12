Dakar 2023: Loeb continues winning streak on Stage 11, Al-Attiyah leads
Sebastien Loeb stormed to his fourth-successive stage victory in the 2023 Dakar Rally, while Nasser Al-Attiyah maintained his lead in the overall standings on Thursday.
