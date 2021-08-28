Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts
BTCC / Thruxton II Qualifying report

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

By:

Team Dynamics Honda racer Dan Rowbottom snatched the second pole position of his British Touring Car Championship career at Thruxton.

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Rowbottom, who is saddled with 27kg of success ballast upon his Civic Type R, was top of the pile after the first runs.

But then Jake Hill, whose Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus is on 39kg ballast, set two laps good enough for pole, and was looking good to earn his first BTCC qualifying-topping effort.

Then out came Rowbottom, and his final salvo was enough to dislodge Hill from pole and consign the Ford to the outside of the front row by 0.086 seconds.

“The car’s great, the team’s great, everything’s fantastic,” said Rowbottom, who was suffering a migraine during the morning.

“I’d better do a better start from pole than I did last time!”

It could have been an all-Dynamics front row: Gordon Shedden was on a hot lap at the midway point of the session, and was 0.1s up on Rowbottom’s eventual pole after the first two sectors.

Jake Hill, MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST

Jake Hill, MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

But then Shedden lost it at Church, and returned to the pits with his left-front brake on fire.

He eventually resumed to qualify 14th, way adrift of his free-practice-topping time, which would have put him on the front row.

Even so, there were two Hondas in the top three, with a late effort from Josh Cook lifting his BTC Racing Civic – on 33kg ballast – to third on the grid.

Rory Butcher placed his ballast-free Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla fourth on the grid, but had a scary moment on the last lap when he had to fly off the road at Goodwood to avoid the slow-moving Infiniti of Carl Boardley.

Best rear-wheel-drive qualifier was Tom Oliphant, who put his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport into fifth place on no ballast, and pipped the Ciceley Motorsport BMW of Adam Morgan (on 9kg ballast), with whom he will share the third row.

Championship leader Ash Sutton, on the full 75kg weight in his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50, spent much of the session in the top three, but fell to seventh amid the raft of late improvers.

Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The other car on the fourth row will be the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Dan Lloyd.

Ninth on the grid was the result for Colin Turkington’s WSR BMW, on 57kg of ballast, after an adventurous session.

Turkington appeared to be baulked on his first run, and late in the session got into a wild slide at Allard and strimmed the grass.

Senna Proctor rounded out the top 10 in his BTC Honda.

The main title contender outside the top 10 was Tom Ingram, whose Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N is carrying 66kg of success ballast.

Ingram set a time good enough for eighth on the grid early doors, but that was deleted due to a track-limits offence and his next best was good only for 12th, meaning he will share the sixth row with the second PMR Vauxhall of Jason Plato.

shares
comments

Related video

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts

Previous article

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

22 min
2
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

1 h
4
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

1 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

23 h
Latest news
Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

1 h
Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts

4 h
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Aug 26, 2021
Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race

Aug 15, 2021
Knockhill BTCC: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington in race two
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington in race two

Aug 15, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts Thruxton II
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Trending Today

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

W Series Spa: Kimilainen wins after sweeping past Chadwick in wet race
W Series W Series

W Series Spa: Kimilainen wins after sweeping past Chadwick in wet race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race
BTCC BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.