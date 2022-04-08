Plato eyeing 100 wins milestone in BTCC swansong season

The 54-year-old has signed with BTC Racing for 2022, after which he plans to race in other series.

He will drive one of the team’s Honda Civic FK8s this year, alongside team returnees Josh Cook and Jade Edwards, and tested at Donington Park last month.

The double champion has a record 97 wins in the BTCC, the last one coming at the end of 2019. He believes he can still be a frontrunner and is aiming to become the first driver to score 100 BTCC victories.

“I do believe I’m not done,” said Plato, who scored a single podium with the Power Maxed Vauxhall team last year.

“I believe if I’ve got the right car and right support around me, I can do the business.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll win some races this year. I don’t want to walk away without doing the 100!

“It’s a target but that will take care of itself if the main goal of being competitive is achieved.

“There’s nowhere for me to hide and that’s how I want it.

“Am I going to be as quick over one lap as someone just over half my age who is at their peak? I don’t know – biologically I shouldn’t! But if I can get close [to Cook] that’s pretty remarkable.”

PLUS: The grassroots rise that shaped understated BTCC star Cook

Jason Plato, BTC Racing Honda Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

Team principal Danny Buxton added: “I’ve worked with Jason before and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in for his last BTCC hurrah.

“We’ve got a few wins to get him to 100 but the car’s super-competitive. It’s probably been a little while since he’s been in something as front running as this.

“The early signs are good. When Jason turned up at Donington it was like his first day – really hungry, with renewed vigour.”

Plato’s first BTCC win came at Snetterton in 1997, driving a Super Touring Williams Renault Laguna. He subsequently won races in Vauxhall, SEAT, Chevrolet, MG, Volkswagen and Subaru machinery.

He scored his two titles in 2001 (Triple Eight Vauxhall Astra) and 2010 (RML Chevrolet Lacetti), and overtook Andy Rouse as the BTCC’s most successful driver in terms of wins in 2011.