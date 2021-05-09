Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Thruxton BTCC: Cook survives wild first lap to win Race 1 opener Next / Thruxton BTCC: Sutton wins out in rain-affected Race 3 thriller
BTCC Race report

Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race

By:

Josh Cook made it two out of two from the British Touring Car Championship’s opening round at Thruxton, and took his collection of BTCC wins at the Hampshire track to six.

Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race

This time, Cook led home temporary BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R team-mate Dan Cammish in a race that featured two substantial accidents, the first of which caused a red flag, the second a safety car.

As in race one, Cook had to survive contact at the Complex on the opening lap of the restart to race two. Tom Ingram brought his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N side by side with the Honda, which skipped off the kerb and made contact with the Hyundai. There was another brush between the pair in the runoff before they continued.

Ingram’s delay allowed Cammish to grab second at Segrave, and Jake Hill moved his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus up to third.

With Cammish in only for this weekend, it seemed likely that he would play rear gunner to Cook, who now had 75kg of success ballast aboard his Civic.

But Cook was setting good lap times and, although he began to lose a little speed at the Complex as the race wore on, it was never enough to be a worry.

At that point, Cammish was wary of Hill behind, before the Ford in turn began to fade.

“We went quicker than I did in race one [without ballast],” said Cook.

“We made some real changes for the weight and it really helped, and learning that was crucial for us.

“We tried it in testing and it worked, but it was good to replicate that in a race, and I was happy with those sorts of lap times.”

Josh Cook, Dan Cammish

Josh Cook, Dan Cammish

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Cammish, in turn, described the race as "formation flying" and that on "any other driver I’d have had a go, but that wasn’t the right thing to do today."

Hill was left to rue a poor start with too much wheelspin that allowed Cammish in front of him in the first place, but was delighted with his second podium of the day.

Dan Rowbottom continued his impressive start to life with the Team Dynamics Honda squad by finishing fourth.

Jason Plato initially held the position in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, but came under pressure from Rowbottom, who forced the two-time champion into an uncomfortable position on the chicane kerbs with five laps remaining and he accelerated past into Allard.

Ingram faded a little in this race but came home sixth, ahead of the West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport of four-time champion Colin Turkington.

Aiden Moffat led home Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 team-mate Ash Sutton for eighth, but this was a race that necessitated another charging drive from the reigning champion.

An engine issue for Sutton’s Infiniti prompted the team to bring him into the pits under the safety car for a quick fix – he resumed 24th and stormed through to grab ninth from Tom Oliphant’s WSR BMW on the final lap.

Another WSR BMW, that of Stephen Jelley, finished 11th from the back of the grid following transmission failure in the opening race, and he has been drawn on reversed-grid pole.

The race stoppage was caused when Andy Neate’s Motorbase Ford made contact with Glynn Geddie at Allard, turning around the Scot’s Team Hard Cupra. Jade Edwards was stuck on the outside in her BTC Honda and all three smashed into the barriers, Geddie riding along the tyre wall before bouncing upside down and prompting a long delay while the barrier was repaired.

The safety car was called when Rory Butcher crashed his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla out of third place at Noble when he got caught out trying to run three-abreast with Hill and Ingram on cold tyres.

shares
comments
Thruxton BTCC: Cook survives wild first lap to win Race 1 opener

Previous article

Thruxton BTCC: Cook survives wild first lap to win Race 1 opener

Next article

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton wins out in rain-affected Race 3 thriller

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton wins out in rain-affected Race 3 thriller
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Drivers Josh Cook
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

55min
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
Latest news
Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

May 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus
BTCC

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

May 18, 2021
Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level
BTCC

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level

May 16, 2021
Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir
BTCC

Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir

May 15, 2021
Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022
BTCC

Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022

May 11, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level
BTCC

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Josh Cook More
Josh Cook
BTCC Croft: Neal stripped of win after clash with Cook
BTCC

BTCC Croft: Neal stripped of win after clash with Cook

BTCC Croft: Neal bumps past Cook to win race 2 thriller
BTCC

BTCC Croft: Neal bumps past Cook to win race 2 thriller

BTCC Croft: Cook fends off Hill for Honda 1-2 in opener
BTCC

BTCC Croft: Cook fends off Hill for Honda 1-2 in opener

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
BTCC BTCC

Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus
BTCC BTCC

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level
BTCC BTCC

Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level

Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir
BTCC BTCC

Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.