Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Jake Hill, Anthony Reid and Laurent Aiello

In the first of a four-part series, Dre Harrison introduces the best of Super Touring Power 2, an event where Autosport had the privilege of conducting a range of interviews with some of the greatest drivers of the Super Touring era.

In Episode 1, Marcus Simmons sits down with 1998 and 2000 British Touring Car Championship runner-up Anthony Reid, current joint BTCC points leader Jake Hill, and 1999 champion Laurent Aiello - making his first UK appearance in 25 years!

During the interview, there's a deep dive into the comparisons between the 1990s and the current hybrid cars Hill drives today, how Aiello came across the pond to England and his relationship with Nissan and the late David Leslie, and the stories of Reid racing in Germany and sleeping in the pit garages.