Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
BTCC / Donington Race report

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win

By:

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington dominated the final race of the penultimate round at Donington Park to record his 60th win in the series.

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win

Turkington was drawn on pole position for the reversed grid, got the jump at the start, survived a restart following an early safety car and was never threatened en route to his milestone BTCC race win.

The West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport crossed the line 4.096 seconds clear, although the gap was up to 4.8s with two laps remaining.

Dan Rowbottom, who earlier in the day clinched the Jack Sears Trophy title for drivers who had never scored a BTCC podium before 2021, held an early second place from the front row in his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R.

But Rowbottom was one of three drivers given a five-second penalty for being out of position at the start, and had a queue of cars behind him following the restart.

Jake Hill, who recovered superbly across the day from his clash with Adam Morgan in the opening race, eventually prised an opening on the 11th lap of 18.

Rowbottom had got into a squirm on the Craner Curves, and Hill used his momentum through the Old Hairpin to slide his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus up the inside into McLeans.

Josh Cook tried to take advantage to slip past Rowbottom in his BTC Racing Honda, but a clash between the two Civics on the run to Coppice allowed Aiden Moffat to take advantage and pass both in his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50.

Moffat then applied pressure to Hill, who eventually claimed second, but had no answer to Turkington, whose 60th BTCC win equals the tally of fellow four-time champion Andy Rouse.

“Even starting on pole, there’s no guarantee what’s going to happen,” said Turkington.

“But as you see so often, when you get out front the car handles better and it’s so much easier.

“I just got a great start and a great restart, and I could pump the laps in.”

Rowbottom held onto fourth on the road ahead of Rory Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla and Cook. But Rowbottom’s penalty slipped him to sixth, while Butcher claimed fourth despite carrying 57kg of success ballast with Cook promoted to fifth.

Jake Hill, MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST

Jake Hill, MB Motorsport Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Dan Lloyd ran on the back of this group in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra – he was one of those penalised for a start infringement, but the 5s addition had no effect on his seventh place.

It was close though, because championship leader Ash Sutton fell just 0.3s short of overhauling Lloyd on corrected times.

Sutton confessed to an error that ran him wide at Redgate on the opening lap, and caused double Donington winner Gordon Shedden to brake in avoidance.

Sutton then spent much of the race with his LTR Infiniti bottled up behind the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of Tom Ingram, who was carrying the maximum 75kg of ballast.

The Infiniti finally got past the Hyundai with six and a half laps to go, by which point Sutton was 8.4s adrift of Lloyd, and he ran out of time to erase the gap further.

Stephen Jelley (WSR BMW) was another to pass Ingram, and he took ninth, while Shedden was consigned to 13th.

The safety car was caused when Sam Smelt speared across the road in the first-corner battling at Redgate and collected the unfortunate Jack Butel.

The result means that Sutton goes to the final round at Brands Hatch in a good position to claim his third BTCC title, although three other drivers are still in contention.

Sutton leads the way from Turkington by 32 points, with Ingram 38 adrift and Hill 45 behind, with a maximum of 65 points available across the weekend.

BTCC Donington Park - Race 3 results - 18 laps

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Colin Turkington   22'27.150  
2 United Kingdom Jake Hill   22'31.246 4.096
3 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat   22'32.095 4.945
4 United Kingdom Rory Butcher   22'34.551 7.401
5 United Kingdom Josh Cook   22'34.902 7.752
6 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom   22'38.286 11.136
7 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd   22'40.410 13.260
8 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton   22'40.744 13.594
9 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley   22'45.408 18.258
10 United Kingdom Tom Ingram   22'46.765 19.615
11 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson   22'47.351 20.201
12 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith   22'49.707 22.557
13 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden   22'51.229 24.079
14 United Kingdom Jack Goff   22'51.401 24.251
15 United Kingdom Jason Plato   22'51.801 24.651
16 United Kingdom Chris Smiley   22'52.459 25.309
17 United Kingdom Carl Boardley   22'52.829 25.679
18 United Kingdom Tom Chilton   22'53.037 25.887
19 United Kingdom Sam Osborne   22'53.683 26.533
20 United Kingdom Tom Oliphant   22'54.254 27.104
21 United Kingdom Jack Mitchell   22'56.078 28.928
22 Rick Parfitt Jr.   22'56.402 29.252
23 Andy Neate   23'00.488 33.338
24 Nicolas Hamilton   23'08.669 41.519
25 United Kingdom Adam Morgan   23'14.699 47.549
26 Jade Edwards   23'11.081 2 Laps
  United Kingdom Senna Proctor   15'49.663 6 Laps
  United Kingdom Sam Smelt      
  Jersey Jack Butel      
View full results
shares
comments
Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Previous article

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

1 d
2
Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

42 min
3
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

4 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

2 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen

4 h
Latest news
Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win

0m
Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
BTCC

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

1 h
Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 
BTCC

Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 

2 h
Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

3 h
Donington Park BTCC: Shedden fends off Lloyd for victory
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden fends off Lloyd for victory

6 h
Latest videos
BTCC: Croft Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:27
BTCC
Sep 20, 2021

BTCC: Croft Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact Donington
BTCC

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash  Donington
BTCC

Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus
BTCC

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

Trending Today

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso clash

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
Oct 9, 2021
The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

The Imps of George Bevan became famous in British Saloon Car Championship competition during the early 1970s. Thanks to the efforts of a small band of enthusiasts, including Bevan's grandson Jonathan, one of the ex-Bill McGovern title winners has recently returned to the race track

Historics
Sep 30, 2021
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021

Latest news

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win
BTCC BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Turkington dominates for his 60th win

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact
BTCC BTCC

Ingram stripped of Donington BTCC race 2 win after Shedden contact

Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 
BTCC BTCC

Morgan expecting to race BTCC Donington Race 3 after earlier smash 

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win
BTCC BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.