BTCC / Donington Park News

Hand joins Power Maxed Racing for debut BTCC season

Ash Hand has joined Power Maxed Racing for his debut season in the British Touring Car Championship, driving alongside Michael Crees.

Megan White
By:
Hand joins Power Maxed Racing for debut BTCC season

The 2019 British GT4 champion will pilot the #97 Vauxhall Astra alongside Jack Sears Trophy winner Crees as he begins a multi-year deal with the squad.

Hand previously raced in the Renault Clio Cup, narrowly missing out on the championship title behind now three-time BTCC titleholder Ash Sutton in 2015.

Due to his runner-up finish in the series, Hand went on to secure his first taste of the BTCC later that year, taking part in the BTCC’s Prize Test in a Motorbase Performance Ford Focus.

The Warwickshire racer took the British GT4 title alongside Tom Canning with Aston Martin squad TF Sport, seeing off Multimatic Mustang duo Seb Priaulx and Scott Maxwell despite winning only one race to the Anglo-Canadian pair's two.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Hand, who hasn't raced since 2019.

“The dream after this one is a race win in the BTCC and after that is to be crowned BTCC champion.

“The deal we have put together, I believe, gives me the best possible chance of achieving this. A multi-year deal securing my future in BTCC is the holy grail of deals as a race driver.

“Adam [Weaver] and I have been working on this for years and to be honest this is something all racers generally only dream of.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank Adam for the faith that he has already put in me and the work he has put in over the last few years to help get this over the line and put me out in one of his cars.

“I promise I am going to reward that with the results that he and all the team deserve.”

The #97 Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall was previously driven by Jason Plato

The #97 Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall was previously driven by Jason Plato

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Team principal Adam Weaver said: “[Ash] is a great guy. I absolutely loved watching the battles between Ash Sutton and Ash Hand [in the Renault Clio Cup] – many of which I watched again when I got home.

“I have watched them all again on YouTube recently, just to remind myself of why I’ve worked so hard to get him in a BTCC car.

“Everyone knows the talent Sutton has and I just can’t wait to see [Hand] go and challenge him again and very hopefully come out on top this time.

“I know Ash and Creesy will get on brilliantly and I’m really looking forward to being a part of this team. It’s everything we have been working towards and I have never been this excited about the BTCC year ahead!”

The 2022 BTCC season kicks off at Donington Park from 22-24 April, with the 10-round calendar culminating in a season finale at Brands Hatch in October.

