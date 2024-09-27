Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Jake Hill, Anthony Reid and Laurent Aiello
New podcast series explores the halcyon Super Touring days of the BTCC with interviews conducted at this year's Brands Hatch event
Jake Hill was victorious in Nissan at Super Touring Power
Photo by: Gary Hawkins
In the first of a four-part series, Dre Harrison introduces the best of Super Touring Power 2, an event where Autosport had the privilege of conducting a range of interviews with some of the greatest drivers of the Super Touring era.
In Episode 1, Marcus Simmons sits down with 1998 and 2000 British Touring Car Championship runner-up Anthony Reid, current joint BTCC points leader Jake Hill, and 1999 champion Laurent Aiello - making his first UK appearance in 25 years!
During the interview, there's a deep dive into the comparisons between the 1990s and the current hybrid cars Hill drives today, how Aiello came across the pond to England and his relationship with Nissan and the late David Leslie, and the stories of Reid racing in Germany and sleeping in the pit garages.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Quartararo blames limitations of Yamaha package for Morbidelli clash
Evans holds WRC Rally Chile lead after failed Hyundai protest
Marquez rues qualifying woes and says he's not in Indonesian GP win contention
Bagnaia describes MotoGP title battle as "a championship of mistakes" after Martin's woe
Autosport Plus
How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments