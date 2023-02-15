Moffat joins Cook in rebranded One Honda BTCC team
British Touring Car Championship race winner Aiden Moffat has switched to the renamed One Motorsport team to join reigning independents champion Josh Cook for 2023.
The Scot will line up alongside Cook at the Brackley squad, formerly known as BTC Racing, in Honda Civic Type R machinery.
Cook and Moffat will form a two-car attack under the banner of Starline Racing by One Motorsport, in deference to new title backing from Starline, a division of aftermarket giant LKQ Euro Car Parts.
Moffat, 26, has raced since 2019 with his own family team under the name of Laser Tools Racing. For 2020 and 2021 this merged with BMR Racing and carried Ash Sutton to the BTCC title in each of those years with the Infiniti Q50.
Since joining BTC for the 2019 season, Cook has scored 16 race wins and has been a regular in the top echelons of the overall championship, with a best position of third in the standings in 2021.
One Motorsport team principal Danny Buxton told Autosport: “It was important for us to make sure that we have competition for Josh in the team, another driver capable of delivering race victories.
“If you look at 2021, Aiden proved that he’s capable of winning and in the right hands under us I think we can turn him into a championship contender. He’ll be working together with Josh.
“With Josh, we led the [overall] championship for half the season last year and things went a little south for various reasons, but if we can take the lessons from that into the new campaign then this has got to be the year [to challenge for the overall title].
Aiden Moffatt, Josh Cook, One Motorsport, Honda Civic FK8
Photo by: One Motorsport
“In my opinion, Josh drives at a world-class level, and having Aiden to push him will make things even better.”
Moffat added: “Seeing how competitive they were in the Honda Civic FK8 gives me a massive buzz that I just didn’t have last year.
“Despite spending so much time in the BTCC, this is the most comfortable I have felt going into a season.
“Racing is a bit like business – you want to deal with the right people and that’s what we now have for this year with One Motorsport.”
The exit of Moffat’s team from the BTCC frees up the two TBL entrants’ licences in his possession.
Buxton confirmed to Autosport that One Motorsport is hoping to use one of these to expand its overall line-up from three Hondas to four.
Jason Plato and Jade Edwards teamed up alongside Cook in 2022. Rumours of BTCC legend Plato reversing his decision to walk away from the series as a driver refuse to dissipate, while Edwards is also understood to be working on a deal for 2023.
Aiden Moffatt, Josh Cook, One Motorsport, Honda Civic FK8
Photo by: One Motorsport
BTCC line-up so far
Motorbase Performance Ford Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, TBA, TBA
West Surrey Racing BMW Jake Hill, Colin Turkington, Adam Morgan, Stephen Jelley
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai Tom Ingram, Tom Chilton, Ronan Pearson, Nick Halstead
Team Dynamics Honda TBA, TBA
One Motorsport Honda Josh Cook, Aiden Moffat, TBA, TBA
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota TBA, TBA, TBA
Team Hard Cupra Dan Lloyd, Bobby Thompson, Dexter Patterson, TBA, TBA
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Andrew Watson, TBA
Latest news
Rutter to race Honda MotoGP replica at 2023 Isle of Man TT
Rutter to race Honda MotoGP replica at 2023 Isle of Man TT Rutter to race Honda MotoGP replica at 2023 Isle of Man TT
Reddick targets “next level” driving for Michael Jordan in NASCAR
Reddick targets “next level” driving for Michael Jordan in NASCAR Reddick targets “next level” driving for Michael Jordan in NASCAR
How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances
How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances How a confident Ferrari launch has changed the perception of its 2023 F1 chances
Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test
Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.