Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Oulton Park BTCC: Proctor beats Shedden to pole in Honda 1-2 Next / Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash
BTCC / Oulton Park News

Oulton Park BTCC: Rowbottom beats Shedden for maiden win after red flag

By:

Dan Rowbottom scored his first British Touring Car Championship victory in a dramatic Oulton Park opener that was interrupted by a red flag for a heavy crash.

Oulton Park BTCC: Rowbottom beats Shedden for maiden win after red flag

After the mid-race stoppage, Rowbottom lined up alongside the sister Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R of early leader Gordon Shedden on the front row, and got the jump on the three-time champion to lead the six-lap sprint to the flag.

The race was halted after a seventh-lap pile-up, precipitated when Jason Plato attempted to prise 13th place away from Tom Oliphant at Lodge Corner.

What tiny gap there was soon closed, and the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Plato hit the rear end of Oliphant’s West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport and spun it around.

Oliphant spun backwards across the track into the path of Chris Smiley’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, who hit the rear end of the BMW heavily.

Rick Parfitt Jr came around the corner and locked up his Excelr8 Hyundai in a desperate attempt to avoid the stricken Oliphant, only to plough helplessly into the BMW’s driver-side door.

Oliphant emerged unhurt, and the WSR crew is working flat-out to repair the car for race two. Key to Rowbottom’s victory, which came with 27kg of success weight against the unballasted Honda of Shedden, was his two superb starts.

In the first, he went from fourth to second to sit behind Shedden, and was pursuing the Scot throughout the opening seven laps.

By the time of the red flag, Shedden was 1.3 seconds to the good and the race appeared to be in his pocket but Rowbottom was dynamite again off the restart – “My start felt OK,” said Shedden – enabling him to get in front.

Shedden crawled all over Rowbottom throughout the short sprint to the chequered flag, but was unable to force an opening.

“'Flash’ is a bit of a hunter, isn’t he?” said Rowbottom. “It’s not a nice car to have in your mirror, but I knew with two laps to go it was my race to lose.

“To get a second stab at the start was what we needed, because I couldn’t hang with him round the back in the first part.”

Adam Morgan (Ciceley Motorsport BMW), Oulton Park BTCC 2021

Adam Morgan (Ciceley Motorsport BMW), Oulton Park BTCC 2021

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

While the Dynamics Hondas used the soft option tyre, third-placed Adam Morgan kept his powder dry on the mediums on his way to third place in his Ciceley Motorsport BMW.

From sixth on the grid, he had an excellent first lap, shaking off the challenge of Rory Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla and was third at the red flag before he shadowed the Hondas throughout the restart to complete the podium.

Butcher, who apart from Morgan was the only top-nine qualifier to use the medium tyre, finished fourth after fending off the WSR BMW of Stephen Jelley and Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 of Aiden Moffat.

Butcher gained a reprieve at the red flag, as he had just been passed for fourth by polesitter Senna Proctor’s BTC Racing Honda, but gained the position back on countback.

Proctor made a poor start at the initial getaway, and also lost a hatful of places on the first lap of the restart.
Plato finished seventh ahead of the Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus of Jake Hill, who was carrying 39kg of ballast, and Proctor, with Jack Goff completing the top 10 in his Team Hard Cupra Leon.

It was a disastrous race for the top four in the championship. From the back of the grid, Tom Ingram had hauled his Excelr8 Hyundai into 14th on the grid for the restart, but lost out in the short sprint and finished 19th.

Ingram’s title hopes had taken a massive boost on the opening lap when a clash between Moffat and Colin Turkington put the four-time champion’s WSR BMW into a spin at Cascades, while Moffat’s LTR Infiniti team-mate, championship leader Ash Sutton, went off in avoidance.

Sutton took the restart last, following a trip to the pits to remove grass from the radiator, but charged through to finish 14th, with Turkington 18th.

Josh Cook, third in the standings in his BTC Honda, was hit with a 5s penalty for an out-of-position initial start, but claimed a point for 15th at the restart.

shares
comments
Oulton Park BTCC: Proctor beats Shedden to pole in Honda 1-2

Previous article

Oulton Park BTCC: Proctor beats Shedden to pole in Honda 1-2

Next article

Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash

Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1

1 h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

24 min
3
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

17 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

20 h
5
National

Fundraising page launched after marshal death at Brands Hatch

3 h
Latest news
Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash
BTCC

Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash

30m
Oulton Park BTCC: Rowbottom beats Shedden for maiden win after red flag
BTCC

Oulton Park BTCC: Rowbottom beats Shedden for maiden win after red flag

48m
Oulton Park BTCC: Proctor beats Shedden to pole in Honda 1-2
BTCC

Oulton Park BTCC: Proctor beats Shedden to pole in Honda 1-2

22 h
Oulton Park BTCC: Goff puts Cupra at top of the times in practice
BTCC

Oulton Park BTCC: Goff puts Cupra at top of the times in practice

Jul 31, 2021
Excelr8 launches study into running Hyundai engines in BTCC for 2022
BTCC

Excelr8 launches study into running Hyundai engines in BTCC for 2022

Jul 28, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 2 in 75 seconds 01:21
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 2 in 75 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash Oulton Park
BTCC

Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash

Oulton Park BTCC: Proctor beats Shedden to pole in Honda 1-2 Oulton Park
BTCC

Oulton Park BTCC: Proctor beats Shedden to pole in Honda 1-2

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus
WTCR

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

Trending Today

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP under early red flag after multi-car crashes at Turn 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc leads criticism of ‘bowling game’ after Turn 1 crashes

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Fundraising page launched after marshal death at Brands Hatch
National National

Fundraising page launched after marshal death at Brands Hatch

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

What do DRS, black and white flag, marbles and more mean? F1 terms explained

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

Latest news

Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash
BTCC BTCC

Plato absolved of blame for BTCC Oulton Park race one Oliphant crash

Oulton Park BTCC: Rowbottom beats Shedden for maiden win after red flag
BTCC BTCC

Oulton Park BTCC: Rowbottom beats Shedden for maiden win after red flag

Oulton Park BTCC: Proctor beats Shedden to pole in Honda 1-2
BTCC BTCC

Oulton Park BTCC: Proctor beats Shedden to pole in Honda 1-2

Oulton Park BTCC: Goff puts Cupra at top of the times in practice
BTCC BTCC

Oulton Park BTCC: Goff puts Cupra at top of the times in practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.