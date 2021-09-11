Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme
BTCC News

Touring car ace and Le Mans class winner Gordon Spice dies

By:

Gordon Spice, a pacesetter in touring cars and world champion in sportscars, has died at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer.

Touring car ace and Le Mans class winner Gordon Spice dies

Following early forays in MG and Morgan machinery, Spice started to make a name for himself with a Mini in the British Saloon Car Championship in the second half of the 1960s. He soon added endurance outings in a Ford GT40 and then appeared in Formula 5000.

Spice reckoned he was “a bit out of my depth” with the monster V8 single-seaters, though he did score a victory in a Lola T332 at Oulton Park in 1975, an event he later picked as the race of his life in Autosport's 6 July 1989 issue.

But it is with the Ford Capri that Spice will always be associated. He became the driver to beat in the BSCC, now known as the British Touring Car Championship, during the 1970s, racking up 28 wins, including 25 in the famous coupe.

Spice took six class titles between 1975 and 1980, and more overall race victories than any other driver in the 1976, 1978, 1979 and 1980 seasons. The idiosyncratic class system of the era – which gave as many points to class winners as outright successes – denied him the overall crown, but Spice, whose own Gordon Spice Racing team ran the cars, was not bitter about it.

“It didn’t bother me at all,” he told Autosport in 2018. “When I was racing Minis we never had an overall win except when they split the races, but the guys in the smaller cars were trying just as hard, probably harder.

“I raced because I enjoyed it. The objective was to win each race.”

The Capri was eventually overcome by the Rover V8 in the early 1980s, despite the best efforts of Spice and fellow Ford ace Andy Rouse, but opportunities opened up elsewhere.

Spice was dubbed 'the Capri king' for his prowess in the Ford saloon in the BSCC - though never won the outright title

Spice was dubbed 'the Capri king' for his prowess in the Ford saloon in the BSCC - though never won the outright title

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Spice had already shown a keen liking for endurance racing and had won the 1978 Spa 24 Hours with Teddy Pilette. Plans were hatched for Spice to lead Ford’s attack on Group C. They fell through in controversial circumstances but it helped pave the way for Spice’s move into Group C2 (initially known as Group C Junior), after he had twice finished on the podium at Le Mans in Rondeau machinery.

With his eponymous sports-racers, Spice scored C2 world titles in 1985, 1986 (with Ray Bellm), 1987 (with Fermin Velez) and 1988 (with Bellm). He also won the C2 class at the Le Mans 24 Hours three times and Spice chassis (first in C2, then in C1) remained a mainstay in the championship until the category’s demise at the end of 1992.

Spice, who became a member of the British Racing Drivers’ Club in 1970, retired from driving at the end of the 1980s to focus on his business interests. Despite failing health, he could still be seen at certain events, such as the Silverstone Classic, in recent years.

shares
comments

Related video

BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme

Previous article

BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

15 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

20 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

3 h
4
Formula 1

Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat

1 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

2 h
Latest news
Touring car ace and Le Mans class winner Gordon Spice dies
BTCC

Touring car ace and Le Mans class winner Gordon Spice dies

13m
BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme
BTCC

BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme

23 h
Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame
BTCC

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame

Aug 31, 2021
Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner
BTCC

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner

Aug 30, 2021
Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Morgan holds off Turkington in Race 3 finale

Aug 29, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More
Kevin Turner
Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review
General

Magazine: Dutch GP recap, F1 driver market and FE season review

Dutch GP memories: Six standout moments from an F1 classic
Formula 1

Dutch GP memories: Six standout moments from an F1 classic

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus
Le Mans

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

Trending Today

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

Touring car ace and Le Mans class winner Gordon Spice dies
BTCC BTCC

Touring car ace and Le Mans class winner Gordon Spice dies

BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme
BTCC BTCC

BMW joins BTCC hybrid testing programme

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame
BTCC BTCC

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner
BTCC BTCC

Morgan keeps Thruxton BTCC win despite missing corner

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.