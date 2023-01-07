Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah in command as disaster strikes Audi on Stage 6 Next / Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah stays in front, more drama for Audi on Stage 7
Dakar News

Al-Attiyah apologises for "reacting harshly" to Audi Dakar power boost

Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah has apologised for “reacting harshly” at the decision by Dakar Rally organisers to increase the power output of his Audi rivals ahead of Stage 5.

Megan White
By:
Co-author:
Mario Galán
, Editor
Al-Attiyah apologises for "reacting harshly" to Audi Dakar power boost

The FIA World Rally-Raid Championship’s Committee announced a change in the Balance of Performance on Wednesday to give cars in the T1.U class for prototype cars using renewable energies – which includes Audi’s RS Q e-tron E2 – an extra 8kW, which is believed to be worth 11bhp.

Al-Attiyah was outraged by the measure, however, and appeared to accuse the organisation of favouritism on social media, accusing organisers of “killing the race early”.

But the four-time Dakar winner apologised for his comments on Friday, writing a second post in which he said he had reacted “in the heat of the moment.”

Al-Attiyah wrote: “In the heat of the moment, I reacted harshly to the FIA’s EOT decision.

“I like to defend my title fairly, and at the first instant, the decision did not seem fair.

“I now understand the situation better, and would like to apologise for my earlier post.”

Co-driver Mathieu Baumel, who had made the same post about the initial decision, also posted the same apology as Al-Attiyah.

The pair originally wrote: "What a surprise to give your biggest rival 11 hp more power! Thank you for killing the race early.”

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#207 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

Photo by: A.S.O.

Al-Attiyah made a major step towards winning the 2023 Dakar Rally after he took victory on Stage 6 on Friday, while Audi rivals Carlos Sainz and Stephane Peterhansel suffered costly crashes.

Al-Attiyah and Peterhansel fought tooth and nail for much of the shortened 358km special between Ha’il and Riyadh, with Peterhansel reversing his rival’s early advantage to grab the lead at the second checkpoint.

Peterhansel had built an advantage of well over a minute after crossing the timing mark at 207km, but disaster struck just minutes later when his Audi RS Q e-tron was involved in a major crash.

Such was the scale of the incident that co-driver Edouard Boulanger suffered back injuries and needed to be airlifted for medical treatment, forcing the crew to abandon the stage.

Audi received a second blow shortly afterwards when Sainz suffered an accident of his own at the same point of the stage, where a steep gradient change caused one of the tyres to be ripped off.

With Peterhansel and Sainz now effectively out of running, and Overdrive Toyota’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi also losing time with suspected issues, Al-Attiyah has opened up a staggering 1hr06m lead in the overall standings.

His closest competitor is his factory Toyota team-mate Henk Lategan, who ended the stage third-quickest with a time that was 3m22s down on the Qatari driver’s benchmark.

shares
comments

Related video

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah in command as disaster strikes Audi on Stage 6
Previous article

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah in command as disaster strikes Audi on Stage 6
Next article

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah stays in front, more drama for Audi on Stage 7

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah stays in front, more drama for Audi on Stage 7
Megan White More
Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Alonso-linked Spanish F4 champion Tsolov graduates to F3 with ART
FIA F3

Alonso-linked Spanish F4 champion Tsolov graduates to F3 with ART

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign
FIA F2

Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign

More
Nasser Al-Attiyah
Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah stays in front, more drama for Audi on Stage 7 Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah stays in front, more drama for Audi on Stage 7

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah extends lead as Loeb beats Peterhansel to Stage 4 win Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah extends lead as Loeb beats Peterhansel to Stage 4 win

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah takes rally lead on Stage 3, Sainz hits trouble Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah takes rally lead on Stage 3, Sainz hits trouble

Latest news

Fittipaldi, Lux join Rick Ware in IMSA, Cindric gets Daytona drive
IMSA IMSA

Fittipaldi, Lux join Rick Ware in IMSA, Cindric gets Daytona drive

Pietro Fittipaldi and Eric Lux will drive for Rick Ware Racing in the LMP2 class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship campaign in 2023.

The national racing resolutions of 2022 which were heeded and ignored
National National

The national racing resolutions of 2022 which were heeded and ignored

OPINION: Twelve months ago, Autosport set some New Year’s resolutions for the world of national motorsport. Now it’s time to reflect on whether they were stuck to

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah stays in front, more drama for Audi on Stage 7
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2023: Al-Attiyah stays in front, more drama for Audi on Stage 7

Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah remains in the lead of the 2023 Dakar Rally following the seventh stage on Saturday, while Audi endured another day to forget in Saudi Arabia.

Autosport's favourite fictional racing tracks
Esports Esports

Autosport's favourite fictional racing tracks

Everybody has their view when it comes to debating the world's best racing circuits, and the same applies when it comes to the virtual sphere. Autosport contributors pick out their favourites

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Plus

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

OPINION: Audi has been a disruptive presence on the 2022 Dakar Rally, with its new hybrid RS Q e-tron taking three stage wins so far. Its impressive pace and resilience on one of the world’s toughest tests also bodes well for the Dakar’s future as it seeks to attract new manufacturers

Dakar
Jan 12, 2022
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory Plus

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Having tasted plenty of success in the World Rally Championship in the past, Prodrive took its off-road excursions to a new level with its first Dakar Rally entry this year. Now well-versed in the challenges that the famous rally-raid event possesses, Prodrive can learn from those lessons for next year's tilt at Dakar honours

Dakar
Jun 2, 2021
Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Plus

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

The nine-time World Rally champion is heading to the Dakar Rally with an all-new project, and is joining up with the team he often fought against in the WRC - Prodrive - in his quest to finally add the most famed rally raid of them all to his bulging CV

Dakar
Dec 4, 2020
Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge Plus

Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge

With a stunning success record in motorsport, Prodrive is targeting a new crown by entering the 2021 Dakar Rally. David Richards provides an update on the programme, how COVID has slowed its plans and its options on who sits behind the wheel of its new car

Dakar
Jul 16, 2020
Why Alonso is already exceeding expectations in Dakar bid Plus

Why Alonso is already exceeding expectations in Dakar bid

How significant was Fernando Alonso's first cross-country rallying podium on a Saudi Arabian event last weekend? Very. The next leg of his post-F1 quest for versatile glory is going very well so far...

Dakar
Nov 12, 2019
What Alonso learned from his best Dakar test yet Plus

What Alonso learned from his best Dakar test yet

Double Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso took on one of his biggest challenges yet in the five-day Dakar warm-up event, Rally Morocco. Alonso gives his thoughts on his progress in a "bittersweet" event, and whether he will contest the Dakar

Dakar
Oct 10, 2019
Why Alonso must heed Loeb's Dakar failures Plus

Why Alonso must heed Loeb's Dakar failures

Fernando Alonso is edging closer to a Dakar debut, but he should take heed of the lessons rallying legend Sebastien Loeb has learned through several near-misses, despite his promising performances at the event

Dakar
Aug 22, 2019
Why Loeb cannot be allowed to give up on Dakar Plus

Why Loeb cannot be allowed to give up on Dakar

Sebastien Loeb has been the fastest man on the Dakar Rally since he first appeared on the legendary event, but he's still not won it after four dramatic attempts. That story cannot end here

Dakar
Jan 20, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.