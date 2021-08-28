Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger
BTCC / Thruxton II Practice report

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts

By:

Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden stamped in the fastest time across the two free practice sessions at Thruxton.

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts

On a circuit renowned as being Honda territory, the Scot headed the second period in his Team Dynamics Civic Type R with a time that was a clear 0.225 seconds ahead of Tom Oliphant’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport.

Shedden’s time also usurped the first-session-topping best of Josh Cook’s BTC Racing Honda by 0.118s.

That was particularly impressive since Shedden is carrying 48kg of success ballast into the Thruxton weekend courtesy of his rise to fourth in the standings, despite not yet having won a race in his BTCC comeback season.

“It was quite clean, especially with 50 kilos or whatever in it,” said Shedden.

“I think we have to find a bit more for qualifying, that’s for sure, but I think we’re in the mix.

“I had new tyres on, but when I looked down the pitlane there were a lot of cars on new tyres.

“It’s just chipping away and chipping away – we just need to extract as much from it as we can, but it looks like we’re going in the right direction.”

Cook’s morning effort put him 0.225s clear of championship leader Ash Sutton and second overall across the two sessions, although he fell to 10th in the lunchtime period in a Honda that is carrying 33kg of ballast.

Thruxton specialist Cook had a massive lose into the chicane in the second session, spearing across the bows of team-mate Jade Edwards before harmlessly running onto the grass, and also reportedly had an off at Church Corner.

Cook topped shortened first session after red flag for Jelley's crash

Cook topped shortened first session after red flag for Jelley's crash

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Oliphant is carrying no ballast after a poor run of luck in recent rounds, but his second-session effort, good for third overall, was a strong performance at a circuit that doesn’t traditionally favour the BMW.

Another of the German machines ended fourth overall, with Adam Morgan, on 9kg with his Ciceley Motorsport version, putting in a strong run – his best time came with a tyre-smoking late-braking moment at the chicane.

Next up was Sutton, whose opening-session effort put him fifth overall in a Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 that is carrying the maximum 75kg of ballast.

Rory Butcher, with no ballast in the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla, was fourth in session two, sixth overall, yet twice visited the pits with his radiator shrouded in grass.

The Scot edged out Dan Rowbottom, who was seventh in the second of the Team Dynamics Hondas.

Senna Proctor made it four Hondas in the top eight with his BTC version, although failed to improve upon his third-fastest time from the morning.

Two more opening-session efforts concluded the top 10, with Tom Ingram, on 66kg of weight in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, heading team-mate Chris Smiley.

A pair of leading lights ended up just outside the top 10, with Jake Hill’s Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus (39kg ballast) and Colin Turkington’s WSR BMW (57kg) in 11th and 12th.

The first session was red-flagged after 24 of the 40 minutes and not restarted after Stephen Jelley creamed his WSR BMW into the barriers at Allard.

The car incurred damage to its left side, although Jelley was back in action from the midway point of the second period.

shares
comments

Related video

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Previous article

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

19 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

1 h
3
Formula 1

Will Alonso's helmet camera become a regular F1 feature?

4 h
4
Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

1 h
5
Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

2 h
Latest news
Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts

7m
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Aug 26, 2021
Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race

Aug 15, 2021
Knockhill BTCC: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington in race two
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington in race two

Aug 15, 2021
Knockhill BTCC: Turkington dominates opener to take WSR's 100th win
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Turkington dominates opener to take WSR's 100th win

Aug 15, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Legendary five wins for Rudman sends him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Trending Today

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in wet final practice

Will Alonso's helmet camera become a regular F1 feature?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Will Alonso's helmet camera become a regular F1 feature?

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Spa renovation should address Eau Rouge’s biggest safety concern

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals updated 2021 calendar, drops to 22 races

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How a new Pirelli approach should silence F1's biggest tyre gripe
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a new Pirelli approach should silence F1's biggest tyre gripe

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Shedden tops practice from Cook, Jelley shunts

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race
BTCC BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race

Knockhill BTCC: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington in race two
BTCC BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Sutton grabs thrilling last-lap win over Turkington in race two

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.