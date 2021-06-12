Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times
BTCC / Snetterton Qualifying report

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback

By:

Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden has claimed pole position for Sunday’s second round of the 2021 season at Snetterton.

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback

The Scot snatched the fastest time in the top 10 qualifying shootout away from Colin Turkington on the final lap of the 10-minute session to claim the top spot by 0.163 seconds.

Shedden is carrying no success ballast on his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R after a disastrous start to his comeback season at Thruxton, and his performance was partly the result of tyre strategy across the Snetterton Saturday.

Competitors used the hard-compound Goodyear throughout the Thruxton meeting, but in Norfolk it’s the medium, with the soft available as the option tyre for Sunday’s races.

“It’s a strange situation, because there are no carryover tyres, so we sat out quite a lot of FP2 [to save tyres] and give ourselves the best chance in qualifying, and wow, it’s paid off,” said Shedden.

“It was a last-lap job for me, and I managed to find about a quarter of a second.”

Turkington, with 27kg of ballast aboard his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport, easily topped the initial 25-minute qualifying session by 0.291s from practice pace-setter Tom Ingram.

Turkington sat atop the times for most of the shootout, but didn’t quite have enough when it mattered, although is looking forward to the forecast hot conditions on Sunday which traditionally favour rear-wheel-drive cars such as the BMW.

Ingram, with 33kg of ballast on his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, said he made a small mistake at the Wilson hairpin on his way to third fastest, although this did not account for the time chasm to the front-row men.

Rory Butcher, Toyota Gazoo Racing UK Toyota Corolla

Rory Butcher, Toyota Gazoo Racing UK Toyota Corolla

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Rory Butcher was, in turn, some considerable distance behind Ingram in fourth place with his unballasted Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla.

Butcher just squeaked into the shootout with a couple of minutes of regular qualifying remaining, having had his earlier times deleted due to track-limits infringements.

Two more BMWs fill the third row, with Stephen Jelley’s WSR car in fifth and Adam Morgan doing a solid job to put his Ciceley Motorsport version sixth.

The two Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focuses occupy row four, with Ollie Jackson ahead of championship leader Jake Hill.

Eighth position is a very good effort for Hill, who is carrying the maximum 75kg of success ballast and whose three closest title challengers all failed to make the shootout by some margin.

Reigning champion Ash Sutton (48kg) placed his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 down in 16th position, although lost a lap that would have given him 11th to track limits.

Josh Cook (66kg) has qualified his BTC Racing Honda in 17th, while Jason Plato (57kg) will start his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra from 19th.

The final two drivers in the top 10 were Dan Lloyd in his PMR Vauxhall and Tom Oliphant in the third of the WSR BMWs, although Oliphant lost a lap in the shootout that would have put him sixth, again due to track limits.

 

shares
comments
Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times

Previous article

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

7h
2
Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

21h
3
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback

56min
4
Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

1h
5
WEC

Portimao WEC: Di Resta completes LMP2 clean sweep of practice

1h
Latest news
Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback

56m
Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times

3h
What could have been: The Super Touring near-misses of a Formula Ford great
BTCC

What could have been: The Super Touring near-misses of a Formula Ford great

Jun 9, 2021
British touring car legend Vince Woodman dies aged 83
BTCC

British touring car legend Vince Woodman dies aged 83

Jun 8, 2021
Hawkins replaces Neate at Motorbase for Snetterton BTCC round
BTCC

Hawkins replaces Neate at Motorbase for Snetterton BTCC round

May 31, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times

Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Jackson storms clear in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022
Road racing Road racing

Isle of Man TT to be shown live for the first time in 2022

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus
National National

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell for first pole since 2013
IMSA IMSA

Detroit IMSA: Magnussen beats Tincknell for first pole since 2013

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams tweaks bargeboards to reduce wind sensitivity problem

Latest news

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Shedden beats Turkington to first pole of comeback

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram beats Sutton to top practice times

What could have been: The Super Touring near-misses of a Formula Ford great
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: The Super Touring near-misses of a Formula Ford great

British touring car legend Vince Woodman dies aged 83
BTCC BTCC

British touring car legend Vince Woodman dies aged 83

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.