Filters:
Bikes News
Yamaha duo not viewing Mugello MotoGP as damage limitation race
Both factory Yamaha MotoGP riders say they are not viewing this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix as a damage limitation exercise despite Mugello’s long main straight posing a problem.
Rossi: Mugello start of “very important” run for MotoGP future
Valentino Rossi says this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix begins a “very important” phase in the 2021 MotoGP season for him as a decision on his future looms.
Marquez “considered” pausing MotoGP comeback after Jerez
Marc Marquez has revealed he considered halting his MotoGP comeback following the Spanish Grand Prix, but his doctors advised him it was best to continue racing.
Pramac signs new MotoGP deal with Ducati through to 2024
The Pramac MotoGP team has signed a new three-year agreement with Ducati to remain a factory-supported customer squad through to the end of 2024.
Alex Marquez “not enjoying” 2021 Honda MotoGP bike
LCR’s Alex Marquez admits in dry conditions he is “not enjoying” the 2021 Honda MotoGP bike, following a difficult start to his sophomore year.
2021 MotoGP Italian GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP heads to Mugello for the sixth round of the 2021 world championship season, the Italian Grand Prix, after a hectic French event last time out.
Why MotoGP isn't following F1's engine freeze path
Where Formula 1 has drawn a line in the sand on cost control by agreeing to halt engine development, MotoGP has no intention of doing likewise, despite strong economic incentives.
Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
Johann Zarco says the relationship between Pramac and Ducati “cannot be destroyed” by any potential tie-up between the marque and Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP in 2022.
Ducati retains Miller for 2022 MotoGP season
Ducati has confirmed it will retain Jack Miller in its factory MotoGP team for the 2022 season alongside Francesco Bagnaia.
Dovizioso to continue testing Aprilia MotoGP bike in 2021
Aprilia has confirmed it will continue to stage test sessions for 15-time MotoGP race-winner Andrea Dovizioso through 2021.
Pramac rider Martin out of Mugello MotoGP round
Pramac rookie Jorge Martin’s injury-forced absence will continue into next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, with Ducati MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro deputising.
Morbidelli “conscious of interest” from rival MotoGP manufacturers
Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli says he hasn’t held any discussions with rival teams for the 2022 MotoGP season, but is “conscious” of the interest in him from other manufacturers.
Trending
Oliveira: KTM’s MotoGP results “not reflecting our true pace”
Miguel Oliveira doesn’t believe KTM has hit a wall in terms of progress in the 2021 MotoGP season and says the results “are not reflecting our true position” right now.
Miller: 2021 Ducati the best it's had in MotoGP
Jack Miller believes the 2021 Desmosedici is the “best Ducati so far” the manufacturer has built in MotoGP following back-to-back victories at Jerez and Le Mans.
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement
It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?
Aleix Espargaro 'more frustrated than ever' at Le Mans MotoGP DNF
Aleix Espargaro says he’s 'more frustrated than ever' at his French Grand Prix retirement after an issue with his Aprilia MotoGP bike forced him out on lap 16 of 27.
Tank Slappers Podcast: Miller wins wild French MotoGP
Jack Miller triumphed in a chaotic flag-to-flag French Grand Prix despite serving two long-lap penalties to secure back-to-back wins to continue his MotoGP resurgence.
Bagnaia 'lucky' French MotoGP was wet after bike issue
Erstwhile MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia admits he was ‘lucky’ Sunday’s French Grand Prix was a flag-to-flag as his main bike developed an issue.
Marquez: Risky slick laps on wet “key” to French MotoGP recovery
Alex Marquez says the “key” to his recovery from 19th to sixth in the MotoGP French Grand Prix was his 'risky' early laps on slicks when rain started to fall.
Vinales: Quartararo had more “courage” in wet Le Mans MotoGP
Maverick Vinales says Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo had “enough courage” to push on slicks when it was wet in the MotoGP French Grand Prix, which is why Vinales lost touch.
