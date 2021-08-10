Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month
BTCC Special feature

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

The British Touring Car Championship was enjoying a boom period in 1996, and was an ideal platform for young drivers to benchmark themselves against top-earning tin-top aces. One single-seater star got as close as is possible to making his debut, only for a badly-timed high-speed shunt in a pre-event test to leave that avenue unexplored

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

When a shove from Alain Menu sent Kelvin Burt’s Volvo 850 thundering into the Cascades earth bank in the 1996 British Touring Car Championship round at Oulton Park, leaving the 1993 British Formula 3 champion heavily concussed, Tom Walkinshaw Racing needed a replacement driver for the next round at Snetterton.

Fortunately it had a ready-made candidate in the form of its Formula 3 rising star Jamie Davies, but the 1994 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner never made it to the start line after a puncture caused the biggest accident of his career in a pre-event test.

Using the Vauxhall-Speiss engine with which Oliver Gavin had won the 1995 British F3 title, Davies had made a flying start to the 1996 season with TWR’s new F3 arm by winning two of the first three races. But the year went downhill thereafter when the squad made the fateful decision to take engine development in-house, leaving Davies distinctly unimpressed with the result - “they absolutely destroyed the thing” - and tumbling down the pecking order.

But his early season form had been enough to convince TWR that it need look no further while Burt recovered, and it was planned that Davies would fill in at Snetterton.

With his only previous tin-top experience coming in a rear-wheel-drive Schnitzer BMW that he’d track-tested for Autosport at the Nurburgring the previous year, Davies had no real reference for the front-drive 850. Whereas the BMW “responded in a very similar way to a single-seater, you could be quite smooth with the car and carry a lot of corner speed”, he found the Volvo especially nervous in his first test at Silverstone.

“I was able to wring a laptime out of it and be fairly quick straight away, but in terms of it feeling comfortable, they were quite tricky cars to drive,” says Davies, who beat the likes of Richard Westbrook, Jonny Kane and Peter Dumbreck to the 1994 MABA prize.

Burt's Oulton Park shunt created a vacancy for Davies, who found the Volvo particularly edgy to drive

Burt's Oulton Park shunt created a vacancy for Davies, who found the Volvo particularly edgy to drive

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“Being front-wheel-drive, it was very difficult to generate tyre temperature on the rears. It was very edgy, I had situations where you would turn into the corner and it would start pivoting around the front, the rear feeling very insecure.

“But saying that, it was quick! It had a good front end and providing you had the correct tyre temperature, and the correct set-up, it worked very well and it was obviously a very competitive car and satisfying when you did a quick lap.”

Come the Snetterton test, Davies was building confidence in the car when his left-rear tyre deflated on the approach to the fast Riches right-hander at the end of the pit straight. He tried to catch the slide and keep the car on the road, but to no avail. He hit the ploughed field sideways, tossing the Volvo into a series of rolls in which he was knocked unconscious.

“At the time, I was so focused on single-seaters, it never even entered my head that I could do a career in touring cars. It wasn’t something I looked at because Formula 1 was my goal and all of my focus was going in that direction" Jamie Davies

“I woke up in the car with an oxygen mask on, a brace all down my back and a drip in my hand while they were moving me from the car - it was a pretty big one!” he says.

Due to the severity of impact, some of the memories of the crash remain hazy. But Davies reckons his touring car inexperience exacerbated the incident, as he still retained the mindset from single-seaters of trying to keep the car on track at all costs.

“You put a single-seater in the gravel and you’re in the pits for an hour while they’re cleaning all the crap out of it,” explains Davies. “But if I had just steered it to the field and come to a halt, then they would have brought it back to the pits, sorted out the tyres, given it a dust-off and off we would have gone. It was the fact my single-seater brain was thinking, ‘try and keep it on the track’ that I was still correcting the slide.

Davies was knocked out in the accident, which he believes was exacerbated by his single-seater mindset trying to stay on-track

Davies was knocked out in the accident, which he believes was exacerbated by his single-seater mindset trying to stay on-track

Photo by: Ralph Hardwick

“As I went through the corner, I was opposite lock, full-throttle. But they’re so low and so tight in the wheel-arches that there’s only a limited amount of steering lock that you get and it was nowhere near enough lock to be able to do anything about it.”

The car was written off, and with Burt’s chassis also unsalvageable, there was no spare for Davies to race that weekend. Burt was fit enough for the next race and Davies headed back to F3, destined never to race in the BTCC, although he would build a sportscar career following a race-winning stint in Formula 3000 that yielded the Le Mans Series title in 2004 and second overall in that year’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

“It was a shame because I can still remember now, I was P4 before I went off which is I guess pretty good for a rookie jumping in,” says Davies, who today runs the family machining business, Turnspeed.

“At the time, I was so focused on single-seaters, it never even entered my head that I could do a career in touring cars. It wasn’t something I looked at because Formula 1 was my goal and all of my focus was going in that direction.

“It’s one of those things that perhaps later in life you can look at it and go, ‘I could have done something there’, but at the time when you’re younger and you’ve got that focus, you don’t see that.”

Davies (right), raced and beat Kristensen and Montoya in F3000 but lacked finance to reach F1

Davies (right), raced and beat Kristensen and Montoya in F3000 but lacked finance to reach F1

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

Previous article

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

12 h
2
Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

1 d
3
Formula 1

Renault's F1 engine chief Taffin departs company

1 h
4
Formula 1

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory

1 h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin fails in review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ

16 h
Latest news
What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut
BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

10m
Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month
BTCC

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

Aug 5, 2021
Butcher: Oulton BTCC win stems from Brands Hatch improvements
BTCC

Butcher: Oulton BTCC win stems from Brands Hatch improvements

Aug 4, 2021
Full BTCC crowd ‘critical’ for Knockhill, says Shedden
BTCC

Full BTCC crowd ‘critical’ for Knockhill, says Shedden

Aug 3, 2021
Oulton Park BTCC: Proctor wins after Sutton collision
BTCC

Oulton Park BTCC: Proctor wins after Sutton collision

Aug 1, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More
James Newbold
Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting Snetterton
British GT

Paddock fire halts Snetterton British GT meeting

What could have been: The shootout that ended a Le Mans ace's F1 hopes
Formula 1

What could have been: The shootout that ended a Le Mans ace's F1 hopes

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Plus
WEC

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

Trending Today

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

Renault's F1 engine chief Taffin departs company
Formula 1 Formula 1

Renault's F1 engine chief Taffin departs company

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The mystery capitulation that denied F1’s ultimate enigma title glory

Aston Martin fails in review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin fails in review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ

The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats Plus
National National

The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"
DTM DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

Latest news

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: A rising star's abruptly curtailed tin-top debut

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month
BTCC BTCC

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

Butcher: Oulton BTCC win stems from Brands Hatch improvements
BTCC BTCC

Butcher: Oulton BTCC win stems from Brands Hatch improvements

Full BTCC crowd ‘critical’ for Knockhill, says Shedden
BTCC BTCC

Full BTCC crowd ‘critical’ for Knockhill, says Shedden

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.