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Marquez expects rivals to risk more in hunt for MotoGP title

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
British GP
Marquez expects rivals to risk more in hunt for MotoGP title

MotoGP title challenger Bezzecchi pessimistic for British GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP title challenger Bezzecchi pessimistic for British GP

Silverstone to continue hosting MotoGP's British GP after new deal

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
British GP
Silverstone to continue hosting MotoGP's British GP after new deal

Fernandez to stay at Trackhouse in MotoGP with two-year deal

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Fernandez to stay at Trackhouse in MotoGP with two-year deal

KTM replaces Vinales with Espargaro for British GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
British GP
KTM replaces Vinales with Espargaro for British GP

What role does a MotoGP rider really play in bike development?

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
What role does a MotoGP rider really play in bike development?

KTM might drop Vinales with immediate effect

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
British GP
KTM might drop Vinales with immediate effect

Thailand to host MotoGP 2027 season opener

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Thailand to host MotoGP 2027 season opener

Lecuona to replace Aldeguer at MotoGP British GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
British GP
Lecuona to replace Aldeguer at MotoGP British GP

How Aprilia's world championship juggernaut hit its straps

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
How Aprilia's world championship juggernaut hit its straps

MotoGP plans Austin showcase during F1 US GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
MotoGP plans Austin showcase during F1 US GP

KTM's biggest weakness exposed by Vinales contract drama

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
KTM's biggest weakness exposed by Vinales contract drama

The qualities that separate Marquez from his MotoGP rivals

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
The qualities that separate Marquez from his MotoGP rivals

Yamaha names experienced crew chief to oversee Martin's adaptation in MotoGP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Yamaha names experienced crew chief to oversee Martin's adaptation in MotoGP

The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
The humble origin story of a MotoGP powerhouse

How much do MotoGP tyres cost and who pays for them?

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
How much do MotoGP tyres cost and who pays for them?

What is holding back Bagnaia in MotoGP 2026?

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
What is holding back Bagnaia in MotoGP 2026?

Quartararo's move to Honda for MotoGP 2027 has been confirmed

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Quartararo's move to Honda for MotoGP 2027 has been confirmed

Honda signs Moto2 frontrunner Alonso for 2027

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Honda signs Moto2 frontrunner Alonso for 2027

The surprise highest points scorer in MotoGP's European leg

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
The surprise highest points scorer in MotoGP's European leg

Honda selects Marini's crew chief for Quartararo's arrival

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Honda selects Marini's crew chief for Quartararo's arrival

Pirelli explains why MotoGP's controversial tyre pressure rule will stay for 2027

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Pirelli explains why MotoGP's controversial tyre pressure rule will stay for 2027

Bagnaia undergoes successful arm surgery, targets MotoGP return at Silverstone

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
British GP
Bagnaia undergoes successful arm surgery, targets MotoGP return at Silverstone

Aprilia moves up in MotoGP concessions as Ducati and Honda drop down

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Aprilia moves up in MotoGP concessions as Ducati and Honda drop down

MotoGP's single-bike proposal on brink of collapse

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
MotoGP's single-bike proposal on brink of collapse

Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

Rivals block KTM request to open MotoGP engines due to breakdowns

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Rivals block KTM request to open MotoGP engines due to breakdowns

Vinales after German GP woes: “I need support from team but all I get is criticism”

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Vinales after German GP woes: “I need support from team but all I get is criticism”

What we learned as MotoGP's title fight tightened in German GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
What we learned as MotoGP's title fight tightened in German GP

MotoGP German Grand Prix as it happened

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
MotoGP German Grand Prix as it happened

MotoGP German GP: Marc Marquez takes clean sweep with dominant victory

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
MotoGP German GP: Marc Marquez takes clean sweep with dominant victory

Bezzecchi undergoes successful surgery in Italy, targets British GP return

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Bezzecchi undergoes successful surgery in Italy, targets British GP return

Marquez pessimistic for German GP despite sprint win

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Marquez pessimistic for German GP despite sprint win

Why new MotoGP rules caused a processional German GP sprint

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Why new MotoGP rules caused a processional German GP sprint

MotoGP German GP: Marquez leads Ducati sweep to take sprint win

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
MotoGP German GP: Marquez leads Ducati sweep to take sprint win

Bezzecchi withdraws from German GP in another blow to MotoGP title hopes

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Bezzecchi withdraws from German GP in another blow to MotoGP title hopes

MotoGP German GP: Marquez leads Ducati's qualifying domination as Bezzecchi crashes

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
MotoGP German GP: Marquez leads Ducati's qualifying domination as Bezzecchi crashes

How KTM dispute reminds Vinales of Yamaha ordeal

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
How KTM dispute reminds Vinales of Yamaha ordeal

The corner MotoGP riders must watch out for at German GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
The corner MotoGP riders must watch out for at German GP

MotoGP plans for 2027 season launch in Brazil

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
MotoGP plans for 2027 season launch in Brazil

KTM: Vinales rejected Tech3 option after factory plans changed

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
KTM: Vinales rejected Tech3 option after factory plans changed

MotoGP German GP: Marquez tops Friday practice as Ducati edges out Aprilia

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
MotoGP German GP: Marquez tops Friday practice as Ducati edges out Aprilia

Vinales: 'KTM sent me a contract, I signed it, and two weeks later they cancelled it'

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Vinales: 'KTM sent me a contract, I signed it, and two weeks later they cancelled it'

How technical issues have cost Bagnaia 40 points in the MotoGP title fight

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
How technical issues have cost Bagnaia 40 points in the MotoGP title fight

Injured Zarco hit with double long lap for Barcelona crash

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Injured Zarco hit with double long lap for Barcelona crash

Steiner explains why teams are forgoing a profit share with MotoGP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Steiner explains why teams are forgoing a profit share with MotoGP

MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
MotoGP 2027 grid: All confirmed rider signings

KTM signs Marquez and Di Giannantonio for the 2027 MotoGP season

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
KTM signs Marquez and Di Giannantonio for the 2027 MotoGP season

Ducati renews VR46 and Gresini partnerships to run six bikes on 2027 MotoGP grid

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Ducati renews VR46 and Gresini partnerships to run six bikes on 2027 MotoGP grid

Zarco avoids surgery after Catalan GP crash, targets September MotoGP return

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
Zarco avoids surgery after Catalan GP crash, targets September MotoGP return

Gresini signs Mir and Holgado on two-year MotoGP deals

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Gresini signs Mir and Holgado on two-year MotoGP deals

Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

General
MISC General
Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

Marquez admits he "didn't want to walk into the paddock" because he "associated it with pain"

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Marquez admits he "didn't want to walk into the paddock" because he "associated it with pain"

Yamaha signs Martin and Ogura as 2027 factory MotoGP riders

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Yamaha signs Martin and Ogura as 2027 factory MotoGP riders

What's behind Trackhouse's surge in MotoGP 2026?

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
What's behind Trackhouse's surge in MotoGP 2026?

How Trackhouse's surge is a double-edged sword for Aprilia

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
How Trackhouse's surge is a double-edged sword for Aprilia

Quartararo and Rins to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP 2026

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Quartararo and Rins to leave Yamaha at end of MotoGP 2026

Marquez held 'informal talks' with Honda before committing to Ducati

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Marquez held 'informal talks' with Honda before committing to Ducati

Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Five things we learned from MotoGP’s action-packed Dutch GP

Marquez leads calls for Assen gravel trap changes after slew of Dutch GP crashes

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Marquez leads calls for Assen gravel trap changes after slew of Dutch GP crashes
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