Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Silverstone BTCC: Butcher takes race one win after pass on Ingram
BTCC / Silverstone News

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher doubles up with race two win

By:

Toyota star Rory Butcher made it two wins out of two in a gripping second British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Silverstone.

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher doubles up with race two win

Butcher had led all the way from pole in his Speedworks Motorsport-run Corolla, but ceded the advantage momentarily at the Brooklands left-hander on the final lap after a ballistic attack from Josh Cook’s BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R.

Cook not only outbraked Butcher but also himself, so ran wide on the exit, and that allowed Butcher to take a superb victory on 75kg of success ballast for winning the opening race.

Butcher in part had Tom Ingram to thank for a superb defensive drive in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, which started alongside the Toyota and was on 66kg of ballast.

Ingram shadowed Butcher for the first three laps, before a brief safety-car interlude to recover the Team Hard Cupra of Nic Hamilton, which was in the Becketts gravel after contact with another car.

At the restart, Butcher pulled out a 2.248s advantage within five laps, while Cook – on 48kg of ballast – sought every way he could past Ingram, but in turn had to defend from the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 of Aiden Moffat, on 57kg of ballast.

The safety car then reappeared, with Jade Edwards needing her BTC Honda extricating from the gravel between Luffield and Woodcote after contact from Gordon Shedden’s Team Dynamics Honda.

That left time for a 10-lap sprint to the flag, and Cook was immediately all over Ingram.

On the second lap after the restart, Cook chiselled his way inside the Hyundai at Becketts, but Ingram had the inside line for Brooklands and held on.

But that put Cook on the inside for Luffield, and he inched in front as they approached Copse Corner.

Cook was 1.138s adrift of Butcher by the end of this lap, but now set to the Toyota, and was right with it with a lap and a half to go.

Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Josh Cook, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

On the final lap Butcher appeared to have covered the line into Brooklands, only for Cook to go tighter still, bouncing over the grass and getting in front, only to run wide mid-corner.

Butcher therefore took the chequered flag 0.665s in front of Cook.

“When Cook and Ingram battled I could build up a gap, but the safety car broke my rhythm twice, and I didn’t know what to expect with the weight,” said Butcher.

“On the last lap, I was almost on the grass [into Brooklands], never mind Josh! I opened the steering lock and let him go.

“What a feeling – we’ve got a 100% record all weekend [of topping both free practice and both qualifying sessions, plus winning twice].”

Ingram had a train of cars, led by Moffat, behind him after the second safety car, and the Infiniti fell prey to a great move by Colin Turkington with just over two laps to go.

The four-time champion, on 33kg of ballast, swooped his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport around the outside of Brooklands, and claimed the inside for Luffield.

Unsurprisingly, Moffat also ceded fifth place to championship-leading LTR Infiniti team-mate Ash Sutton on the final lap.

Dan Rowbottom (Team Dynamics Honda), Chris Smiley (Excelr8 Hyundai) and Stephen Jelley (WSR BMW) were also latched onto this group and finished seventh, eighth and ninth.

Jake Hill, with success weight off his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus, set the third fastest lap (behind the hybrid Toyota of Andrew Jordan and the BTC Honda of Senna Proctor), and overcame the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astras of Jason Plato and Dan Lloyd for 10th over the last two laps.

After the race, Cook was excluded from second place for failing the ride-height test.

He explained to Autosport that the failure was due to damage incurred in his off-track trip while trying to pass Butcher on the final lap.

With the top 11 being reversed on the grid for the finale, Cook’s exclusion moves Lloyd up onto pole position.

shares
comments
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher takes race one win after pass on Ingram

Previous article

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher takes race one win after pass on Ingram
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris

2 h
2
Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

37 min
3
Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

19 min
4
Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

1 h
5
Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call

2 h
Latest news
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher doubles up with race two win
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher doubles up with race two win

1 h
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher takes race one win after pass on Ingram
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher takes race one win after pass on Ingram

4 h
Jordan “playing it safe” with hybrid in BTCC qualifying
BTCC

Jordan “playing it safe” with hybrid in BTCC qualifying

8 h
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns

Sep 25, 2021
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher’s Toyota dominates free practice
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher’s Toyota dominates free practice

Sep 25, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Silverstone BTCC: Butcher takes race one win after pass on Ingram Silverstone
BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher takes race one win after pass on Ingram

Jordan “playing it safe” with hybrid in BTCC qualifying Silverstone
BTCC

Jordan “playing it safe” with hybrid in BTCC qualifying

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

Trending Today

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Hamilton takes 100th win as late rain denies Norris

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll penalised for Gasly clash in F1 Russian GP

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for F1 pitlane entry incident in Sochi

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes strategists ‘adamant’ to pit after Hamilton ignored first call

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris "devastated" to lose Sochi F1 win after defying inters call

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins – 2008 British GP, 2020 Turkish GP and more

McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Call to keep Norris on slicks in F1 Russian GP a team decision

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher doubles up with race two win
BTCC BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher doubles up with race two win

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher takes race one win after pass on Ingram
BTCC BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher takes race one win after pass on Ingram

Jordan “playing it safe” with hybrid in BTCC qualifying
BTCC BTCC

Jordan “playing it safe” with hybrid in BTCC qualifying

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns
BTCC BTCC

Silverstone BTCC: Butcher seizes pole as shootout format returns

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.