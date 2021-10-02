Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years
BTCC News

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

By:

Andrew Jordan, the 2013 British Touring Car champion, says his comeback outing at Silverstone last weekend has reiterated his belief that he has moved on from the series.

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

The 32-year-old drove the Toyota Corolla hybrid development car as a preview to the BTCC adopting hybrid power in 2022, on his first outing in the series since he finished runner-up in 2019.

Jordan split with the West Surrey Racing BMW team on the eve of the COVID-delayed 2020 season, and since then has focused on the family Jordan Racing Team’s extensive work building and preparing historic machinery, as well as the hybrid test-driving role. He also leads the 2021 Mini Miglia Challenge.

“I don’t mean it in a bad way against the championship, but I’m 110% happy with how things are these days with me and what else I’ve got going on,” Jordan told Autosport.

“It was good to be there and actually go, ‘Yeah, I’ve completely made the right decision and I’m at one with what we’re doing now.’

“I was more than happy with not being in there full-time, so I have no desire to do that if I‘m honest – I’ve moved on from it and it doesn’t do anything for me.

“If I watched the Goodwood Revival on the TV and I wasn’t there, I’d 100% want to be there, but with touring cars I’ve moved on – I’ll watch it if I’m around, just because I’m intrigued about who’s doing what, but it doesn’t one bit make me want to find the budget to get out there and do it.

“There’s nothing I hate about the championship – it’s just that in my head I’m quite done with it and I’m cool with not being in it.”

Jordan, who began his career in rallycross, has acquired a Ford Fiesta supercar and plans to return to the discipline in 2022, but says that the World Rallycross Championship’s electric future is “not on the radar”.

“Next year I’ll do some British and some European rallycross with it, running it ourselves,” he said.

“That really excites me. That’s what I want to go and do – that and historics.

Andrew Jordan, BTCC TOCA Hybrid Toyota Corolla

Andrew Jordan, BTCC TOCA Hybrid Toyota Corolla

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“With the historics it’s just so busy in terms of business that I wouldn’t have the time to do that and a full-time thing like touring cars. It just wouldn’t work – I couldn’t fit in such an intense programme alongside our historic commitments.

“I want to pick some of the big European rounds like Holjes and things like that – just bucket-list events that will be an adventure. I’m looking forward to that.”

Jordan’s hybrid Toyota, built and prepared by Speedworks Motorsport, was operated out of the adjacent garage to the squad’s two regular Corollas at Silverstone, where Rory Butcher scored a breakthrough with pole position and two victories.

Speedworks lost long-time driver Tom Ingram and engineer Spencer Aldridge to the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad last winter, and replaced them with Butcher and veteran tin-top technician Paul Ridgway.

Team boss Christian Dick told Autosport: “It obviously feels like it’s all clicked. I knew from the get-go there’d be a transition with the change in personnel and two new drivers [Butcher and Sam Smelt].

“But we’ve got stronger and stronger in terms of pace; we’ve been unlucky a couple of times but this time it’s all clicked into place.

“Even with full ballast in race two [for winning race one] Rory was comfortable – he had an epic weekend.”

Neate in trouble for altercation

Motorbase Performance Ford racer Andy Neate was given a written reprimand plus two penalty points on his licence ‘for instigating an altercation with a member of another team’ after the first race at Silverstone.

Neate was forced out following a collision with the Ciceley Motorsport BMW of Adam Morgan, and approached Morgan’s father, Ciceley team principal Russell Morgan, following the race.

BTC Racing Honda drivers Senna Proctor and Jade Edwards were given the same punishment, each being blamed for incidents with the Team Dynamics Honda of Gordon Shedden – Proctor’s in the first race, and Edwards’s in the second.

Leaney leaps up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Leaney leaps up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

BTCC Silverstone: Hill passes Lloyd to win Silverstone finale Silverstone
BTCC

BTCC Silverstone: Hill passes Lloyd to win Silverstone finale

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus
BTCC

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

The Imps of George Bevan became famous in British Saloon Car Championship competition during the early 1970s. Thanks to the efforts of a small band of enthusiasts, including Bevan's grandson Jonathan, one of the ex-Bill McGovern title winners has recently returned to the race track

Historics
Sep 30, 2021
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021

