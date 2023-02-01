Laser Tools Racing continues in BTCC with Hill

The company was title sponsor to the team of Aiden Moffat, which merged with the BMR Racing operation of Ash Sutton’s then-manager Warren Scott for 2020 and 2021, with Sutton claiming both crowns at the wheel of one of the squad’s Infiniti Q50s.

Laser Tools announced late last year that it was pulling out of the BTCC, but its statement left the door open to a return in the future – Autosport understands that a member of staff at Mark Blundell’s MB management agency, which looks after West Surrey Racing star Hill, suggested getting in contact and the deal was done.

Hill’s entry carried title backing from mobile phone company ROKiT in 2022, but his BMW 330e M Sport will now be entered under the Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport banner this season.

“It is a hugely exciting moment for the MB Motorsport organisation to announce our new title partners in the shape of Laser Tools as we ramp up our preparations for 2023,” said Blundell.

“Laser Tools Racing has already achieved so much within the series and we are proud to be carrying that baton forward now.

“Our discussions have been very productive right from the start and I cannot wait to see what Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport can achieve this year!”

Hill added: “When I was told this news, I was massively surprised but completely thrilled too!

“Laser Tools Racing have a proud history in the BTCC and I cannot wait to fly the flag for them in the series this year. They’re a brand completely synonymous with everything that is so good about the championship.”

The Laser Tools Racing name has been synonymous with Moffat since 2014, first as a title sponsor to his entry with other teams, and then the Scot’s own squad once he had parted ways with Ciceley Motorsport for the 2019 season.

Last year Moffat’s team ran in association with Team Hard, and it will continue in 2023 under a new name with a two-car attack.