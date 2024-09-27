All Series
BTCC Silverstone (National Circuit)

Podcast: The Best of Super Touring Power 2 - Jake Hill, Anthony Reid and Laurent Aiello

New podcast series explores the halcyon Super Touring days of the BTCC with interviews conducted at this year's Brands Hatch event

Hill leads Soper.JPG

Jake Hill was victorious in Nissan at Super Touring Power

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

In the first of a four-part series, Dre Harrison introduces the best of Super Touring Power 2, an event where Autosport had the privilege of conducting a range of interviews with some of the greatest drivers of the Super Touring era.

In Episode 1, Marcus Simmons sits down with 1998 and 2000 British Touring Car Championship runner-up Anthony Reid, current joint BTCC points leader Jake Hill, and 1999 champion Laurent Aiello - making his first UK appearance in 25 years!

During the interview, there's a deep dive into the comparisons between the 1990s and the current hybrid cars Hill drives today, how Aiello came across the pond to England and his relationship with Nissan and the late David Leslie, and the stories of Reid racing in Germany and sleeping in the pit garages.

 

BTCC Silverstone: Ingram overcomes last lap contact with Sutton to win delayed final race