Why Miller deserves a Ducati MotoGP contract renewal
Opinion: Jack Miller's second consecutive MotoGP victory in the French Grand Prix has reinforced the Australian's confidence after a difficult start to his first season as a Ducati factory rider. Now the onus is on Ducati to reward him
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's
Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout
Zarco “wrong” to be disappointed about lost home MotoGP win
Pramac’s Johann Zarco says the early laps after his bike swap in the French Grand Prix cost him a maiden MotoGP win, but he would be “wrong” to be disappointed.
Rins critical of his “stupid mistakes” in MotoGP 2021
Suzuki’s Alex Rins has criticised his “stupid mistakes” so far in the 2021 MotoGP season having crashed four times in the last three races while in strong positions.
Rossi doesn't like "dangerous" flag-to-flag MotoGP races
Petronas SRT’s Valentino Rossi says he doesn’t like flag-to-flag MotoGP races like Sunday’s French Grand Prix at Le Mans because “they are more dangerous” than normal ones.
Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” French MotoGP crash
Marc Marquez admits he is “angry” about the second of his crashes in the wet MotoGP French Grand Prix as it was “not necessary”.
Morbidelli and Espargaro French MotoGP clash blame “must be shared”
Franco Morbidelli believes the blame for clash with Honda’s Pol Espargaro on lap one of the MotoGP French Grand Prix which led to the former crashing “has to be shared”.
Miller “didn’t believe” French MotoGP long-lap penalty notification
French Grand Prix winner Jack Miller admits he “didn’t really believe” the notification telling him he had two long-lap penalties to serve for pitlane speeding in Sunday’s MotoGP race.
Quartararo: French MotoGP “strangest race on my life”
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says Sunday’s MotoGP French Grand Prix was the “strangest race of my life” having never ridden in a flag-to-flag scenario before.
MotoGP champion Mir baffled by race-ending Le Mans crash
Reigning MotoGP world champion admits “I don’t know what happened” when he crashed out of the wet French Grand Prix on the fifth lap.
French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race despite two penalties
Ducati’s Jack Miller won a chaotic flag-to-flag French Grand Prix despite two long-lap penalties in a crash-strewn MotoGP contest as Fabio Quartararo reclaimed the championship lead.
French Moto2: Fernandez converts maiden pole to victory
Ajo KTM Moto2 rookie Raul Fernandez converted a maiden pole to victory in a tense French Grand Prix as team-mate Remy Gardner held onto his championship lead in second.
Moto3: Sergio Garcia dominates wet French Grand Prix
Sergio Garcia dominated a wet Moto3 French Grand Prix ahead of Filip Salac, as Pedro Acosta recovered to eight after an early crash to extend his championship lead.
MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears
Leading MotoGP riders have called for future French Grands Prix at Le Mans to be moved to later in the year to avoid “nightmare” weather conditions.
MotoGP French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
Fabio Quartararo is on pole position at Le Mans after topping qualifying for the 2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Here’s how and when you can watch the race.
Mir relaxed despite season-worst MotoGP qualifying result
MotoGP world champion Joan Mir is relaxed about his season-worst qualifying result of 14th for Sunday’s French Grand Prix as it’s “not a big change” from his usual grid slots.
Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French MotoGP race is wet
French Grand Prix poleman Fabio Quartararo believes he "will not stay long in first position" in Sunday’s Le Mans MotoGP race if it starts off in wet conditions.
Marquez: Second row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"
Honda’s Marc Marquez says he isn’t bitter about losing a potential MotoGP pole for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, as the top two rows were his “best dream”.
Rossi "too conservative" on final French MotoGP qualifying lap
Petronas SRT’s Valentino Rossi says he was “too conservative” on his final lap in MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying and admits an earlier moment affected him in the last sector.
French MotoGP: Quartararo grabs third successive pole in Yamaha 1-2
Fabio Quartararo snatched a home MotoGP pole ahead of Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales in a dramatic French Grand Prix qualifying session at Le Mans.
Two races at one track “not pure” MotoGP – Espargaro
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says MotoGP staging two races at one race track is something he doesn’t like as it doesn’t make for a “pure or good championship”.
French MotoGP: Marc Marquez quickest in mostly wet FP3
Honda’s Marc Marquez topped a mostly wet MotoGP FP3 ahead of the French Grand Prix, with the conditions locking in a volatile Q1 group for qualifying.
MotoGP: Free-to-air races on ITV “crucial” for UK fans
MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports says its decision to air the French and British Grands Prix on ITV’s free-to-air channels in 2021 are “crucial” in expanding the series’ UK fanbase.
The MotoGP civil war brewing on hallowed ground
Racing under the red, white and blue of the Tricolore provided the French connection for the two MotoGP riders at the top of the times at Le Mans. But as Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo prepare to battle for glory at the French Grand Prix, both could be relying on very different strengths and conditions to aid their victory charges
MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Johann Zarco topped Friday practice for Pramac Ducati at the MotoGP French Grand Prix at Le Mans. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.
Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP
Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez admits “I don’t see any Honda rider close to victory” right now, following the opening day of the French Grand Prix.
Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans
Valentino Rossi says he is “a bit stronger” after French Grand Prix practice compared to other 2021 MotoGP races thanks to gains made in the post-Spanish GP Jerez test.
Honda boss’ Le Mans MotoGP return “crucial” – Pol Espargaro
Pol Espargaro says Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig’s return to action this weekend at the French Grand Prix is “crucial” for him to continue his growth on the bike.
Mir doubtful he can win MotoGP French GP amid Suzuki struggles
Reigning MotoGP world champion Joan Mir says “I don’t think I can win” the French Grand Prix as Suzuki is “struggling” at Le Mans this weekend.
Quartararo: MotoGP tyre warm-up “total disaster” at Le Mans
Fabio Quartararo says tyre warm-up in the cold conditions at Le Mans on Friday of the MotoGP French Grand Prix was “a total disaster” after a slew of crashes.
French MotoGP: Zarco fastest from Quartararo in FP2 at Le Mans
Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco led compatriot Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha in a dry but crash-strewn second practice for the MotoGP French Grand Prix.
Vinales outlines key area of improvement for Yamaha in MotoGP
Maverick Vinales admits his and Yamaha’s “way of working” on MotoGP race weekends needs to improve as he feels things could be done “faster” than they are currently.
MotoGP British GP to be shown live on ITV in August
MotoGP has made official confirmation that this weekend’s French Grand Prix will be shown live on ITV4 in the UK, as well as announcing live airing of August’s British GP.
French MotoGP: Miller tops damp FP1 from Zarco at Le Mans
Ducati’s Jack Miller, fresh from his Jerez victory, dominated a damp first practice for the MotoGP French Grand Prix having gambled on a slick-tyre lap late on.
MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled
MotoGP has announced the Finnish Grand Prix at the new KymiRing has been cancelled for a second year, with the Styrian GP at Red Bull Ring added as a replacement.
Miller has “score to settle” with Le Mans in MotoGP
Ducati’s Jack Miller says he has a “score to settle” with Le Mans after an unavoidable mechanical issue ruled him out of victory contention in 2020’s MotoGP French Grand Prix.
Rossi wants to prove Schwantz's MotoGP "fight" comments right
Valentino Rossi says he wants to prove 1993 500cc world champion Kevin Schwantz’s comments about still having fight left in him right as a decision on his MotoGP future looms.
Marquez needs to be "careful" with Honda MotoGP bike feedback
Marc Marquez says he needs to be “careful” when working with his Honda MotoGP engineers as his feedback currently is “not as precise” as it used to be.
Espargaro: Aprilia is now MotoGP’s "revolution"
Aleix Espargaro says Aprilia’s progress in the space of a year has transformed it into “the revolution bike” as it’s become a more desirable MotoGP project to be involved with.
2021 MotoGP French GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP heads to Le Mans for the fifth round of the 2021 world championship season, the French Grand Prix, after a dramatic Spanish round.