Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 
BTCC / Donington News

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

By:

Tom Ingram has been stripped of his win in the second British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Donington Park.

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Ingram, who charged from 11th on the grid to take the chequered flag in front, has been penalised one second for contact with Gordon Shedden as he took the lead.

The penalty drops Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N to second position, with Shedden inheriting his second win of the day – and the second of his comeback season – in his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R.

The contact was not caught on the TV footage, which showed Ingram getting an overlap on Shedden on the exit of Coppice before claiming the inside line and the race lead at the chicane on the 10th lap of 16.

But the cars did collide on the entry to Coppice, with Ingram making contact with the rear of Shedden.

“It was just a push-to-pass,” Shedden told Autosport.

“He got into the back of me and opened up a gap on the inside, which we know you can’t do.

“To be honest I feel sorry for him, because he had pace to have passed me anywhere, but we all know the rules: you can’t hit someone up the arse.”

The decision means that Shedden has hit a landmark of 50 victories in the BTCC.

“I should be absolutely delighted that I’ve won my 50th BTCC race, and I’m feeling bad, which I shouldn’t because I had nothing to do with it,” he added.

“He didn’t hit me massively hard, but it was enough to move me off the line I should have had.”

Ingram disagreed with the penalty.

“If it was a push-to-pass, I’d have been a little bit more forceful with it, because he’s done it to me previously,” Ingram told Autosport.

“Did he brake earlier than on every other lap? Yes.

“Did I run into him? Yes.

“Did it take him wide? No.

“Did it alter the course of his car? No.

“Did I drive past because I had zero success ballast and new tyres? Yes.”

Shedden’s Dynamics engineer Barry Plowman added that the team contacted Excelr8 immediately after the incident as part of a gentleman’s agreement whereby drivers give back the place and then try to pass again.

But Ingram said: “If it had been a push-to-pass I’d have given it back.

“I came from 11th to win without a mark on the car other than when Gordon brake-tests me.

“Was it contact? Yes. Did I gain an advantage? Absolutely not.

“Unfortunately he knows exactly how to play the system.”

 

shares
comments
Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 

Previous article

Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

1 d
4
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

19 min
5
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen

2 h
Latest news
Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
BTCC

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

8m
Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 
BTCC

Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 

1 h
Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

1 h
Donington Park BTCC: Shedden fends off Lloyd for victory
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden fends off Lloyd for victory

4 h
Donington Park BTCC: Shedden secures pole position
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden secures pole position

Oct 9, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Croft Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:27
BTCC
Sep 20, 2021

BTCC: Croft Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash  Donington
BTCC

Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win Donington
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus
BTCC

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

Trending Today

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
BTCC BTCC

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
Oct 9, 2021
The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

The Imps of George Bevan became famous in British Saloon Car Championship competition during the early 1970s. Thanks to the efforts of a small band of enthusiasts, including Bevan's grandson Jonathan, one of the ex-Bill McGovern title winners has recently returned to the race track

Historics
Sep 30, 2021
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021

Latest news

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
BTCC BTCC

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 
BTCC BTCC

Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win
BTCC BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden fends off Lloyd for victory
BTCC BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden fends off Lloyd for victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.