Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Steve Soper and John Cleland
New podcast series explores the halcyon Super Touring days of the BTCC with interviews conducted at this year's Brands Hatch event
Steve Soper, M Team Shell Racing with Listerine, BMW 318is, clashes with John Cleland, Vauxhall Sport, Vauxhall Cavalie
Photo by: Motorsport Images
In the second episode in a four-part series, Dre Harrison introduces another interview from Super Touring Power 2, the event that celebrated what many fans consider to be the golden era of touring car racing.
Kevin Turner sits down with two legends of the British Touring Car Championship; 1993 runner-up Steve Soper, and two-time series champion John Cleland.
In the episode, the former rivals open up on their famous collision during the 1992 title decider, and reveal the strengths and weaknesses of their respective cars.
PLUS: The full story of the BTCC’s 1992 season decider
Cleland makes a startling revelation about his dislike for front-wheel drive machinery, while the championship's steep rise in popularity and the Super Tourers they wished they'd raced are also discussed.
You can listen to the full conversation below.
