Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill
BTCC / Thruxton II News

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

By:

Thruxton maestro Josh Cook claimed a remarkable seventh British Touring Car Championship win at the Hampshire speedbowl in the first race of the weekend.

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

Cook, who started his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R from third on the grid, took the lead at the Complex on the opening lap and was not headed thereafter.

Key to Cook’s early progress was his good start or, as he described it, “I think the others might have got off the line badly, which slightly exaggerated my better start.”

Cook was instantly ahead of second qualifier Jake Hill’s Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus, and then swept around the outside of polesitter Dan Rowbottom’s Team Dynamics Honda into the Complex to claim the inside line for Cobb and the race lead.

That put Rowbottom off line, and the bearded Midlander immediately lost positions to Tom Oliphant’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport and Hill.

Hill then recovered second place from Oliphant with a daring outside move into the chicane, and the leading trio ran in close formation for several laps.

By the eighth of 16 laps, Cook had inched the gap out to over a second and, although Hill never gave up, the Bath racer took the flag 1.360 seconds in front.

“The start made the race a lot easier,” said Cook, who was carrying 33kg of success ballast on his Honda to the 39kg of Hill’s Ford.

“But it’s never easy around here – you never know how much to take out of the tyres and you have to gauge the gap.”

Oliphant, whose surrender of second place on the opening lap had been hastened by understeer at Church, in turn kept the pressure on Hill.

But then another Church understeer moment forced the ballast-free Oliphant to settle for the final podium position on a circuit he has never enjoyed.

 

Photo by: JEP

Hill, for his part, was delighted to claim his fourth podium finish from four Thruxton BTCC races so far this season.

Behind the leading trio, Rowbottom held fourth in the early stages, while Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla driver Rory Butcher got past the fast-starting Ciceley Motorsport BMW of Adam Morgan for fifth on lap two.

Butcher mounted an attack on Rowbottom into the Complex on the fifth lap, and clattered into the Honda, but Rowbottom held his nerve and edged Butcher out wide to defend the position.

Four laps later Butcher got it absolutely right with his move on Rowbottom at the Complex, and championship leader Ash Sutton was also able to sweep his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 ahead of the Honda around the outside into the following Noble kink.

Sutton, with the full 75kg of success weight on his Infiniti, applied ferocious pressure to the ballast-free Toyota of Butcher for the rest of the race, but the Scot held firm.

Behind Rowbottom (sixth) and Morgan (seventh), Dan Lloyd held a train of cars at bay in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, only for a five-second penalty for an out-of-position start to demote him to 11th.

Up to eighth, therefore, came the BTC Honda of Senna Proctor, while the second PMR Vauxhall of Jason Plato swept around the outside of Tom Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N (on 66kg of ballast) at the chicane on the penultimate lap for ninth.

Ingram’s loss of momentum almost deprived him of another position to Colin Turkington’s WSR BMW (57kg ballast), which had been nerfed wide in contact with Proctor on the opening lap, but he just held on at the Complex for 10th.

After his qualifying woes, Gordon Shedden (Dynamics Honda) could progress only to 13th.

shares
comments
Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Previous article

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

18 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

19 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

19 h
4
Formula 1

Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy

25 min
5
MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

18 h
Latest news
Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

17m
Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

21 h
Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts

23 h
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Aug 26, 2021
Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race

Aug 15, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill Thruxton II
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts Thruxton II
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Trending Today

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

Mercedes holds out hope Belgian GP set-up choice will still pay off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes holds out hope Belgian GP set-up choice will still pay off

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.