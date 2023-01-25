Jelley remains with WSR BMW for 2023 BTCC season

The 40-year-old East Midlander has always been expected to be back with the Sunbury operation this year alongside 2022 team-mates Jake Hill and Colin Turkington plus team newcomer Adam Morgan as WSR expands to a four-car line-up.

While Hill and Morgan have already been confirmed, four-time champion Turkington’s position is still yet to be officially announced.

Jelley made a step forward in competitiveness in 2022, his second season aboard the current 3-Series BMW – while he improved only one spot in the championship standings to 11th, he brought his average qualifying position down from 11.6 to 9.0, and he scored a race win at Oulton Park.

He also raced with WSR in the BTCC in 2008-09 at the wheel of a Super 2000-spec BMW, scoring two of his four wins to date in the series.

"I’m really pleased to be back in the BMW 330e M Sport for 2023," said Jelley, who will continue his partnership with veteran engineer and former Stewart/Jaguar Formula 1 luminary Andy Miller.

"I was a lot more competitive last year, but we didn’t get the results we should have, for various reasons, so I think we can improve.

"I’ve been working hard to improve all aspects of my driving and want to just treat every race like it’s my last and give it everything.

Stephen Jelley, Team BMW BMW 330e M Sport Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"It’s a privilege to be part of the team at WSR as it’s incredibly competitive with some great drivers.

"It was a pleasure to work with Jake and Colin last year, but I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think it was possible to finish as the lead WSR driver."

WSR chief Dick Bennetts added: "We’re delighted to have Stephen on board for another season.

"He’s an extremely popular member of the team here at WSR and made excellent progress with the hybrid BMW last year.

"His average qualifying position in 2022 was the best he’s had in a BTCC season. Coming in a year when the level of competition was as high as I can ever remember it, that’s very impressive.

"He wants to win more races and score more podiums in 2023, so we’ll push as hard as we can to make that happen.”