Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win
BTCC News

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

By:

Donington Park will host the first event of the British Touring Car Championship’s new hybrid era in 2022.

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

The 10-round season has been delayed from its usual pre-COVID late-March or early-April start in order to allow teams to get to grips with the new Cosworth-developed hybrid systems, with the Donington opener scheduled for 23-24 April.

The calendar, released by BTCC organiser TOCA, follows its traditional format, with no changes to venues.

After Donington, the tin-top circus moves to the Brands Hatch Indy Circuit, while the series wraps up on the Kent venue’s Grand Prix layout on 8-9 October.

The third round is at Thruxton, which, as in 2021, is the only venue other than Brands to host two rounds.

As usual, there is a summer break at the halfway point between Croft in late June and Knockhill at the end of July.

Three official pre-season test days, as opposed to the traditional single ‘media’ day, will be staged so that teams can test the hybrid systems.

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330i M Sport

Colin Turkington, Team BMW BMW 330i M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

TOCA supremo Alan Gow said: “I’m pleased to confirm our calendar for the 2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship.

“As the biggest series in the UK, it is vital that our schedule is issued so early to allow the rest of British motorsport to plan their respective calendars.”

The decision to start the season at Donington is a break with recent practice, although the East Midlands venue did kick off the delayed 2020 campaign in August after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brands Indy Circuit was the traditional season starter from 2011-19, while Thruxton filled in this year, another campaign disrupted due to COVID.

Donington did have a run of kicking off the championship during its halcyon Super Touring era in the mid to late 1990s.

Brands has hosted the season finale every year since 2012, usually on the Grand Prix Circuit, but with a switch to the Indy layout last season due to the mid-November climax.

2022 BTCC calendar

23-24 April Donington Park
14-15 May Brands Hatch Indy
28-29 May Thruxton
11-12 June Oulton Park
25-26 June Croft
30-31 July Knockhill
13-14 August Snetterton
27-28 August Thruxton
24-25 September Silverstone
8-9 October Brands Hatch GP

shares
comments

Related video

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Previous article

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

1 h
2
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

22 h
3
Formula 1

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start

47 min
4
Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

2 h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

1 d
Latest news
Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled
BTCC

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

1 h
Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Jun 27, 2021
Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap to take points lead
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap to take points lead

Jun 27, 2021
Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant holds on to beat charging Shedden
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant holds on to beat charging Shedden

Jun 27, 2021
Turkington “in right place” despite midfield start at Brands Hatch
BTCC

Turkington “in right place” despite midfield start at Brands Hatch

Jun 26, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
21 h

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
21 h

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
21 h

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds 01:38
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 3 in 90 seconds

BTCC: Thruxton Race 2 in 75 seconds 01:21
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Thruxton Race 2 in 75 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win Brands Hatch
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap to take points lead Brands Hatch
Video Inside
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap to take points lead

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus
WTCR

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

Trending Today

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops
Formula 1 Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari can't think F1 tyre problems solved after Styrian GP pace

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

Latest news

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled
BTCC BTCC

Hybrid BTCC era to begin at Donington Park as 2022 calendar unveiled

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap to take points lead
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Ingram wins thriller on last lap to take points lead

Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant holds on to beat charging Shedden
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Oliphant holds on to beat charging Shedden

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.